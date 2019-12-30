A football team that won the hearts of sports fans statewide. A doughnut franchise that unexpectedly closed its doors. An enterprising black bear that was later euthanized.
Take a look back at the top local news stories that dominated The Joplin Globe's headlines in 2019:
Tragedies and misfortunes
Joplin resident David Ingle, 31, was shot and killed by Joplin police on Aug. 13 in a north Joplin neighborhood. Camera footage showed the entire episode covered less than 30 seconds. In that time, Ingle was stunned twice and eventually shot by Officer Christopher Grant Meador, while Officer Laken Rawlins was wounded by a dart from a stun gun.
The two officers were cleared of wrongdoing by separate law enforcement investigations in December.
An 11-year-old was among two who died in a murder-suicide in October in Miami, Oklahoma. David Billings, 39, died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after shooting and killing his daughter, Kayla Billings, 11. Wounded in the shooting were Billings' ex-wife, Melissa Wallace, and James Miller, both 38.
The Missouri Department of Conservation concluded no wrongdoing occurred after the euthanization of a black bear that was captured on July 11 in a residential area at 11th Street in Joplin.
The 2-year-old bear was shot by two tranquilizer darts so it could be removed from the city, but the decision was later made by conservation officials to euthanize the bear by gunshot. It became the fourth bear that the department has euthanized since 2015.
Sandstone Gardens, a landmark business on Interstate 44 near Loma Linda, was gutted by a three-alarm fire on Nov. 24. The large building, about 50,000 square feet, was noted for its style, modeled after a turn-of-the-century estate.
A total of 51 firefighters from a number of area departments responded to the blaze; no injuries were reported.
Changes in Joplin
The city of Joplin will enter 2020 without a permanent city manager.
Former city manager Sam Anselm, who was hired in 2014 to succeed Mark Rohr, resigned from the post in March in what was described as a mutually agreeable decision between him and the Joplin City Council. He was given a severance package that included his pay of $3,040 a week for the next seven months, or until he found another job —which he did in August, being hired as the city manager of Wildwood.
The city was ready to interview five finalists for Anselm's replacement in November. But after three of those finalists pulled out of the running, the city opted to reboot the search completely in 2020.
In September, Joplin's Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center reopened under new management and with a focus on water quality. Formerly known as the Wildcat Glades Conservation & Audubon Center, it was taken over by the Missouri Department of Conservation after the National Audubon Society pulled its affiliation.
In October, the Joplin City Council rejected a tax increment financing proposal that would have helped build retail developments near 32nd Street and Range Line Road.
Developers of the Boomtown Central Shopping District had proposed a $77 million plan that aimed to bring a new movie theater and a full-service grocery store. Developers had an agreement to make a Menards home improvement store as the anchor for the development.
As for the state of Missouri, the Department of Health and Senior Services rolled out new rules, regulations and licenses for medical marijuana, which voters had approved in late 2018. The state department spent much of 2019 accepting applications for licenses to cultivate, manufacture or dispense medical marijuana, with licenses beginning to be issued by the end of the year.
Paul Callicoat, a retired Joplin cardiologist who had invested in a 70-acre property in Sarcoxie solely for cultivation and manufacturing purposes, was not among the approved licenses. He and his team have sued the state.
Education news in 2019
Local education institutions largely spent 2019 making plans for big changes in 2020 and beyond.
For the Joplin School District, that meant coming up with a proposal to address its two oldest elementary schools, Columbia and West Central. Both have inadequate space for programs, no room to grow and limited compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act; Columbia also has structural issues that are being monitored by both district officials and local engineering and surveying firms.
A committee in June recommended that the district build a new elementary school to replace the aging schools, and administrators earlier this month selected Dover Hill to be the site of new construction. Voters will have the ultimate say on the project in April, when they will be asked to approve a $25 million bond issue.
The Joplin campus of the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences in June announced the upcoming construction of the College of Dental Medicine. KCU officials and donors hailed the planned $80 million dental school as a sorely needed addition to Southwest Missouri, which is in an area experiencing a shortage of dental health professionals.
Construction is expected to start in spring or summer of 2020, with the first class of 80 students to begin in 2022.
Missouri Southern State University kicked off 2019 by opening Nixon Hall, a new building on campus named for former Gov. Jay Nixon. The $8.1 million building houses the math department.
MSSU also spent the latter half of 2019 preparing for the upcoming retirement of its president, Alan Marble, who in August announced plans to leave his position in June. The university's Board of Governors has formed a search committee to help take applications and select finalists from the pool of candidates.
Utility updates
Two Joplin-area utilities hit major targets in 2019 on long-term construction projects.
Missouri American Water Co. in February announced a location for its new reservoir, which will be built on up to 1,500 acres off-site from Shoal Creek to help address a projected shortfall in the area's long-term water supply. The chosen site is the east side of Interstate 49 in Newton County, north of Route MM, west of Nighthawk Road and south of Elder Road.
Missouri American has begun the permitting process with the Army Corps of Engineers. Land acquisition will begin by 2022, although at least one buyout of property had already occurred as of October. If all goes as planned, construction could begin as early as 2023, with completion by 2026.
Liberty Utilities-Empire District got the go-ahead from the Missouri Public Service Commission in June for a $1 billion, 600-megawatt wind project in Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas.
Turbines will be split among two spots in Southwest Missouri and a third location in Southeast Kansas. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.
Growth and expansion
Joplin and surrounding communities announced major new construction projects or expansions to existing centers in 2019, although there were a few notable closures as well.
Pet owners were left in the lurch when the Emergency Pet Center of the 4 States in Joplin permanently closed on Jan. 28. Its closure left many pet owners scrambling to find alternate care for their pets, especially local veterinarians who offer emergency services on the weekends or after hours.
The Joplin Veterans Affairs clinic opened in February for more than 7,000 veterans in the region. Located at 3015 S. Connecticut Ave., the two-story building offers primary care, mental health services and support for homeless veterans.
It was the second to open in Southwest Missouri over a span of six months, the other clinic opening in Springfield. Both clinics replace the Gene Taylor Outpatient Clinic in Mount Vernon.
The March closure of Joplin Hurts Donut on Range Line Road prompted a social media craze, similar to when the company first announced its Joplin store opening in 2017.
The new Jasper County Juvenile Services Center, located at Sixth Street and Pearl Avenue in Joplin, opened on April 1. The $10 million building was funded through a quarter-cent sales tax approved by voters in 2016. Later in April, Jasper County voters approved an extension of the tax to generate funds for a new courts building in Joplin and an expansion to the county jail.
Atwoods Ranch and Home opened its new store in Webb City in late April. Located at South East Road near Highway 171, the 68,000-square-foot store was constructed for $2.89 million. The company operated its former store, on South Madison, for more than a decade.
At an estimated cost of $2.6 million, Cardinal Scale Manufacturing Co. opened its new corporate headquarters at 102 E. Daugherty in downtown Webb City in late August. Previously, offices were scattered across three historic buildings.
A ribbon cutting in September officially marked the completion of Block22, an $18 million mixed-use development project in downtown Pittsburg, Kansas. The project involved Pittsburg State University, the city of Pittsburg and the Vecino Group.
On Nov. 5, Joplin voters approved a half-cent sales tax to fix pension issues for public safety workers. The sales tax increase is expected to generate about $6 million a year.
Area sports news
Joplin officials and students mourned the death of Kadin Roberts-Day after the sophomore student athlete died from cardiac arrest during an indoor conditioning session inside Kaminsky Gym on Sept. 4.
The tragedy rallied the football team into an unprecedented 12-game winning streak, including emotional wins over divisional rivals Webb City and Carthage. During those two games, football became secondary to community support as opposing fans held up signs with No. 63 — Roberts-Day's jersey number.
Joplin’s storybook season came to an end on Nov. 30 when the Eagles suffered their only loss of the season, falling 35-20 to De Smet and finishing as the state runner-up in Class 6. Isaiah Davis was named the MaxPreps Missouri Player of the Year and the Gatorade Missouri Player of the Year.
A week later, the Carthage Tigers beat Jackson 27-21 in overtime to win the school’s first-ever state championship trophy. The Webb City Cardinals won their 15th state title with a 48-0 win over the Platte County Pirates. The Cassville Wildcats also won the Class 3 state title with a 49-28 victory over Odessa.
Globe reporters Kevin McClintock, Kimberly Barker, Joe Hadsall and Emily Younker contributed to this report.
