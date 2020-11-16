For Carthage's Elizabeth Esch, age is just a number.
At just 22, she has been in charge of her own business on the Carthage square for more than a year. Sincerely Yours Boutique is located at 323 S. Main St.
She follows in a line of business-minded women in her family. Her mother owns Custom Carpets in Carthage, and her now-retired grandmother owned a preschool.
“That kind of made me want to have my own business," she tells the Globe. "Malls are starting to fade out, and individual shops and boutiques are starting to pop up more and become more popular.”
