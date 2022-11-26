National Reserve Champion 4-H Quiz Bowl Team from the Wildcat District
From K-State Research and Extension
The Wildcat 4-H Quiz Bowl Team traveled to the North American International Livestock Exposition (NAILE) in Louisville, Kentucky, on November 15th for the contest. The team returned home as Reserve National Champions! The second-place team consisted of Cecillia Newby, Maggie Chandler, Trey Newby, and Maddix Small. The team was coached by 4-H volunteer Nicole Small. Team alternatives that attended and helped the team prepare were Maggie McVey, Silas Good, and Taylor Allen.
Trey Newby, Montgomery County 4-H, was the second-high individual and Cecillia Newby, Labette County 4-H, was the 10th-high individual in the quiz bowl contest.
The Wildcat District 4-H team earned the opportunity to represent Kansas at the National 4-H Livestock Quiz Bowl competition after winning the Kansas contest in August. Livestock Quiz Bowl is a jeopardy-style competition where participants answer a wide range of livestock related questions by buzzing in.
4-H enrollment is open! If youth have an interest in learning more about a wide variety of 4-H programming or our judging teams please contact your local Extension office or Katie Townsend at 620-331-2690.
City seeks volunteers for advisory boards and committees
From the city of Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, KS — The City of Pittsburg is accepting applications for openings on several advisory boards and committees. The city is encouraging community members to volunteer their time to help city leaders with a number of important focus areas.
The following boards have openings needing to be filled:
• Active Transportation Advisory Board (Four-year term)
• Airport Advisory Board (Three-year term)
• Board of Zoning Appeals / Planning Commission (Three-year term)
• Building Code Board of Appeals/Building Trades Review Board (Three-year term)
• Downtown Advisory Board (two-year term)
• Farmers’ Market Advisory Board (Three-year term)
• Human Relations Commission (Three-year term)
• Land Bank Board of Trustees (Three-year term)
• Memorial Auditorium Advisory Board (Four-year term)
• Parks & Recreation Advisory Board (Three-year term)
• Sustainability Advisory Committee (Two-year term)
To learn more about each volunteer opportunity, visit the city’s website at https://www.pittks.org/city-government/boards-committees-commissions. From the city’s home page, select “City Government” and then “Boards, Committees, & Commissions.”
Those interested in volunteering may apply in person at City Hall, 201 W. 4th St, Pittsburg, or contact City Clerk Tammy Nagel at (620) 230-5532. Applications are also available online at pittks.org. Applications must be completed and returned to the City Clerk’s office on or before Wednesday, November 30, 2022.
Joplin Byrider owners win top franchise of the year, president’s award
From Byrider
Aventura, Fl. — Byrider, one of America’s largest buy-here-pay-here used car dealerships and franchise systems, presented Franchise of the Year in the four locations or more category to Russ Larson, Winston Sleeth, and their team for their performance throughout 2022 at the company’s annual convention. The Joplin dealership also earned a President’s Award, ranking number three in the country. This is Larson’s 14th Franchise of the Year Award over the last 15 years. The awards were announced at the annual Byrider convention, held in Aventura, Fl. from November 10 to 12.
The franchise of the year award recognizes the best overall performance by a franchise owner based on internal store rankings and a measure of how the business has contributed to the Byrider franchise community. The team was also honored with the president’s award, recognizing their performance in the top 10% of stores as defined by Byrider’s store ranking system. Larson’s dealerships claimed six of the top seven rankings in the country. Larson has also had the top-ranked store for the last fifteen years.
Craig Peters, chief executive officer at Byrider, said, “Russ, Winson, and their team continues to run a superb operation that contributes to the overall success of Byrider every year. I am proud to have them as part of the team and commend them on this accomplishment.”
“Byrider Joplin continued to demonstrate the ability to set high standards of customer service and operations throughout 2022, ” said Chris Hadley, Byrider vice president of franchising.
Christmas trees to arrive at Missouri Governor’s Mansion on Nov. 28
From Gov. Mike Parson’s office
JEFFERSON CITY, MO — The 2022 Missouri Governor’s Mansion Christmas trees will arrive on Monday, November 28, 2022, between 7 a.m. — 8 a.m. A portion of Madison Street will be closed during this time.
The tree that will be displayed on the Mansion lawn is a 40-foot Norway Spruce donated by Tom and Sue Gleich of Wildwood, Missouri. Mr. and Mrs. Gleich decided to donate their tree to allow them to proceed with their landscaping updates. The tree for the Mansion interior includes an 18-foot Canaan Fir supplied by Pea Ridge Forest in Hermann.
Missouri Department of Conservation staff will install the indoor tree, and Missouri Office of Administration staff will install the Mansion lawn tree.
Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson cordially invite families to attend this year’s Candlelight Tours and annual tree lighting ceremony at the Missouri Governor’s Mansion on Friday, December 2 at 6:00 p.m. The annual lighting of the tree will be followed by this year’s Candlelight Tours. The Candlelight tours will run until 9 p.m. on Friday and again Monday, December 5 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
During the Candlelight tours, visitors will be able to walk through the festively decorated ground floor of the Governor’s Mansion. Toys for Tots representatives will also be in attendance during the Candlelight Tours to accept donations of new, unwrapped toys or monetary contributions to support Missouri children this holiday season.
The Candlelight Tours are free and open to the public. Visitors will enter through the Madison Street gate.
Carthage chamber celebrates Small Business Saturday
From the Carthage Chamber of Commerce
Carthage Mo., — The Carthage Chamber of Commerce encourages shoppers to support small businesses, and shop local, during their latest event, “Carthage Small Business Saturday.” This shopping event will take place on Saturday November 26th right after Black Friday. Shoppers can pick up a Carthage Shoppers card that will be available at all 23 Carthage participating merchants and at the Carthage Chamber. Shoppers will visit at least 15 of these stores to receive a special holiday stamp. Once the shoppers card is completed, these can be left at one of participating business or dropped off at the Chamber, 402 S. Garrison Ave. Each participant that turn their cards back in will have the opportunity to be in a drawing for a prize basket give-away valued at over $500 from area merchants.
“We are so excited that we are able to celebrate our local small businesses by commemorating Small Business Saturday,” said Julie Reams, Carthage Chamber President. “It’s important to everyone to know that for every $100 that is spent in our local community, $68 dollars of that stays local. This helps the City’s sustainability to provide the resources, infrastructure, and services that we need to keep our community growing strong. Our Chamber is very proud to be able to bring this event to Carthage and this event helps our businesses have even a better holiday shopping season,” added Reams.
Small Business Saturday is an initiative that American Express formed in the midst of the 2010 recession and the Saturday after Thanksgiving was chosen to encourage people to shop small and bring more holiday shopping to small businesses. In 2011, the Federal Government supported a resolution to support Small Business Saturday and all 50 states unanimously agreed to participate as they all agreed this was a way to help their own local economies with the help of American Express’ shop small initiative. A driving force to keep this program and other like this going in local communities is the local Chambers as they serve as Neighborhood Champions. They create programs to help recognize the uniqueness of shopping in their local communities with many different activities not only on Small Business Saturday but throughout the year.
Below is a list of local participating merchants for Carthage Small Business Saturday, with many of them offering discounts, prizes and drawings all day. For more information please contact the Carthage Chamber at 417-358-2373 or to see a list or participating merchants online visit: www.carthagechamber.com.
Visit these participating businesses and take advantage of Carthage Small Business Saturday Specials!
• Carthage Olive Oil Company — 337 S. Main, Open 11am-6pm
(FREE gift with purchase of $15, while supplies last)
• Colonial House — 342 Grant St., Open 10am-5pm
• Boomers BBQ — 1123 W. Central Ave., Open 11am-8pm
(5% off to anyone that brings in card to be stamped)
• Grace Lanes — 219 E. 3rd Street, Open 9am-Midnight
(10% off all pro-shop, and snack bar with purchases paid in full same day.)
• Cloud’s Meats — 2013 S. Paradise Lane, Open 9am-12pm
(10% off in-store purchases and gift cards.)
• Downtown Nails — 423 S. Main St., Open 10am-2pm
• 417 Nutrition — 536 W. Fir Road, Open 10am-2pm
($2 off all Shakes & Teas)
• Fair Acres Family YMCA — 2600 S. Grand Ave., Open 8am-5pm
(Joiner Fee Waived, Save $25 at Sign-Up)
• Wilkinson Pharmacy — 2017 S. Garrison Ave., Open 9am-1pm
• Big Dog Boutique — 319 S. Main, Open 9am-5pm
• Paw Spa Boutique — 323 S. Main, Open 9am-5pm
• Garde Manger — 116 W. 3rd St., Open 10am-6pm
• Going Places Dolls Fabric & Things — 2206 S. Maple St. Suite A,
Open 10am-6pm, (FREE Gift)
• Carthage Hardware — 119 East 3rd St., Open 9am-5pm
(Multiple In-Store Drawings & Promotions)
• The Yellow Umbrella — 121 E. 3rd St., Open 10:30am-5pm
• The Artist Loft 404 (Inside The Yellow Umbrella) — 121 E. 3rd St.
• Lucky J Boots & More — 11664 E. Fir Rd., Open 11am-8:30pm
• The Palms Massage & Day Spa — 341 S. Main, Open 8am-2pm
• Hurricane Car Wash South — 201 S. Fir Road, Open 9am-5pm
(25% off Gift Card Purchases)
• Midwest Ag Supply — 115 Grant St., Open 8am-12pm
• All Things Grand on the Square — 133 E. 3rd St., Open 10am-4pm
• All Things Grand — 1186 Grand Ave., Open 9:30am-4pm
• Sirloin Stockade — 1027 W. Central Ave., Open 11am-9pm
($5 Bonus Card With Every $25 Gift Card Purchase)
Holiday music offerings help to ring in season for campus, community
From Pittsburg State University
Musical offerings planned at Pittsburg State University in coming weeks will help ring in the holiday season. In the case of one event, tickets must be purchased by Nov. 28.
Symphony Holiday Extravaganza
What does Christmas mean to you and what do you think it means to people around the world? That’s the question the SEK Symphony will try to answer at this year’s Holiday Extravaganza Concert planned for 3 p.m. on Dec. 4 at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts, 1711 S. Homer.
The symphony will partner with faculty, community members, and students to bring the excitement of the holiday season to the Bicknell Center.
“Christmas Around the World” will showcase student conductors Thomas Smith, Jonathan De Soto, and Astrid Jerez, as well as baritone Patrick Howle, dance ensembles such as the PSU Dance Studio, Pasión Peruana, SEK Danza Folklórica, and more.
The concert is free.
Winter Holidays Musical Luncheon
The ever-popular holiday luncheon returns to campus on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The doors will open at 11:30 a.m., and the 60-minute program will begin at 11:45.
Patrons will be treated to a holiday buffet while the choirs perform seasonal music throughout the ballroom.
This event supports the touring program of the PSU choral ensembles, and the ticket price of $19 includes a donation to that activity.
Ticket orders are being accepted now. Sales will close on Nov. 28, or earlier if reservations reach capacity for the event. Order forms are available in the Music Department office in McCray Hall, or may be requested via email at smarchant@pittstate.edu
As always, entire tables may be reserved for groups of 6-8.
Questions may be directed Music Chair Susan Marchant at 620-235-4467.
Timmons Chapel Concert
The Timmons Music Concert will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 7, and Friday, Dec. 9, at the historic Timmons Chapel, 409 E. Ford, just as it has been for more than 50 years.
It will begin both nights at 7:30 p.m. and will conclude about 8:45 p.m.
From their inception, the free holiday concerts have been a showcase for Timmons Chapel, a Gothic-style, all-faiths chapel completed in 1966 as a gift to the university from longtime benefactor Beth Spiva Timmons.
The concerts began in 1968 and for many years, Timmons personally provided the greens and supervised the simple holiday decorations.
The music is performed by students, faculty, and members of the community. Seating is limited in the small chapel.
Details: 620-235-4474.
November is National Adoption Month
From K-State Research and Extension
National Adoption Month is held every November to celebrate families who have grown through adoption, and to bring awareness to the need for more adoptive families to care for the large number of children in the foster care system. According to the U.S. Children’s Bureau, “Over 117,000 children and youth across the country are in foster care waiting for a forever family.” Right now, there are around 500 children in Kansas whose parents’ parental rights have been terminated and are currently seeking an adoptive family.
Children in foster care range in age from birth to 18. These children are placed into foster care for a variety of reasons typically related to abuse and neglect. Children in foster care who are awaiting adoption have experienced significant trauma in their short lives, including the trauma they experienced when they were separated from their biological families. These children need a family that will welcome them and provide a sense of belonging and safety.
If you are interested in becoming a foster or adoptive parent, visit AdoptKSkids.org or call 1-855-236-7857.
For more information on this topic check out childwelfare.gov/adoptionmonth.
For more information, please contact Michelle Broxterman, Family and Child Development Extension Agent, mbroxterman@ksu.edu, (620)724-8233.
