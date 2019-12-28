Life changed for Lisa Bible Broderick 20 years ago this weekend when her cousin, 16-year-old Lauria Bible, disappeared along with her friend Ashley Freeman.
It’s a moment etched in Broderick’s mind, shaping her as a person and mother over the past two decades and contributing to her relationships with her children. As her own daughter, Lexi, edges closer to the age she last saw Lauria alive, Broderick is trying to move forward while remaining vigilant because of the past.
“Sometimes (Lexi) feels like she is in Lauria’s shadow because she has some of Lauria’s belongings and she does remind me of her, from the curly hair to the mole on her face — the little things,” Broderick said.
Lauria and Ashley disappeared in the early morning hours of Dec. 30, 1999. Authorities believe the pair were kidnapped and held in a Picher home for several days before being killed. Ashley’s parents, Kathy and Danny Freeman, were found dead of gunshot wounds in their home near Welch, which had been burned down.
Broderick was in her mid-20s when Lauria disappeared. The pair were raised more like sisters than distant relatives.
“We came from a big family; there were 16 grandchildren living,” Broderick said. “Five of us were girls. ... We had all these dreams of what life would be like. We had our weddings planned at 10 and our nurseries picked out — along with the number of kids we would have — by 12.”
Becoming a mother
Broderick married her husband, Ken, in 2003 and knew she wanted to become a mother, fulfilling those plans made long ago during slumber parties.
“The idea of not being a parent was never an option. I knew (Lauria) would never want that,” Broderick said. “When I had my first child and she was not present, it was hard. I know (Lauria) would have been very involved.”
Daughter Lexi arrived first, in 2004. Son Braxton came in 2007. Broderick tried to focus on enjoying time with her newborns.
But she remembers the moment she became hyper-vigilant with her daughter. She was out shopping with Lexi and another girl who crawled under a clothes rack and hid among the garments. The moment scared Broderick and brought back fears of her cousin’s disappearance.
She also remembers a time when she and her husband took their daughter to see Santa at Bass Pro Shop.
“I couldn’t stand to let her out of my sight,” Broderick said. “There was a crowd at Christmas, and it was too much to handle. When she turned 3, 4 and 5 and was big enough to take off, that was hard.”
Broderick admits she’s become a helicopter parent with both of her children but especially with Lexi.
“I know I probably don’t let her do some of the things she would like to do, out of fear,” Broderick said. “I can count on one hand how many times she’s spent the night away from me. Probably only with two friends her entire life, and they were people I really knew well.”
Broderick uses two apps — Life 360 and Find My Friends — to keep track of Lexi’s location at all times, even during the school day.
In addition to worrying about her safety, Broderick admits she finds herself scanning the crowd for a familiar face, hoping beyond hope she'll see someone with brown curly hair. It’s an action she continues to this day.
Growing, learning
A year ago, Broderick took advice from friends and let Lexi go on a 10-day trip to Washington, D.C., and Williamsburg, Virginia, with other students from Miami schools. She knew Lexi needed to experience life, and the time to “rip the Band-Aid” off of her anxiety had arrived.
“When she got home, I think I cried harder than when she left,” Broderick said. “I don’t know why — maybe because she was safe again.”
Broderick said she spends a lot of time breathing through her anxiety. She tries to hide most of it from the world.
“I know the road has been a lot harder than I’ve ever shown it,” she said, “because letting my children grow up and be out of my sight has been a lot harder than I ever care to admit.”
This holiday season has been particularly hard because she has spent part of it in a Vinita, Oklahoma, courtroom waiting to find out whether the man authorities believe is responsible for Lauria’s disappearance would be found fit for trial.
“I love Christmas; I’m a Christmas fanatic,” Broderick said. “I’m glad I decided to decorate early because I was excited for Christmas to get here, (but) now it’s not in me. Maybe it’s because of the 20th anniversary, or maybe it’s because we were in court. But I’m finding myself struggling more than ever to enjoy life this year.”
She remains hopeful that Lauria and Ashley’s remains will be found. Only then will she and other family members find closure.
“We don’t know 100% that she is dead,” Broderick said. “I know what lots of witness statements say. But until we have her remains, I will hold on to hope."
Memorial service
Lisa Bible Broderick and others will gather at 6 p.m. Monday at South Park in Vinita, Oklahoma for a memorial service for Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible. Tentative plans call for the release of 20 lanterns, one for each year the girls have been missing.
The family chose the location because it is near the Craig County Jail, where Ronald Busick, the man charged in connection with the case, remains locked behind bars.
“We could have had it in Welch or Picher,” Broderick said, “but we wanted it near him so he can feel the power of prayer and everyone gathering as one.”
