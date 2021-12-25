Soroptimist International of Joplin receives highest marks at Regional Conference
From Soroptimist International of Joplin
Soroptimist International of Joplin was the recipient of a certificate of appreciation from Soroptimist International of the Americas (SIA) in honor of their efforts to increase SIA’s collective impact.
President Lynda Banwart accepted the certificate for the Joplin club at the 4th Annual South Central Region Fall Meeting, October 15-17, 2021 in Midwest City, Oklahoma. Other Joplin club attendees included Lisa Paugh, Treasurer, and Pam Houk, Chair of Dream It, Be It® program.
The award recognized the Joplin club for providing an engaging and meaningful member experience during the past year and celebrated the following achievements:
1. Participating in the Live Your Dream: Education and Training Awards® for Women;
2. Engaging with Dream It, Be It® Career Support for Girls;
3. Contributing to Club Giving in support of federation programs;
4. Marking Club Giving gift(s) as at least 10% of locally raised funds;
5. Donating Founders Pennies in support of federation programs; and
6. Achieving an 85% or better retention rate.
“Recognition like this is a great boost for our Joplin club,” says President Lynda Banwart. “Our club works really hard all year to improve the lives of girls and women in our community. So it is very encouraging that our efforts in Joplin are recognized at the regional level and contribute to the collective impact of Soroptimist International. “
For more information on Soroptimist International or the local Joplin club, please visit www.soroptimist.org or http://www.joplinsoroptimist.org.
Area Agency on Aging, Region X, joins Meals on Wheels America and Subaru of America, Inc. in Sharing the Love this Holiday Season
From Area Agency on Aging
Area Agency on Aging, Region X, is proud to announce that it will be participating in the 2021 Subaru Share the Love Event as a member of Meals on Wheels America – one of four national Share the Love charitable partners supported through the campaign. From November 18, 2021, through January 3, 2022, Subaru of America will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased to the customer’s choice of participating charities.
Participating Meals on Wheels America members, like Area Agency on Aging, Region X, will receive a share of the donation raised by Subaru in their state. Area Agency on Aging, Region X, has partnered with Fletcher Subaru in Joplin, MO to raise awareness for the popular year-end sales and giving event, and drive support for Meals on Wheels.
“Meals on Wheels America is proud to partner with Subaru of America for the 14th consecutive year to enable more seniors to live with independence and dignity,” said Ellie Hollander, President and CEO, Meals on Wheels America. “Since 2008, the Subaru Share the Love Event has helped deliver more than 2.5 million meals and friendly visits to vulnerable seniors nationwide. We’re enormously grateful to Subaru and its retailers for their long-standing commitment to Meals on Wheels and the millions of seniors who depend on it for nourishment and companionship.”
Over the last 13 years, Subaru of America and its participating retailers have donated more than $200 million to its charity partners. This year’s Subaru Share the Love Event is on track to bring that total to over $225 million, proving there’s no limit to the amount of love we can all share.
By purchasing or leasing a new Subaru during the Subaru Share the Love Event and selecting Meals on Wheels as your charity of choice, you can help deliver nutritious meals and other important services to seniors right here in Joplin, MO.
For more information, visit www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org/sharethelove.
The Area Agency on Aging Region Ten has been serving the senior population of Barton, Jasper, Newton, and McDonald counties since 1978. The Agency is a non-profit, charitable organization with a 501(c)(3) designation. Region Ten’s purpose is to provide services, programs, and information that will assist older persons in maintaining independence and dignity in their lives. Services through this agency are available to persons 60 years of age or older who live in our service area. Priority is given to those individuals with the greatest economic and social need. Information and family caregiver services are provided to people of all ages.
WGU Missouri Offers Tips for Busy Adults Resolving To Pursue a College Degree in the New YearFrom WGU Missouri
The ongoing pandemic continues to impact the local workforce, causing many to reevaluate their careers and make resolutions to strengthen their skillsets as the New Year approaches. For many, this process will include going back to college in 2022 to earn an undergraduate or graduate degree and make themselves more marketable to potential employers. To aid in the decision-making process for those who are still considering their options, WGU Missouri is offering tips to keep top of mind when choosing a college or field of study. The fully online, nonprofit university is also offering $100,000 in scholarships to new students who plan to enroll in the New Year.
Each New Start Scholarship is valued at up to $2,500 per student and will be applied to WGU Missouri’s already-low, flat-rate tuition of about $3,800 per six-month term. The scholarship is open to new students enrolling in any of the university’s 60-plus undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the high-demand fields of IT, business, education and health professions, including nursing. To learn more about the New Start Scholarship, visit wgu.edu/newstart.
Because choosing the right school and degree program is crucial to career success, especially in this ever-changing climate, WGU Missouri is offering the following tips to help those looking to earn a degree in the New Year navigate their return to school:
• Choose a field of study that will lead to fulfillment and success. The recent and ongoing labor shortage has affected a wide range of industries, creating record numbers of job openings in a variety of fields. While this means more options could be available for prospective employees, not every industry is experiencing an employee shortage. Make sure the degree selected is in-demand, relates to your current field and is relevant to employers. For those considering changing careers altogether but are unsure what path might be best for them, consider reaching out to potential employers to see what they value in a degree program or skillset. Having a clear understanding of what specific degree or program to obtain will provide the needed basis for selecting a school that is the right fit.
• Research online options. If you are planning on going to school remotely or taking fully online courses, make sure you do your research and choose a school that has a long and highly rated history of offering quality online programs to students. While most institutions began offering this as an option at the start of the pandemic, not all are experts in the area, which could impact the student experience.
• See if prior experience will count toward a degree. Work experience and previous education/training may mean a student doesn’t have to start from scratch. Before enrolling, make sure earned college credits will transfer into the chosen program of study. Workplace training and experiences may also help accelerate degree completion, especially if choosing a school that offers a competency-based approach to learning. This increasingly popular model allows students to move at their own pace and advance when mastery of the subject matter is demonstrated, enabling students to graduate faster.
• See how connections with students will be made. Networking is key to career advancement, but with the pandemic showing little signs of slowing, there may be more limited options for students and alumni to get together in person than in years’ past. Before enrolling, check and see what options there are for students to interact and connect. Many universities have started holding outdoor events or smaller gatherings, but even if these gatherings are limited or a student feels uncomfortable attending, there should be opportunities to connect online. Many schools offer community groups that help students feel connected, as well as chat groups, video conferencing and email to socialize, compare thoughts and get advice from fellow students.
• Pay attention to tuition costs and financing options. Find out what tuition costs – including books and fees – before enrolling. Research financial aid and scholarships that may be available. Depending on income, a student may be eligible for a government grant, particularly a Pell grant, to help pay for education. Speak with a financial advisor about other means of assistance that can lower costs. Many employers also offer tuition reimbursement or assistance. Being diligent in this process will give students a better understanding as to what school or program is best for them and their financial situation.
• Choose a reputable, accredited university. It’s important to note that employers and academic institutions will only recognize degrees earned from accredited universities. Make sure time and efforts aren’t wasted on a non-accredited program by verifying a university’s accreditation before enrolling. The U.S. Department of Education publishes a list of nationally recognized accrediting agencies determined to be reliable authorities. It can also be beneficial to request information on alumni placements, employer surveys, and graduate rankings to ensure the degree will be valued.
“The beginning of a new year represents opportunities for positive changes and is the perfect time for those who have been putting off furthering their education to make the leap to return to school, advance their careers and improve their lives,” said Dr. Angie Besendorfer, Chancellor of WGU Missouri. “We encourage individuals to do their homework and select the university that’s best for them. WGU Missouri offers affordable competency-based education programs that are a fit for many working adults, and we look forward to helping more students achieve their educational goals in the coming year and find careers they love.”
For more information about WGU Missouri and its programs or the New Start Scholarship, visit wgu.edu/newstart.
People’s Bank of Seneca and Wheaton Local Housing Authority partner to receive $347,899 to support affordable housing
From People’s Bank of Seneca
People’s Bank of Seneca has partnered with Wheaton Local Housing Authority to help local families find a safe and affordable place to call home. This is a result of more than $347,899 in grants awarded to People’s Bank of Seneca and its partners through the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (FHLB Des Moines) Competitive Affordable Housing Program.
“The need for affordable housing is more necessary than ever, not only for those who rely on this housing, but for neighborhoods that need the community benefits of affordable housing.” Deron Burr, President/CEO People’s Bank of Seneca. We would like to extend our appreciation to Lea Ann Christopher, Grant Writer and Mike Landers, President with Bell Management. The property features 20 apartments for individuals over 62 or handicapped/disabled.
The Affordable Housing Program encourages collaboration between financial institutions and housing organizations to create affordable housing solutions for families in need. Since its inception in 1990, FHLB Des Moines members have helped facilitate more than $740 million in funding to benefit over 120,000 families through new construction and rehabilitation of owner-occupied or rental housing, as well as down payment and closing cost assistance.
“Here at FHLB Des Moines, our ultimate goal is to strengthen the communities we serve, and through our Affordable Housing Programs grants, we are able to do just that,” said Kris Williams, president and CEO, FHLB Des Moines. “Thanks to 30 years of partnership between the Bank, our member financial institutions, such as People’s Bank of Seneca and local housing sponsors, we directly and positively impact the communities we serve.”
FHLB Des Moines returns 10 percent of its net income annually to assist with housing needs throughout its district, consisting of 13 states and three U.S. Pacific territories. Affordable Housing Program dollars are an important form of gap funding for a variety of projects, as the grants are often combined with other federal and local dollars.
