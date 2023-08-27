Prairie Day set for Sept. 9th at George Washington Carver National Monument
From George Washington Carver National Monument
DIAMOND – George Washington Carver National Monument staff and volunteers invite the public to Prairie Day, set for Saturday, September 9th from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Held in conjunction with Gem City Days in Diamond, Missouri, Prairie Day commemorates George Washington Carver’s childhood environment through storytelling, music, historic skills demonstrations, and interactive exhibits. This event is free of charge!
Exhibitors share history, archaeology, and demonstrations such as basket making, treadle machine sewing, apple cider making, crocheting, knitting, an old-fashioned quilting bee, and woodcarving. Kids can earn a Junior Ranger badge, play old-fashioned toys and games, and visit the therapy horses. At the music tent, talented musicians will share Ozarks history. In the visitor center, Ozark storyteller and musician, Marideth Sisco, will share “Stories and Songs from the American Front Porch” at 1:00 p.m. Natural resource exhibits include prairie ecology, pollinators, entomology, beekeeping, birds, mammals, and prairie walks with a naturalist.
At the 1881 Carver House, volunteers will share their talent and knowledge as they demonstrate historic skills such as spinning, weaving, Dutch oven cooking, lye soap making, food preservation, butter making, and music. Visitors can make butter, dip a candle, and do laundry on a washboard.
Prairie Day is co-sponsored by the Carver Birthplace Association. Special thanks to Volunteers In Parks who make this event possible. Diamond Lions Club will provide food concessions.
Administered by the National Park Service, an agency of the Department of the Interior, George Washington Carver National Monument preserves the birthplace and childhood home of George Washington Carver — scientist, educator, and humanitarian. The park is located two miles west of Diamond, Missouri on Highway V, then ¼ mile south on Carver Road. For more information, please call the park at 417-325-4151 between 9:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., visit the park website at www.nps.gov/gwca, or visit the park Facebook page.
Everyone is welcome in Missouri State Parks
From Missouri State Parks
JEFFERSON CITY, MO — The Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ Division of State Parks recently received new chairs for visitors with mobility challenges. Using the chairs, visitors can now navigate both land and water.
Produced by the Action Trackchair company, track chairs are electric all-terrain wheelchairs that offer guests with mobility challenges the opportunity to partake in outdoor activities. With a track chair, they can explore trails and visit parts of Missouri state parks or historic sites that are not suitable for regular wheelchairs. These sturdier, more rugged chairs use tanklike tracks instead of wheels to allow guests to traverse some of the rougher, uneven trails found in Missouri state parks. All-terrain track chairs can navigate through snow, water, mud, sand and other rough conditions.
“Everyone should have the opportunity to explore and enjoy our parks and historic sites,” said David Kelly, director of Missouri State Parks. “Wheelchairs provide important mobility for their users, but they aren’t always able to navigate our trails. Our all-terrain track chairs can!”
Missouri State Parks currently has three track chairs: one at Bryant Creek State Park in Ava, one at Battle of Lexington State Historic Site in Lexington, and one at Elephant Rocks State Park in Belleview. Bennett Spring State Park, outside of Lebanon, has applied for a grant to purchase another chair.
Using the track chair is free. Reservations must be made at least two days in advance. Also, a friend or family member 18 years or older must go along to help, because park representatives are not always available or able to help users transfer to or from the chair.
“Missouri state parks are open for everyone to enjoy, regardless of ability,” Kelly said. “We want all of our visitors to be able to discover the beauty of our parks and historic sites. This adaptive equipment will open up the trails that were once inaccessible to people with mobility issues.”
Chris Fritsche, superintendent of Battle of Lexington State Historic Site, recently had his first guest use the site’s track chair. Fristche said the guest was excited to be able to use the chair, and Fritsche was happy to be a part of the experience.
“This was the first time the visitor has ever been in nature on his own. It was also the first time he and his wife were able to hold hands while walking a trail or going from place to place, because he has always used a manual wheelchair or crutches,” Fritsche said. “The light in his eyes, when he first saw the track chair was enough to warm your heart, but the exuberance he had when he came back after using it was even more profound. Talk about making memories!”
In addition to track chairs, St. Joe, Echo Bluff and Sam A. Baker state parks have adaptive beach chairs for use in the water. Beach chairs allow wheelchair users, people with special needs or those who just need some assistance, the chance to play and splash in the water. The floating beach chair provides a comfortable ride, along with easy mobility through sand and other rough surfaces. The armrests and wheels enable balance while in the water, and the handles provide stability while enjoying the ride on land or in the water.
“Being able to get on the beach and into the water lets beach chair users experience the sun and sand with their family and friends instead of being limited to paved trails and parking lots,” Kelly said.
To find out how to reserve a track chair, visit mostateparks.com/action-trackchair.
For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
Kansas Heritage Trust Fund Grant Workshop to be held September 8 in Pittsburg
From the Kansas Historical Society
The Kansas Historical Society is hosting a Kansas Heritage Trust Fund Grant Workshop in Pittsburg on Friday, September 8. This state program provides matching funds for the preservation of properties listed in the National and State Registers.
Expenses are reimbursed for projects that preserve or restore historic properties. Qualifying expenses include professional fees and construction costs. Properties owned by state or federal governments are not eligible, but those owned by local governments, private individuals, non-profit, and for-profit entities qualify. Individual grant awards may not exceed $100,000 and must be matched by the grant recipient. Yearly grant rounds are highly competitive.
The workshop will be held Friday, September 8, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Leonard H. Axe Library on the campus of Pittsburg State University. The library is located at 1605 S. Joplin Street, Pittsburg, Kansas. Attendees are asked to park in the Green visitor spots and to enter using the main Joplin Street entrance. The meeting will be held in the lower level, Room 014.
For additional information please contact Katrina Ringler, Deputy State Historic Preservation Officer, and Director, Cultural Resources Division, Kansas Historical Society. Office: 785-272-8681, ext. 217. Or email Katrina.Ringler@ks.gov.
