Youth entrepreneurs are invited to participate in the upcoming Kids Garage Sale, hosted by Joplin Parks & Recreation.
Vendors must be between 5 and 12 years old, provide their own start bank, and pre-register for a booth by paying a vendor fee of $10. Vendors will receive one table and two chairs in their 10 by 10-foot booth.
This sale is specifically designed for children to run a booth (with their parents' assistance) where they can learn about sales, marketing and merchandising. Participants are welcome to sell toys, games, sports equipment, clothing or other gently used items.
The sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Memorial Hall, 212 W. Eighth St. The public will be admitted free of charge to shop.
Details: 417-625-4750, joplinparks.org.
