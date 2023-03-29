A string quartet that is no stranger to Joplin will return for a concert Thursday.
The Ying Quartet, known for its innovative performances and rich repertoire, will play in a concert presented by Pro Musica Joplin. The concert is set for 7 p.m. at Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex, located at 212 W. Seventh St.
Members of the quartet will speak before they play, however. From 6:10 to 6:30 p.m., they will offer a pre-concert talk for attendees.
The quartet features violinists Janet Ying and Robin Scott, violist Phillip Ying and cellist David Ying. After graduating from the Eastman School of Music, its founding members formed the quartet in 1992 as part of a two-year residency in Jesup, Iowa, funded by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. That year it was named the top prizewinner in the Banff International String Quartet Competition.
More than 30 years later, the quartet has earned numerous awards and critical acclaim for its performances, earning Grammy nominations in 2003 and 2007, and winning the Grammy for Best Classical Crossover Album in 2005.
It has performed all around the world, from grand performance halls to ordinary settings such as offices, schools and prisons.
The quartet's program for Thursday's concert features Samuel Barber's Quartet in B Minor, Op. 11; Jennifer Higdon's "Southern Harmony"; Billy Childs' "Agitato"; and Antonin Dvorak's Quartet in G Major, Op. 106.
