CARTHAGE, Mo. — In a year of change, Carthage Superintendent Mark Baker and the assistant superintendents and other staff of the Carthage School District have to remember a new route to their offices.
As of last week, the superintendent’s office, assistant superintendents’ offices and other administrative offices had been moved to the former Carthage Medical Building at 709 W. Centennial Ave.
“It’s different," Baker said last week. "I’ve driven the same path for 18 years so now I have to remember where to turn, but it’ll be a good thing,” Baker said. “We had 18 people working in a small area, and now we have a chance to spread out. We have more meeting and conference rooms, more areas for our staff to meet. It’s just going to be more efficient.”
The district’s administration offices had been located in the back of the physical education building at 710 Lyon St. for more than two decades.
Baker said the former office space will be cleaned, repainted and turned into a district welcome center.
“It will be a location where people can come and enroll their kids all in one spot,” Baker said. “We think that will help improve the efficiency of our enrollment process. Right now, the parents and kids have to go to every building to enroll, so our goal is to have the district nurse, district English Language Learning coordinator, a food service employee, all at the welcome center so when a parent enrolls their child, they will be able to get free and reduced lunch forms completed, their medical records and shot records reviewed, and if they need any kind of EL services, testing will take place on-site.”
A building for a buck
Back in 2017, the school district and the McCune-Brooks Healthcare Foundation reached an agreement for the district to buy the old Carthage Medical Building for the legal sum of $1.
The building had lost it’s purpose as a medical building when the former McCune-Brooks Regional Hospital moved to its new building on the south end of Carthage in 2007.
Baker said the district almost immediately put the lower level of the building to use as the new Beacon Autism Center, which works as an affiliate of the Maddox Hill Behavior Support Center, a collaborative effort in Neosho between Crowder College and the Neosho School District.
The Beacon Autism Center opened in August 2017 and serves students from Carthage, Carl Junction, Webb City and other school districts.
That left the former doctors' offices in the upper level of the building.
Baker said the official shift from the Lyon Street offices to Centennial was Monday.
“We’re not all moved in, we still have some boxes to unpack, but we are in the remodeled facility,” Baker said. “We’ve slowly remodeled the upstairs portion to be administrative offices over the last several months.”
The big move
This was just the latest in a series of changes of address for different school district services and classes made possible by a bond issue passed by voters back in 2014.
• Over the past year, the district has been renovating the historic original Carthage High School building on Main Street, which had served seventh and eighth grade students since the new Carthage High School opened in 2010, to serve as the new Sixth-Grade Center.
That move was finished last summer as sixth grade teachers and classes made the transition from the Carthage Intermediate Center at Chapel and Fir roads to the Main Street school.
• Fourth grade classes were moved from the five Carthage elementary schools to the Carthage Intermediate Center, freeing up space in those crowded buildings as they will now house kindergarten through third grade students.
The Carthage Intermediate Center now houses the fourth and fifth grade classes.
• In August 2019, major renovations were completed to the former Carthage Middle School at River Street and Centennial Avenue, and the seventh and eighth grade classes moved from the Main Street school to that school.
The renovations there added more than 10 classrooms, a new cafeteria and media center, and a new, tornado-proof gymnasium that also serves as a public tornado shelter.
“We’re so appreciative of our community to allow for someone to give us a building that we can use that will help promote our school district even more than we could in our old building,” Baker said. “It cleaned up very nicely. I think it’s very appealing, and it matches the Carthage decor.”
