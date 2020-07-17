LAMAR, Mo. — A judge sentenced Jason Gates to four years in prison Thursday for using his mother to call in a bomb threat to the hospital in Lamar to avoid a drug test required by his employer following an accident that happened on the job.
Judge David Munton assessed the 41-year-old Gates the prison term at a sentencing hearing in Barton County Circuit Court. Gates pleaded guilty April 16 to making a first-degree terrorist threat and faced up to seven years behind bars for the conviction.
Probable-cause affidavits filed in the case allege that his mother, Terrie R. Walker, 61, called Cox Barton County Hospital twice within 48 seconds on the afternoon of March 4, stating both times: "There is a bomb out there." The calls forced an emptying of the hospital of patients and staff while police and firefighters searched the building and grounds. No bomb was found.
The calls were traced through an internet service provider to an internet protocol address and the home of Larry Gates in Lamar. Officers went to the house and made contact with Walker, who initially claimed she made the calls to warn the hospital about something she saw "pop up" on the phone of her older son, Larry Gates. But she later admitted having made the calls at the request of Larry Gates after he received a message from his brother, Jason Gates, who was at the hospital for a drug test.
The affidavits state that Jason Gates hoped the ruse would force a delay in obtaining a urine sample from him and buy him some time to flush any trace of drug use from his body.
Larry Gates also pleaded guilty in April to making a terrorist threat and received a suspended sentence and probation. The mother's case remains pending before the court.
