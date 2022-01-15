Cherokee Nation debuts season 7 of ‘Osiyo, Voices of the Cherokee People’
From the Cherokee Nation
The newest season of “Osiyo, Voices of the Cherokee People” debuts this month, showcasing the endangered language, rich traditions and compelling modern advancements of the Cherokee people told through a documentary lens.
The groundbreaking docuseries features the citizens, culture, history and language of the Cherokee Nation and has been recognized with 13 regional Heartland Emmy Awards. Season seven debuts on Thursday, Jan. 27, at 7 p.m. on osiyo.tv, followed by a broadcast premiere on Sunday, Jan. 30.
“Every Cherokee, whether living within or outside of Cherokee Nation’s reservation, is vital to our government and our progress as a people,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “With such a large population of citizens spread across the globe, it is important we continue finding additional ways to preserve our culture and language, and to keep all Cherokees as connected and informed as possible. With a worldwide audience, the onscreen talent, crew and behind-the-scenes staff of OsiyoTV serve an integral role in helping reach tribal citizens everywhere.”
The new season will showcase the tribe’s state-of-the-art soundstage technology, including real-time graphics, as well as a combination of video game engine, motion and facial capture technology. Plus, audiences will learn the Cherokee language through a newly introduced digital character named Sinasd, which translated to English means smart woman.
“It is an incredible honor for our team to continue helping preserve and promote Cherokee Nation’s language and culture, while sharing the legacy of the remarkable resiliency and triumphs of its citizens,” said Jennifer Loren, director of Cherokee Nation Film Office and Original Content. “This season, we are especially looking forward to introducing viewers to the extraordinary capabilities of our tribe’s soundstage. We’ve implemented the same industry-leading technology as major productions such as “The Mandalorian” and popular video games to help bring Cherokee stories and characters to life.”
In its seventh season, the award-winning cultural series explores Cherokee traditions and values; helps viewers learn to speak the Cherokee language; and features culture keepers, storytellers, first-language speakers, historical reenactments and much more. As part of its season premiere, OsiyoTV will highlight Sequoyah and other Cherokees working to keep the written language he created alive, a special book recognizing first-language speakers, a Cherokee comedian who expresses his heritage through comedy and a modern storyteller.
OsiyoTV is available statewide on PBS in Oklahoma and Arkansas, regionally within Tulsa on RSU-TV, in Joplin on NBC and ABC, as well as on FNX, an all-Native programming network in 20 national markets. The show is formatted for multiple platforms, including osiyo.tv, YouTube, Vimeo, Facebook, Twitter and more. It is funded and produced by Cherokee Nation Businesses.
For more information and to watch “Osiyo, Voices of the Cherokee People,” please visit osiyo.tv.
Joplin City WIC program announces its 2022 contract
From the city of Joplin
Joplin City WIC has announced that a contract to continue to provide WIC services for federal fiscal year 2022 has been signed with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Under the terms of the contract, the Joplin City WIC program will be able to serve 36,667 annually.
Women, Infants and Children (WIC) is a special supplemental nutrition program providing services to pregnant women, new mothers, infants and children up to their 5th birthday based on nutritional risk and income eligibility. The primary services provided are health screening, risk assessment, nutrition education and counseling, breastfeeding promotion and referrals to health care. Nutritious supplemental food is provided at no cost to participants. To be eligible for WIC applicants must have an income of less than or equal to 185% of the poverty level http://health.mo.gov/living/families/wic/eligibility_income.php and be determined by a health professional to be at nutritional risk. Migrant families are also eligible.
WIC supplemental food packages are specially chosen to provide foods high in protein, iron, calcium, and vitamins A and C. Eligible women and children receive fortified milk and cheese, eggs, whole grain bread products and hot or cold cereals, 100% fruit juices and fresh or frozen fruits and vegetables. The United States Department of Agriculture, USDA has been able to provide additional funds for fresh or fruits and vegetables on a temporary basis for select months. The WIC program recommends breastfeeding, provides breast-feeding support, baby foods and infant cereal. For women who cannot or choose not to breastfeed, infants may receive supplemental iron fortified formula. WIC participants obtain their foods by redeeming food checks for specific items at local grocery stores and pharmacies.
Studies confirm that pregnant women who enroll in WIC during the early months of pregnancy have fewer low birth weight babies, experience fewer infant deaths, see the doctor earlier in pregnancy and eat healthier.
The Joplin City WIC office hosts Chi Chi Mama’s, a local community Breastfeeding support group. The group meets the first Thursday in the months of February, May and November at 5 p.m. We also host a Community Breastfeeding Celebration in the month of August. To celebrate World Breastfeeding Week and Missouri Breastfeeding Month. For more information, residents may call the WIC office or visit us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/groups/chichimamas.
WIC is administered in Jasper County by Joplin City WIC located at 321 E 4th Street in Joplin and hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Persons interested in applying or who need more information should contact Joplin City WIC at 417-623-1928 choose option 3 or visit our web site at http://www.joplinmo.org/326/WIC.
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
Department announces farmers market promotion grant funding
From the Missouri Department of Agriculture
The Missouri Department of Agriculture announced funding for the Farmers’ Market Promotion Matching Grant Program through Missouri Grown. The grant awards up to $1,000 for reimbursement of expenses associated with promoting Missouri’s farmers’ markets.
This competitive grant program will provide funds to farmers’ markets for promotional pieces that provide awareness to communities about the farmers’ markets in their area. The grant will also fund advertisements that improve understanding of raising food and promotes agriculture in those communities.
To be eligible, a farmers’ market must meet the United States Department of Agriculture definition of a market, be located in Missouri and register as a member of the Missouri Grown program. Projects must be matched on at least a dollar-for-dollar basis to meet eligibility. Priority will be given to farmers’ markets using funds to expand their marketing budget and those not awarded funds in 2021.
Examples of qualifying expenses may include permanent signage, billboards, radio spots, print advertisement, social media or graphic design. Awardees must include the Missouri Grown logo on promotional material and be prepared to submit receipts for dispersed funds, scripts of radio advertisements and copies of any artwork created.
Ineligible expenses include food, employee payroll, donations, infrastructure, equipment, clothing and reprinting of existing promotional material.
The maximum award amount for each farmers’ market is $1,000. Applications are due Feb. 18, 2022. To apply, visit the Farmers’ Market Promotion Matching Grant Program page for a full list of program requirements, a grant timeline and printable application.
For more information, visit the Department online at Agriculture.Mo.Gov.
Boys State of Kansas Taking Registrations for 2022 Session
From the American Legion
The American Legion Boys State of Kansas is now taking registrations for its 2022 session. The event is scheduled to be held Sunday, June 5, through Saturday, June 11, at Kansas State University in Manhattan. The program, which was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be in its 84th year.
Traditionally, Kansas Boys State is for individuals who completed their junior year of high school in the spring just prior to the start of each session. However, the ALBSK program is expanding the pool of registrants again for this year’s session to include those who will complete their sophomore year of high school this spring.
The American Legion Boys State of Kansas program provides a relevant, interactive, problem-solving experience in leadership and teamwork that develops self-identity, promotes mutual respect and instills civic responsibility to inculcate a sense of individual obligation to community, state and nation. Boys State is a “learning by doing” political exercise that simulates elections, political parties and government at the state, county and local levels, providing opportunities to lead under pressure, showcasing character and working effectively within a team. It’s also an opportunity to gain pride and respect for government, and the price paid by members of the military to preserve democracy.
Those wishing to attend the program should visit ksbstate.org to register. In addition, anyone can nominate individuals to attend Kansas Boys State by going to ksbstate.org/nominate and submit the nomination form. You can also submit nominees for future years as well.
The deadline to register to guarantee a spot in the program is Thursday, March 31. The cost to attend the Boys State of Kansas program is $350; however, in many instances, sponsors pay the majority of the fees, with the delegate or his family paying $50. The first 150 paid registrations received by Monday, Feb. 14, will receive an additional Kansas Boys State t-shirt and KBS graduation cord upon arrival for the session. The next 200 paid registrations received by Monday, March 14, will receive a KBS graduation cord. Additional registrants paid by the deadline will have the opportunity to purchase a KBS graduation cord for $10 (a 50% discount).
Potential sponsors, such as American Legion posts, civic organizations, businesses, clubs and interested individuals, or those with questions, should contact the ALBSK at info.1937@ksbstate.org or (785) 550-6492.
Automotive technology students who want to be the best in the world train at PSU
From Pittsburg State University
When an automotive technology student wants to be the best in the world — literally — they come to train at Pittsburg State University. And only Pittsburg State.
This week, Ian Gregor of Colorado Springs, Colorado, is on campus doing just that: he’s preparing for the WorldSkills competition, to be held in Shanghai, China, in October, in a facility with top-notch technology under the direction of expert faculty.
“For more than 20 years, the Department of Automotive Technology at Pitt State is proud to be the only training facility for the WorldSkills automotive technology competitors from the U.S.,” said Scott Norman, a professor who also serves as the USA Technical Delegate to WorldSkills. “Since 1999, we’ve trained 11 WorldSkills competitors.”
Think of the WorldSkills Competition as the “Olympics” for the skilled trades — automotive technology, welding, car painting, cabinetmaking, graphic design, printing, heavy vehicle technology, electronics, autobody repair, web technologies, and concrete construction.
Every two years, competitors from around the world come together to pit their skills in more than 60 content areas in hopes of gold, silver, or bronze medals. To qualify for a position on the WorldSkills USA team, competitors must first medal in the SkillsUSA national competition.
Pittsburg State has long had an affiliation with the competition: the current USA WorldSkills Automotive Technology Expert is Associate Professor Mike Elder, and the past Expert is retired Associate Professor Ron Downing.
WorldSkills Competitors who trained at PSU:
• Ian Gregor: 2022 Shanghai, China (Competition in October 2022)
• Paul Danenberg: 2019 Kazan, Russia (Medallion for Excellence)
• Johnathan Robertson: 2017 Abu Dhabi, UAE (PSU Student)
• Michael Mullen: 2015 Sao Paulo, Brazil (Automotive Technology Competition)
• Dustin Mortsolf: 2015 Sao Paulo, Brazil (Heavy Vehicle Technology Competition)
• Michael Mullen: 2014 Bogota, Columbia (Silver Medal — WorldSkills Americas)
• Kieron Kohlmann: 2013 Leipzig, Germany (Medallion for Excellence)
• Kieron Kohlmann: 2012 Sao Paulo, Brazil (Gold Medal — WorldSkills Americas)
• Daniel Lehmkuhl: 2011 London, England (Medallion for Excellence)
• Daniel Lehmkuhl: 2010 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (Silver Medal — WorldSkills Americas)
• Jack Frederick: 2009 Calgary, Canada (Silver Medal & Best in Nation — PSU Student)
• Rusty Brown: 2003 Gallen, Switzerland (Silver Medal & Best in Nation — PSU Student)
• Joshua Boschee: 2001 Seoul, Korea (Silver Medal & Best in Nation)
• Timothy Dearing: 1999 Montreal, Canada (Medallion for Excellence — PSU Student)
The Department of Automotive Technology is part of the College of Technology and is located in the Kansas Technology Center. It’s recognized by industry as offering one of the best academic programs in the nation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.