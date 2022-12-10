Bright Futures Joplin benefits from OakStar Bank food drive
From Bright Futures Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. – Bright Futures Joplin accepted nearly 5,000 food items from a food drive held throughout November at OakStar Bank. The food drive was held to help stock the shelves for Bright Futures Joplin’s Snack Pack program.
The Snack Pack program provides weekend food bags to Joplin students in need. About 515 bags are packed weekly with the help of local volunteers, donors and supporters. Due to higher food prices and rising numbers of food-insecure students, the program costs for the nonprofit organization are expected to exceed $50,000 for the 2022-23 school year.
“One of our goals at Bright Futures Joplin is to make sure our food-insecure kids aren’t going hungry while they’re away from the stability of school meals,” said Bright Futures Joplin Coordinator Amanda Stone. “This support from our friends at OakStar Bank goes a long way toward supporting that need.”
Representatives from OakStar Bank delivered two truckloads of single-serve, shelf-stable items from the Snack Pack menu, including macaroni and cheese, granola bars, ramen noodles, oatmeal packets, soup, applesauce cups and more. “OakStar is a big believer in giving back to our community. Our core value is to serve, so we really encourage our team to get involved with local charities. We love the work that Bright Futures is doing,” said Assistant Branch Manager Abbie Berryann..
“High prices are hitting local families hard, especially those who are already struggling. We can’t expect our students to come to school ready to learn after a weekend without adequate nutrition,” Stone said. “We’re so grateful to our community and OakStar Bank for providing for these kiddos, who will be adults in our community one day. How we support them today matters.”
Bright Futures Joplin is a grassroots, community-based program which helps students achieve success by matching student needs with resources via community partnerships. Through the support of local businesses, faith-based organizations, social service agencies, volunteers and parents, Bright Futures Joplin aims to strengthen the community by facilitating a brighter future for all students. The Bright Futures framework was started in Joplin in 2010, and has since been implemented in more than 70 communities nationwide. More details about the program and its initiatives are available at brightfuturesjoplin.org.
Spire expands 2 customer assistance programs
From Spire
ST. LOUIS — To provide help to more customers who are struggling with inflation and rising costs, Spire is enhancing two assistance programs, following a Nov. 30 approval from the Missouri Public Service Commission.
Earlier last month, Spire expanded the eligibility criteria for its DollarHelp program. These efforts build upon the more than $27 million in federal, state and Spire energy assistance funding Spire helped customers access during fiscal year 2022.
“We are focused on the challenges inflation creates for our customers,” says Scott Carter, Spire Missouri President. “In addition to budget billing and our energy assessment programs that we have in place to help all of our customers manage their energy use, we have a number of funding programs available for customers who are struggling.
“We’re committed to actively engaging with our customers and the agencies and organizations that are dedicated to helping them secure assistance funding,” said Carter. “These changes are based on customer and advocate feedback. And they help us help more people.”
Expanded access to assistance includes the following changes:
• Payment Partner Program: The Payment Partner Program provides a monthly bill credit and matches payments toward past due amounts for individuals who qualify. Spire is expanding eligibility so that customers with household incomes up to 300% of the federal poverty level may qualify; this is up from the current eligibility level of 200%. The expansion of the program is anticipated to go into effect later this month.
• Critical Medical Needs Program: The Critical Medical Needs Program will assist customers experiencing a medical emergency and suspend potential disconnection of their service for up to 30 days. Spire will provide financial support for this assistance network along with other utilities in partnership with the United Way. The program requires certification from a health care provider or case worker and is targeted to launch in March of next year.
Spire’s recent changes to the DollarHelp program mean customers whose household incomes are up to 300% of the federal poverty level are now eligible for assistance. The maximum total annual pledge amount has also increased from $700 to $1000 per household.
And for those who qualify, Spire customers in Missouri are now eligible for an 18-month payment plan. This special arrangement was last available to Missouri customers to help ease financial hardship impacts caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Spire’s team of customer support specialists are here to help Spire customers access tools and programs to manage their energy use and bills, including budget billing, payment arrangements and Spire’s energy assessment tool, as well as programs such as the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), a federally funded program that assists vulnerable customers with their immediate energy needs.
For a complete of programs to help you manage your bill, or to learn more about Spire assistance programs and options, visit SpireEnergy.com/ManageMyBill.
Pittsburg Mayor Cheryl Brooks shares 2022 State of the City Video
From the city of Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, KS – Pittsburg Mayor Cheryl Brooks has published her 2022 state of the city video this week.
In her 2022 video update, the mayor discusses the city’s accomplishments and challenges, and informs the community about important city initiatives from economic development, infrastructure, parks and recreation, public safety, and more.
The 2022 State of the City Video is available to view on the city’s YouTube Channel, Facebook, Twitter, and on the city’s able access channels, Cox Channel 6 and CrawKan Channel 406.
Mayor Cheryl Brooks was elected to the Pittsburg City Commission in November 2019 and has served as mayor in 2022. Brooks is a lifelong resident, business owner, and property owner. She and her husband Jeff have raised their children in Pittsburg and have had strong business ties to this community since 1983. She comes from a proud blue-collar working family. Mayor Brooks and her husband own and operate Brooks Plumbing LLC, Brooks Rentals, and B&B Mini Storage. It is her desire to represent the city and serve each of our citizens as we work together to make Pittsburg the best it can be.
NEO announces new Business and Technology department chair
From Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College
Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College officials announced Calvin Becker as the new Business and Technology department chair. Becker has served as an instructor at NEO since 2013.
Becker began teaching at NEO in 2013 in the Business and Technology department. He teaches several courses within the sports management and business administration degree programs and is the lead faculty for the NEO Love’s Cup team, which participates in an Oklahoma statewide collegiate business plan competition.
A Miami, Oklahoma native, Becker graduated from NEO before completing his bachelor’s degree in marketing from Oklahoma State University. Prior to teaching at NEO, he completed his MBA through Missouri State University and worked in the banking industry. He and his wife, Sasha, have two daughters, 4 and 8 years old, and live in Miami.
Becker participates in multiple institutional committees, including the curriculum committee he previously chaired, the marketing committee, COVID task force, and the strategic planning committee. He served as senator, vice president, and faculty senate president.
“Within his department, Becker is proactive in making recommendations for improvement in the program and the greater good of the Business and Technology students,” said Dr. Joy Bauer, the former Business and Technology department chair who has accepted another position at NEO.
Becker also supports NEO students by regularly attending athletic events and often opens his home to students who need a place to stay when campus is closed. He is a dynamic instructor for both in-person and online courses and actively seeks opportunities for students to experience real-world learning.
For more information, please contact Sam Hoover, Administrative Assistant to Academic Affairs, at sam.hoover10@neo.edu or 918-540-6202.
New committee to examine unmet legal needs in rural Kansas
From the Kansas Judicial Branch
TOPEKA—Chief Justice Marla Luckert signed an order creating the Kansas Rural Justice Initiative Committee to examine unmet legal needs in rural Kansas related to a shrinking number of attorneys living and working in rural areas.
Luckert, a fourth-generation Kansan raised in Sherman County, said the trend toward fewer attorneys in rural areas is not unique to Kansas. She also noted attorneys in rural areas tend to be older, and some work well beyond a typical retirement age because there is no one available to take over the work.
“What’s happening here is happening across the nation,” Luckert said. “For state courts, it might mean a smaller pool of attorneys seeking to fill judge positions when a sitting judge retires. For rural residents, it could mean choosing between going to court without an attorney and hiring an out-of-county attorney with additional costs.”
In Kansas, the ratio of active attorneys to population ranges from two for every 535 residents in urban areas to one for every 808 residents in rural areas. Two counties—Wichita and Hodgeman—have no attorneys. Five counties have one attorney and 11 others have only two.
Justice K.J. Wall, a native of Scott City, will chair the committee. He’s heard from some district court judges that it’s becoming more difficult to find defense counsel with the necessary qualifications to represent indigent defendants charged with higher level felonies. Bringing in counsel from another county comes at a higher cost, and it can result in more continuances.
Wall is encouraged the committee will be able to articulate the full spectrum of issues tied to limited attorney availability in rural areas, beyond what he’s heard anecdotally.
“We’ve pulled together a diverse group of people who have both insight and interest in this issue,” Wall said. “I look forward to working with the committee to uncover and find ways to overcome challenges created when there are too few attorneys in rural areas.”
The 35-member committee includes representatives from all three branches of state government, the legal and business communities, law schools, and organizations that serve victims of sexual or domestic violence.
Over 18 months, the committee will study general population trends, as well as trends related to attorneys and other legal professionals who support court and court-adjacent programs. It will also look for differences in unmet legal needs related to population density.
The committee will explore efforts to recruit and retain legal professionals in rural areas, whether those efforts are in Kansas or elsewhere. It will also look at programs highlighted by the National Center for State Courts Rural Justice Collaborative, a national effort initiated in early 2021 to address justice inequalities in rural communities.
At the end of 18 months, the committee will submit its initial recommendations to the Supreme Court. Recommendations could include proposals to change laws, regulations, or rules in an effort to make attorney services more available. They could also include best practices to make it easier to meet legal needs across Kansas, as well as identify what might impede implementing best practices.
Eighty percent of active attorneys live in six urban counties—Douglas, Johnson, Leavenworth, Sedgwick, Shawnee, and Wyandotte. The counties are also home to just over half of the state’s 2.93 million residents. This leaves about 1,500 attorneys to serve 1.25 million Kansans living in the state’s remaining 99 counties.
Appointed to serve on the committee are:
• Justice K.J. Wall, Kansas Supreme Court, chair
• Judge Kim R. Schroeder, Kansas Court of Appeals
• Chief Judge Daniel D. Creitz, 31st Judicial District
• Chief Judge Kevin Berens, 15th Judicial District
• District Judge Tom Drees, 23rd Judicial District
• District Judge Richard Marquez, 25th Judicial District
• District Magistrate Judge Regine Thompson, 12th Judicial District
• Senator Elaine Bowers, District 36
• Representative Tory Marie Blew, District 112
• Stephen B. Angermayer, Attorney, Pittsburg
• Paige Bangerter, attorney, Dodge City
• Andrew Bolton, attorney, Louisburg
• Stacey Blakeman, Assistant Dean of Career Services, University of Kansas, Lawrence
• Ashley D. Comeau, attorney, Plainville
• Alan Cobb, Kansas Chamber of Commerce, Topeka
• Aaron Cunningham, attorney, Hays
• Timothy Demel, attorney, Beloit
• Shirley Fessler, Director of Outreach and Accessibility, Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence, Topeka
• Wendee D. Grady, Assistant General Counsel and Director of Legal Foundation, Kansas Farm Bureau, Manhattan
• Marilyn Harp, Executive Director, Kansas Legal Services, Topeka
• Joslyn Kusiak, attorney, Independence
• Shawn Leisinger, Associate Dean for Centers and External Programs, Externship Director, Washburn University School of Law, Topeka
• Angela Meyer, attorney, Pittsburg
• Joshua Ney, Jefferson County Attorney, Oskaloosa
• Charles Peckham, attorney, Atwood
• Trisha Purdon, Office of Rural Prosperity, Kansas Department of Commerce, Coffeyville
• Brad Ralph, attorney, Dodge City
• David J. Rebein, attorney, Dodge City
• Wendy Rohleder-Sook, Assistant Professor of Political Science and Director of Pre-Law/Legal Studies at Fort Hays State University, Hays
• Ann Sagan, Director of Special Projects for the Kansas Board of Indigents’ Defense Services, Topeka
• Sally Shattuck, attorney, Ashland
• Brien Stockman, attorney and Dane G. Hansen Foundation Trustee, Logan
• Etta L. Walker, attorney, Sharon Springs
• Jake Worcester, Kansas 4-H Foundation, Manhattan
• Jill Zimmerman, Kansas Agriculture and Rural Leadership Program, Manhattan
