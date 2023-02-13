Amy Queen was only 15 years old when she fainted while getting ready for school.
Her heart stopped for few seconds. Her parents called 911, and she was rushed to what was then McCune-Brooks Regional Hospital in Carthage for emergency treatment.
That was the start of a 30-year, doctor-patient relationship that Queen and Freeman cardiologist Dr. John Cox value and celebrated Monday, the day before the holiday of the heart, Valentine’s Day.
Cox and Queen reunited Monday to talk about her condition and women’s heart health at Freeman Heart Institute.
“When he retires, I’m going to cry a lot,” said Queen, now 45 and the operations director at Cornerstone Caregiving.
“He’s been my doctor since I was 15, and he’s seen me growing up through high school, getting married, having children, maintaining my life essentially all of these years, so I don’t know that I would be here today without him catching that small, little, minute thing on the EKG,” she added. “I think it’s appropriate for Valentine’s Day. Not only is it appropriate because we’re talking about hearts and everything that’s associated with Valentine’s Day, but we’re also talking about a relationship between a doctor and his patient that over the years has grown to be so much more than just a doctor-patient relationship. He’s truly a friend.”
Cox said Queen was one of the youngest people in which he’s ever implanted a pacemaker over his career, and he’s happy to see that it has helped her live a normal life.
“She’s a good mom, and it makes me happy that the rest of her life was without concern about her heart,” Cox said. “It’s a good thing to see that happen.”
Fainting spell
Queen’s story begins in 1993 when she fainted in the bathroom while getting ready to head to Carthage High School.
“I was drying my hair,” she said. “I don’t remember anything after saying I was drying my hair, but my dad heard a loud noise in the bathroom, and he came to get me and found me on the floor. I was passed out, and they were unable to revive me, so my parents called 911 and they immediately took me to the hospital, and that’s where I start regaining some of my memories.”
Queen said doctors hooked her to an EKG machine at McCune-Brooks and that Dr. Joseph Quay, who treated her in the ER, noticed a tiny anomaly in her heart rhythm.
He recommended that her parents take her to specialists and get checked out and after a few months, Queen ended up in Cox’s office.
Cox gave her a test in which a patient is strapped to a table and tilted. Queen fainted during the test and that result along with other information gave Cox the information he needed to diagnose Queen with neurocardigenic syncope, also known as vasovagal syndrome, a relatively common condition that causes the heart and blood pressure to drop rapidly.
Cox said the fainting spells themselves are not uncommon, but the severity of Queen’s condition made her case rare.
“Every year, I have half a dozen people who are young and another half a dozen people that are older who have these spells all the time,” Cox said. “They usually respond to medication, hydration, and the spells substantially go away, and it’s a very rare event for someone as young as Amy to require a pacemaker.”
American Heart Month
February is American Heart Month, a time when all Americans are asked to focus on their cardiovascular health.
Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, killing 314,186 in 2020. Only 56% of women recognize that heart disease is a huge health risk.
“I am still surprised by the gravity of heart disease in women,” Queen said. “I think we need more education and more women willing to speak about their stories. It’s shocking to me that heart disease isn’t recognized the way it should be for women.”
Cox said women don’t think about heart disease as an issue because they’re concerned about other potential health risks.
“They think about other kinds of female problems, breast cancer or other types of female cancers, uterine or ovarian cancer,” Cox said. “Less often are women worried about heart disease, so we take the month of February to talk about hearts but have little emphasis on women and heart disease simply because it’s an area that needs to be emphasized more. It’s the No. 1 killer of women, and because of that alone, it is a reason to be concerned.”
Queen said she hopes more women will take the risks of heart disease more seriously.
“Women need to be more proactive on their heart care,” Queen said. “It’s a leading killer in women, and the symptoms are much different than what a man’s heart symptoms would be. ... The symptoms for a man are much more obvious than they are for women.”
