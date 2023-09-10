Quilts of Valor presented
From Creating Quilts of Valor
On August 8th, 2023, 2 Veterans received Quilts of Valor for their service to our country. The Webb City American Legion was the venue. Quilts were provided by Creating Quilts of Valor, Pittsburg, KS.
Steve Sewell, Webb City, was in the United States Air Force from June 1980-Dec, 1984. He served as an aircraft mechanic in various duty stations.
Bruce Hofmann, Webb City, served in the US Army 1966-1968 in Vietnam (1 tour) and 1986 to 2003 for a total of 26 years. He completed 12 deployments in Iraq, and Central America. He volunteered for every state and national emergency duty, as well.
Carthage United Way to kick off annual campaign
From Carthage Area United Way
“Live Here, Give Here” is the theme for the Carthage Area United Way as they kick off their Annual Campaign in a big way next week.
On Thursday, September 14th, from 4:30-6:30 pm, Roscoe’s Bar & Grill, 325 E. 4th St. Carthage, MO, the Carthage Area United Way will welcome the business community by hosting a Carthage Chamber of Commerce Business After-Hours. This will give the business community a chance to hear from Carthage Area United Way Representatives and the agencies they serve on how the local dollars they receive impact their organization. “We are trying to reach everyone in the community to inform them about the resources available to those in need and how Carthage Area United Way helps fulfill those needs,” said Barbara Wright, Executive Director of the Carthage Area United Way. “We are fortunate to have so many individuals and businesses that want to help those in need,” she added.
Also, as a part of the Kickoff festivities on Friday, September 15th, from 5:30 pm-7:30 pm at David Haffner Stadium, on the campus of Carthage High School, Carthage Area United Way will be sponsoring the Booster Club pregame tailgate as well as bring awareness to the community about the mission and goals of United Way here in Carthage. Gage Tiller, the Carthage Area United Way Board President, shared, “We are excited to be kicking off the 23-24 Campaign in a fitting way, at the Carthage Homecoming football game. Our entire board and staff have been working hard to revamp our campaign and messaging to help bring greater awareness to the local impact dollars donated to Carthage Area United Way make right here in our community. We hope this awareness will help increase support for the 11 local non-profits supported by Carthage Area United Way.”
The Carthage Area United Way provides funding and assistance to the following agencies in Carthage and the surrounding communities -
• Carthage Crosslines • Carthage Crisis Center • Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri • Children’s Haven • Jasper County 4-H • Boy Scouts of America, Ozark Trail Council • Lafayette House • Jasper County CASA • Salvation Army (Carthage location) • Children’s Mercy (Joplin Clinic) • Community Support Services/Early Childhood Learning Center To learn more about the Carthage Area United Way or how you can donate to help support these local agencies, visit their website at https://carthageareaunitedway.org or call 417-358-2948.
Joplin Civil Air Patrol squadron to sponsor blood drive
From the Civil Air Patrol
On Tuesday, September 12, 2023, The Colonel Travis Hoover Composite Squadron will co-sponsor a blood drive in partnership with the American Red Cross and the Joplin Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 534 Auxiliary.
The event will be held at the VFW Bingo Hall at 110 East Veterans Way, Joplin MO from 1:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Everyone making a blood donation will receive a t-shirt.
Those wishing to donate should make an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org, and enter the keyword JOPLINVFW, or call 1-800-733-2767.
Acting as a Total Force partner and official civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, Civil Air Patrol performs missions assigned by First Air Force to rapidly respond in a Defense Support of Civil Authorities capacity to save lives, relieve suffering, prevent property damage, and provide humanitarian assistance. In addition to its Emergency Services mission, CAP performs Aerospace Education and Cadet Programs as part of its congressionally mandated charter.
