WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Connection, family, culture and community were four reasons Penny Holton and her daughters drove from Clay County, Alabama, this week to attend the Gathering of Little Turtles.
Growing up, Holton knew family stories placed their roots within the Native American community. But it wasn’t until she aged out of the foster care system that Holton began learning more about her heritage.
Bringing her daughters to the event not only helped them learn their heritage, Holton said, but it also gave them a place to belong. Returning to the weeklong youth gathering in the fall allows Holton to ensure the family continues to learn and grow as Wyandotte Nation citizens.
“We were welcomed with so much love,” Holton said, remembering the family’s first Gathering of Little Turtles. “When we connected with our Wyandotte family, I immediately felt this peace.”
This weekend’s Gathering of Little Turtles is the first such event hosted by the tribe since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At least 60 people, children through adults, attended the first day of the gathering. Officials estimate 150 people will take part in the three-day event. Kim Garcia, the Wyandotte Nation’s cultural preservation officer, said several families registered but remained at home because someone in their group tested positive for COVID-19 this week.
While designed for children, parents or grandparents are required to participate in the event. Garcia said they hope to create a multigenerational environment where everyone learns aspects of the tribe’s culture.
How it began
The first Gathering of Little Turtles took place about 10 years ago, growing out of the annual weeklong gathering that takes place each September. Knowing not all students could take off during the school year, tribal officials created a summer event.
Activities included talks about the environment, as well as demonstrations of beading, leather crafting, tribal trivia and more, all based at the Bearskin Wellness Center gymnasium. Signs dotted the gym’s walls, giving students a chance to learn words in the tribe’s native tongue, Waⁿdat.
The turtle-based theme was picked for the event, because in the Wyandotte creation story, the woman fell from the sky and animals put her on the back of a turtle. They believe Earth was created on the back of a turtle. Additionally, the tribe has several clans of turtles.
“Since we were coming back (from COVID-19) we went back to the basics, since we haven’t been able to be together for a couple of years,” Garcia said.
In 2016, members of the Wyandotte Nation built a cultural center and museum in Wyandotte, near the Missouri border. In 2020, Chief Billy Friend and other leaders decided to move the tribe’s cultural activities from a department within the governmental branch to becoming an equal partner alongside the government and economic development branches.
Garcia said the cultural branch of the tribe focuses on preserving the past, while government and economic development leaders focus on the tribe’s present and future, respectively.
“As a tribe, for so long we were trying to survive. Now that we’re thriving, we are able to put on things like this,” Garcia said.
Online learning
Wyandotte Nation has at least 7,000 members, but only a small portion live within the Four-State Area. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and the growing use of technology for remote meetings and learning, tribal officials began providing remote learning opportunities for its members, regardless of age.
“We want people all over to be able to participate,” Garcia said. “When we gather one week a year (in September), people don’t feel as connected. COVID was difficult, but it turned out to be a blessing because we were able to utilize Zoom. It helped us tremendously to get people involved.”
One of the online cultural offerings involves history and cultural lessons taught by Lloyd Divine, a paramedic from Ozark. As a child, he knew his family was part of the Wyandotte Nation, but his parents couldn’t tell him much involving their history or tradition.
In the early 1980s, Divine’s uncle, Jim Bland, became the tribe’s second chief. By then, Divine was an inquisitive learner, saying he tried to learn everything he could from his uncle and research.
Since then, he has tapped into hundreds of different resources, and published a book through The Ohio State University Press titled "On the Back of a Turtle: A Narrative of the Huron-Wyandot People," focused on the history of the tribe.
He is working on a second book, tentatively titled "That Time Is Gone," which is a look at what the tribe believed and thought, and the old ways of life. He hopes it will be published when finished by the University of Oklahoma Press.
For Divine, the Gathering of Little Turtles provides hope for the tribe. He also sees it as an outgrowing of the efforts of two women: Artie Nesvold and Junita McQuiston, who in the 1980s set out to remember and record tribal heritage.
“By the 1980s, we had two citizens intently trying to remember the old ways,” Divine said. “Today, we have 150 people being implanted with a little bit of knowledge, which hopefully will grow and inspire people.
“We are implanting the seed, we may not see a lot from it right now, but it will grow.”
