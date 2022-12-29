As 2022 draws to a close, we take a look back through the year to remind ourselves of what happened and how far we’ve come in just 365 days.
But this year, we’ll do it through the eyes — or the lenses, if you will — of The Joplin Globe’s two photojournalists, Roger Nomer and Laurie Sisk.
The pair have a unique role to fill at the Globe in that they provide the visual documentation of everything that happens on a daily basis. While reporters paint a picture with words, the photographers give us the actual picture.
We’ve asked Nomer and Sisk to review their assignments in 2022 — they shoot everything, including breaking news, features and sports — and give us their favorite shots of the year.
These photographs don’t necessarily represent the biggest stories or the most significant events of 2022.
Instead, they are pictures that mean something to the photographer. They capture emotions and stir a reaction in viewers, for example, or they evoke a response in Nomer and Sisk themselves. In some cases, the photographers may be particularly proud of the composition of the photo, or the way they were able to capture a quick-moving activity.
To give readers an inside look at these selections, we’ve given Nomer and Sisk the opportunity to expand a little bit on each photo, explaining why they’ve chosen that particular image for their year-end roundup.
“For a photojournalist, the year goes by in a series of rapid shutter clicks,” Nomer said. “It’s fun to slow down at the end of the year and pick out a few frames that not only sum up the year but are personally significant for us.”
Enjoy this visual review of 2022.
