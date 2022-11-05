Pamela Hernandez to lead BBB Springfield office
From BBB of Eastern & Southwest Missouri & Southern Illinois
Pamela Hernandez is the new Regional Director of the Better Business Bureau of Eastern and Southwest Missouri and Southern Illinois in Springfield and responsible for outreach efforts in Southwest Missouri.
Hernandez brings to her role a longstanding relationship with the Springfield business community.
“I love helping people, and my new role with BBB will allow me to assist consumers and businesses throughout the region,” Hernandez said.
A longtime Ozarks resident and graduate of Missouri State University, Hernandez has many years of experience as an entrepreneur in the health and wellness sector.
Hernandez looks forward to helping educate the public on scams, tips and BBB resources via media appearances and speeches to business and consumer groups, BBB Accredited Businesses, and area schools.
“I’m eager to work with BBB Springfield Advisory Board, promote BBB’s Standards of Trust and help educate consumers and businesses about the latest scams and other issues trending in the region,” Hernandez said.
BBB’s office is at 2754 S. Campbell Ave. in Springfield. Emails can be sent to the office at bbb@springfieldbbb.org.
Counties served by BBB Springfield include:
Missouri counties: Barry, Barton, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Douglas, Greene, Hickory, Howell, Jasper, Laclede, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Ozark, Polk, St. Clair, Stone, Taney, Texas, Vernon, Webster, and Wright.
You can find a business’s BBB rating, read a BBB Business Profile, register a complaint or post a consumer review by going online to BBB.org or by calling 888-996-3887.
The Springfield office is one of four regional offices in the BBB St. Louis service area. Other regional offices are in Columbia, Mo., Cape Girardeau, Mo., and Quincy, Ill.
Student research project seeks parents for study on Fentanyl discussions
From Pittsburg State University
Five graduate students at Pittsburg State University are seeking area parents of children ages 13 to 21 for a study focused on family communication regarding the risks of Fentanyl.
The goal?
To identify barriers and develop effective strategies with recommendations for parents that are specifically tailored to this growing public health threat. Fentanyl is now the top cause of death for Americans ages 18-45. It overtook and doubled the number two cause — suicide — in just one year.
“We want to learn how specific family communication styles impact the conversations about Fentanyl risks at home,” explained Alicia Mason, a professor in the Communication Department and director of Graduate Studies in Communication.
Ultimately, she said, their findings could help families better communicate, thus reducing the risk of Fentanyl use by children.
“Parents are routinely targeted with messages such as ‘Parents, please have a conversation with your kids about this dangerous drug.’,” Mason said. “But very little instructional guidance is provided on how to have these conversations. We know that poor communication can be worse than no communication.”
The study also will help graduate students, who are learning valuable research skills.
The study consists of two parts: Part 1 involves a 5-minute online questionnaire, and Part 2 involves a 10- to 15-minute interview via Zoom. Participants will be entered in a drawing for a $50 VISA card.
To join the study, send an email to commlab@pittstate.edu before Nov. 7, and a research team member will follow-up. Interviews will take place within one week of signing up.
The records of the study will be kept private; there will be no information included that will make it possible to identify participants.
Research records will be stored securely and names will not be linked to responses. To ensure confidentiality, all findings will be presented in aggregate form with no identifying information.
Aggregated findings will be available in Spring 2023. Students likely will present at the PSU Research Colloquium. The data from the study will be made available to public health officials across the region upon request.
Join Girl Scouts at STEM and Skates
From Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland
Imagine it — you and your forever friends. Dreaming up adventures. Making the whole world sparkle with your own personal brand of magic. This is just the beginning of forever friendship with a lifetime of fun.
Girls ages 5-12 are invited to learn the physics of roller skating right on the rink floor. Then, Girl Scouts will lace up their skates and enjoy an open skate where you can listen to music, learn new moves, and even play laser tag! You are invited to meet new friends at STEM and Skates on November 12 at 9:15–12:00 p.m. at Roller City in Joplin, MO. The fee for this event is $20 per girl and $10 per adult. RSVP here https://bit.ly/3SnKnAQ.
Girl Scouts are welcome to bring-a-friend! Non-Girl Scouts are invited to attend by registering online or at the door. This event is a great opportunity to see what Girl Scouts is all about.
Biden-Harris administration announces nearly $21.8M from EPA’s Clean School Bus Program for Missouri
From the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
LENEXA, KAN. — The Biden-Harris administration announced the fiscal year 2022 recipients of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program rebate competition, awarding nearly $21.8 million from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to 26 school districts in Missouri. The grants will help school districts purchase 56 clean school buses that will accelerate the transition to zero-emission vehicles and produce cleaner air in and around schools and communities.
Vice President Kamala Harris and EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan joined schoolchildren, district leaders and community members in Seattle, Washington, to make the announcement and highlight how it will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, save schools money, and better protect children’s health. The investment will also drive demand for American-made batteries and vehicles, boost domestic manufacturing, and create good-paying jobs.
“President Biden’s historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is accelerating our nation’s transition to electric and low-emission school buses while ensuring a brighter, healthier future for our children,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “As many as 25 million children rely on the bus to get to school each day. Thanks to the Biden-Harris Administration, we are making an unprecedented investment in our children’s health, especially those in communities overburdened by air pollution. This is just the beginning of our work to build a healthier future, reduce climate pollution, and ensure the clean, breathable air that all our children deserve.”
“The announcement of nearly $21.8 million for Missouri school districts to purchase 56 clean school buses could not come at a better time,” said EPA Region 7 Administrator Meg McCollister. “As EPA wraps up Children’s Health Month, this investment in electric school buses represents the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to the health of our children and to reducing air pollution and greenhouse gases in our communities.”
Missouri school districts receiving clean school bus funding through the announcement include:
• Bell City R-II — One school bus for $395,000
• Campbell R-II — One school bus for $395,000
• Cassville R-IV — Five school buses for $1,975,000
• Concordia R-II — One school bus for $395,000
• East Prairie R-II — One school bus for $30,000
• El Dorado Springs R-II — 13 school buses for $5,135,000
• Fair Play R-II — Two school buses for $790,000
• Gideon 37 — Two school buses for $790,000
• Green Ridge R-VIII — Two school buses for $790,000
• Holcomb R-III — Two school buses for $790,000
• Kennett 39 — Two school buses for $790,000
• Kingston K-14 — Two school buses for $790,000
• Knox Co. R-I — Four school buses for $1,580,000
• La Monte R-IV — One school bus for $395,000
• Monroe City R-I — One school bus for $395,000
• Morgan Co. R-I — One school bus for $395,000
• Neelyville R-IV — One school bus for $395,000
• Northeast Randolph Co. R-IV — One school bus for $395,000
• Paris R-II — Three school buses for $1,185,000
• Pattonsburg R-II — Two school buses for $790,000
• Ralls Co. R-II — Two school buses for $790,000
• Salisbury R-IV — Two school buses for $790,000
• Schuyler Co. R-I — One school bus for $395,000
• Silex R-I — One school bus for $395,000
• Van Buren R-I — One school bus for $395,000
• Winona R-III — One school bus for $395,000
In May, EPA announced the availability of $500 million for its Clean School Bus Program. Given overwhelming demand from school districts across the country, including in low-income communities, Tribal nations, and territories, EPA nearly doubled the amount of funding that will be awarded to $965 million. The rebate application period closed in August with an outstanding response from school districts seeking to purchase electric and low-emission school buses across the country.
At this time, the agency has selected 389 applications totaling $913 million to support the purchase of 2,463 buses, 95% of which will be electric. EPA will distribute awards to school districts in all 50 states, Washington D.C., along with several federally recognized Tribes and U.S. territories. School districts identified as priority areas serving low-income, rural, and, or Tribal students make up 99% of the projects that were selected. More applications are under review, and the agency plans to select more to reach the full $965 million in the coming weeks.
Those school districts who received an award can now proceed with purchasing new buses and eligible infrastructure. Selectees will need to submit Payment Request Forms with purchase orders demonstrating they have ordered new buses and eligible infrastructure. EPA is also partnering with the U.S. Department of Energy and Department of Transportation to provide school districts with robust technical assistance to ensure effective implementation.
These awards are the first $1 billion of a five-year, $5 billion program created by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. EPA is also designing the next rounds of program funding to launch in the coming months, which will include an ambitious grant competition. Through future rounds of funding, EPA will make available another $1 billion for clean school buses in Fiscal Year 2023. EPA encourages school districts not selected in the first round of rebates — and those that did not apply this funding cycle — to participate in future rounds.
About the Clean School Bus Rebate Program
The Clean School Bus Program will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, save money for school districts and produce cleaner air. Diesel air pollution is linked to asthma and other conditions that harm students’ health and cause them to miss school, particularly in communities of color and Tribal communities. Phasing out these diesel engines will ensure cleaner air for students, bus drivers, and school staff working near the bus loading areas, and the communities through which the buses drive each day. The reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from these bus replacements will also help to address the outsized role of the transportation sector in fueling the climate crisis. The program will also save school districts money as they upgrade school bus fleets, replacing older, heavily polluting buses with brand new clean school buses, while freeing up needed resources for schools.
The 2022 Clean School Bus Rebates prioritize low-income, rural, and Tribal communities. The vast majority of applicants met the priority definition under the 2022 Clean School Bus Rebates criteria, resulting in access to more funds for buses and electric vehicle infrastructure for schools in areas that need them the most. The program also delivers on President Biden’s Justice40 Initiative, which aims to deliver 40% of the overall benefits of certain federal investments to disadvantaged communities that are marginalized, underserved and overburdened by pollution.
PHS Theatre to bring ‘Big Fish’ to stage
From the Pittsburg High School theater department
Tickets are on sale now for “Big Fish,” being produced by Pittsburg High School’s Music Rep Theatre class, with the help of students in jazz band and stagecraft classes, Nov. 10-12, in the PHS Auditorium.
For the first time in recent history, PHS is offering reserved tickets. They may be purchased online at pittsburghightheatre.ticketleap.com for $5 for students and $10 for adults. They also may be purchased at the door, based on availability.
“Big Fish is a joy to behold, and I’m beyond thrilled to share this with the Pittsburg community,” said Breana Clark, the school’s new theater teacher and show director.
Music direction is by Susan Laushman and Cooper Neil, and technical direction is by Chuck Boyles.
The musical is based on the celebrated novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film directed by Tim Burton, and tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest…and then some!
Bloom’s incredible, larger-than-life stories of his fantastical life thrill everyone around him — most of all, his devoted wife Sandra. But their adult son, Will, no longer amused by the tales, insists on a rational rather than fantastical account of one’s life.
When he and his wife, Josephine, learn that they will have a son of their own, Will decides to find out his father’s true life story once and for all.
Overflowing with heart and humor, Big Fish is an extraordinary musical that reminds us why we love going to the theater — for an experience that’s richer, funnier, and bigger than life itself.
“Big Fish is the perfect blend of magical musical theater with a heartwarming story of a father and son trying desperately to connect,” Clark said. “The music by Andrew Lippa is exceptional and allows the characters to shine through their vocals while inviting you into the world created by Edward.”
Cast members are Ben Shawn (Edward Bloom), Nityan Doodnauth (Will Bloom), Andrew Cho (Young Will), Ella Rhuems (Sandra), Chloe Costello (Josephine), Gunner Mengarelli (Amos), Ben Bolinger (Don Price), Max Battaglia (Zacky Price), Olivia Doodnauth (Witch), Alexandra Muckala (Jenny Hill), Tate Campbell (Frustrated Fisherman/Mayor), Will Williams (Giant/Karl), Grace Cho (Dr. Bennett), Lucy Brooksher (Barber), Keara Emery (Little Girl with Cat), Sophia Panek (Sharecropper), Sarah Winzer (Mermaid/Gun Toter), and Sterling Seeley (Young Will).
Choreographers are Maggie and Mollie Stephens; Dance Captains are Tate Campbell and Ella Rhuems; Stage Manager is Ace LaValla; Assistant Stage Manager is Sorin Mize; Stage Crew Heads are Athennah Jones and Mela Nciole-Ross; Lighting Design and Operator is Gwen Ouellette; Sound Design is by Ashleigh Henderson; Sound Board Operators are Cassidy McMurray and Hailey Coberly; Stage Crew is Kendall Crager, Grace Cunningham, Allison French, Benjamin Hughes, Jay Laubengayer, Carter Laxton, Leo Norman, Jocelyn Ouellette, Anna Ozbun, and Sam Winzer; Spotlight Operators are Davin McMurry and Abrianna Hiebsch; Makeup Crew Head is Caitlyn Costello; Makeup Crew is Auggie Allison and Ruby Reyes.
Pit band members include Astrid Jerez, violin; Amber Bracken, cello; Susan Laushman, piano; Andy Goris, piano; Evan Harries, guitar; Cooper Neil, bass guitar; Jack Stefanoni, drum set; and Cody Johnson, percussion.
The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry expands its governmental affairs team
From the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry welcomes two new members to the governmental affairs department. Heidi Geisbuhler Sutherland and Phillip Arnzen will both serve as a Director of Legislative Affairs.
Sutherland was Director of Government Relations for the last two years at the Missouri State Medical Association in Jefferson City and served as the MSMA Director of Legislative Affairs prior to that, representing Missouri physicians and patients at the State Capitol. Before her time at the MSMA, Sutherland served on the legislative staff for multiple lawmakers in various roles, including Chief of Staff for State Senator Bob Dixon and Policy Director for the Missouri State Senate Majority Caucus.
Arnzen worked in Gov. Mike Parson’s Office where he reviewed and provided in depth analysis and recommendations to the governor regarding legislation and regulations. Before working for the governor, Arnzen served as Director of Legislation at the Missouri Department of Economic Development and prior to that served as Director of Legislation at the Division of Professional Registration. Arnzen has also served in the Legislature as Chief of Staff for Speaker Pro Tem Elijah Haahr and has worked in the political arena on a variety of state and local campaigns.
“We are extremely pleased to welcome Heidi and Phil to our team. Both have strong experience at the state Capitol and will serve our members well,” said Missouri Chamber of Commerce President Daniel P. Mehan.
Ten state parks will temporarily close for managed deer hunts
From the Missouri Department of Natural Resources
To safely and effectively manage the deer population in some state parks, managed hunts are held in a coordinated effort between the Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ Division of State Parks and the Missouri Department of Conservation. For everyone’s safety, the following parks will be temporarily closed on the specified dates listed below.
• Dr. Edmund A. Babler Memorial State Park — Nov. 5-6 and Dec. 3-4
• Robertsville State Park — Nov. 5-6
• Crowder State Park — Dec. 10-11
• Cuivre River State Park — Nov. 5-6
• Harry S Truman State Park — Nov. 5-6
• Mark Twain State Park — Nov. 4-7 and Dec. 9-12
• Montauk State Park — Nov. 5-6
• Pershing State Park — Dec. 10-11
• St. Francois State Park — Dec. 3-4
• Stockton State Park — Nov. 5-6
Before heading to a Missouri state park, be sure to check the Park and Site Status Map at mostateparks.com for any temporary closures that may impact your visit.
For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
