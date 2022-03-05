Lakeside Park improvements underway
From the city of Pittsburg
Lakeside Park, which is now over a hundred years old, is going to receive some major renovations over the coming months. A brand new three hundred-foot sidewalk will be added to the park, along with new playground equipment.
Pittsburg Parks and Recreation Department Director Toby Book has been hard at work the last several weeks, heading both operations to introduce updated walking space and playground equipment to the park. After receiving the two grants last year, Book set his sights on Lakeside Park as his newest project.
“These projects show the importance of having the opportunities to secure additional funding through the grant process to help make improvements to the parks,” says Book.
There are two grants funding this project. The first, which will help pay for the new sidewalk, is a Community Fisheries Assistance Program (CFAP) Grant from the Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks. The second is The Kansas Department of Health and Environment Waste Tire Grant, which repurposes old tires to make new things, such as playground surfacing systems.
The sidewalk itself will span the northern shoreline of the lake, east of the playground. This will help making navigating the shoreline a lot easier for visitors of the park.
After receiving the grants last year, construction on both projects started in early January. Book is hopeful they will both be complete towards the end of spring, making them ready for the public to use when summer starts.
New playground equipment plus better sidewalks will make Lakeside park and even more beautiful place for the citizens of Pittsburg to spend their time.
Sustainability group seeks exhibitors and vendors for Earth Day Celebration
From the city of Pittsburg
The Sustainability Advisory Committee is seeking exhibitors and vendors to participate in the Pittsburg Earth Day Celebration.
This outdoor family-friendly event takes place from 11:00 a.m. — 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 23 at the Pritchett Pavilion in Immigrant Park.
The theme of this year’s celebration is “Invest in Our Planet.” Businesses, schools, civic organizations, and community members are welcome. Anything related to promoting care of the natural world, wildlife, gardening, pollinators, recycling, or health and wellness is appropriate. Food and drink vendors are also encouraged to sign up, and there is no fee to participate.
Vendors or exhibitors who plan to sell or give away items at the event are asked to avoid single-use plastics, and consider ways to encourage repurposed or upcycled items.
The vendor and exhibitor registration deadline is Friday, April 8, 2022. To learn more or to register, visit www.pittks.org/earthday.
UScellular Offering Support to Customers with Free Calls to Ukraine
From UScellular
To help customers needing to connect with family, friends and loved ones, UScellular is offering customers free calls to Ukraine from the United States. From Feb. 25 through March 31, customers can make outbound calls to Ukraine with no international dialing rates applied.
Postpaid customers will have charges automatically waived. Prepaid customers whose plans allow for international dialing can call customer service at 1-888-944-9400 or 611 from their mobile phone to receive credits for applicable calls.
For more information on UScellular’s international dialing options, go to https://www.uscellular.com/plans/international/long-distance.
Educational funding opportunities available for Missouri nursing and medical students and practitioners
From the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services
Educational funding is currently available for eligible nursing or medical students, or those already licensed and able to work in an underserved area of Missouri. The Health Professional Loan and Loan Repayment programs administered by the Department of Health and Senior Services, Office of Rural Health and Primary Care are designed to increase access to health care for Missourians in Health Professional Shortage Areas.
The Office of Rural Health and Primary Care is currently accepting program applications and has extended the application cycle to March 15, 2022. Programs are available for students interested in pursuing careers as nurses, primary care physicians, dentists and psychiatrists. Additionally, licensed practitioners currently working in an underserved area of Missouri or those willing to provide care in an underserved area may be eligible. Depending on the medical discipline, individuals may be eligible to receive $5,000-50,000 in student loans or a loan repayment award to pay toward existing educational debt.
The following Health Professional Loan and Loan Repayment programs are offered through DHSS:
• Nurse Student Loan Program (NSL) awards funding for eligible educational expenses to qualified students pursuing careers as licensed Practical Nurses or Professional Nurses in Missouri.
• Nurse Loan Repayment Program (NLRP) awards funding for the repayment of eligible educational loans for qualified Registered and Advanced Practice Nurses in Missouri.
• Student Loan Repayment Program (SLRP): awards funding for the repayment of eligible educational loans for qualified Health Professionals, Physicians, Dentists and Psychiatrists in Missouri.
• The Primary Care Resource Initiative for Missouri (PRIMO) awards funding for eligible educational expenses to qualified students pursuing careers as licensed primary care Physicians, Dentists, Dental Hygienists and Psychiatrists in Missouri.
Those with questions may contact the program at DHSS.LoanRepayment@health.mo.gov or 800-891-7415.
Check Out Hunger campaign collects nearly $54,000 for hunger relief
From Ozarks Food Harvest
More than 60 local grocers partnered with Ozarks Food Harvest for the 23rd annual Check Out Hunger campaign, raising nearly $54,000 from customer donations to provide more than 215,000 meals across the Ozarks.
The fundraiser wrapped up at the end of December, but The Food Bank received checks from grocers throughout the first two months of 2022. Charitable donations tend to drop after the holidays, which makes this an ideal time for Ozarks Food Harvest to receive a financial boost.
“This donation comes at a perfect time as we continue to deal with the increased cost of food and supply chain issues,” said Denise Gibson, development and communication director at Ozarks Food Harvest. “We’re so thankful for our local grocers and community that help us ensure families in the Ozarks have food to put on their shelves.”
Check Out Hunger gives shoppers the opportunity to add a $1, $3 or $5 tax-free donation to their grocery bill at the register of participating retailers during the holiday season. Participating grocers include Apple Market, Country Mart, Harter House, Hy-Vee, King Cash Saver, King Food Saver, Price Cutter, Ramey, Rhodes Family Price Chopper, Town & Country Supermarket and Woods Supermarket.
Harter House stores in Hollister, Kimberling City, Nixa, Shell Knob, Springfield, and Strafford have been major contributors to The Food Bank’s Check Out Hunger campaign since 2008. In that time, they’ve helped provide more than 500,000 meals for children, families and seniors in southwest Missouri.
“We were proud to partner with Ozarks Food Harvest again for their annual Check Out Hunger campaign,” said Andrew Bettlach, owner of two Harter House grocery stores. “It’s a great way to build awareness and give back to the community, especially when so many families continue to face hunger.”
Since 1998, the Check Out Hunger campaign has raised more than $730,000 to help provide more than 3.3 million meals to The Food Bank’s network of 270 hunger-relief organizations.
New program now available to help low-income Missourians with water and wastewater bills
From the Missouri Department of Social Services
The Department of Social Services has begun accepting applications for the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP), a new program that may be able to help with a one-time payment for water and/or wastewater bills. LIHWAP can help with disconnection or reconnection fees, threats to disconnect water or wastewater, and current or past due water or wastewater bills. The maximum benefit amount available is $750.
“We are pleased to announce LIHWAP as a new service available to help Missourians,” said Robert Knodell, Acting Director of the Department of Social Services. “Individuals experiencing financial hardship should not have to choose between paying their water bill and paying for other essential needs. This one-time benefit may be exactly what some Missourians need to meet their basic needs and remain focused on planning for a better future.”
LIHWAP will serve eligible individuals through the help of local Contracted Agencies. Individuals with water and wastewater bills who are at or below 60 percent of the State Median Income (SMI) may be eligible for help through LIHWAP. For a family of four, 60 percent of the SMI would be a monthly income of $4,252 or a yearly income of $51,021. In addition to meeting the income criteria, individuals must:
• Be responsible for paying home utility costs.
• Have $3,000 or less in bank accounts, retirement accounts, or investments.
• Live in Missouri.
• Be a United States Citizen (or have been legally admitted for permanent residency).
To apply for help, Missourians will need to complete and submit a LIHEAP Application and any documents the application asks for to your local contracted agency by mail or online.
If you submitted an application before February 28, 2022, you will need to resubmit your application. If you rent your home and pay your water or wastewater bill directly to your landlord, you will need to submit a Landlord Documentation Request with your application. For more information about LIHWAP and the services available visit the DSS website.
Missourians in need of information on SNAP, Medicaid, Child Care Subsidy, or Temporary Assistance benefit programs can visit dss.mo.gov. Individuals can also apply for these services 24/7 online by visiting MyDSS.mo.gov or by sending completed applications and verification documents by email to FSD.Documents@dss.mo.gov or fax to 573-526-9400. To learn more about resources available in Missouri to help individuals move towards a healthier, more stable future, review the Missouri Resource Guide.
KOMA Beef Cattle Conference in Mount Vernon, Mo. on March 31st; Preregister by March 25th
From University of Missouri Extension
“It is important to provide the latest information on beef cattle production, marketing, economics, nutrition and forage utilization,” says Patrick Davis MU Extension Regional Livestock Field Specialist. Extension services in Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Arkansas are providing a joint conference titled the KOMA Beef Cattle Conference. This year’s Missouri portion of the conference will be held on March 31, 2022, beginning at 4:00 p.m. at the MU Southwest Research Extension and Education Center in Mount Vernon, Mo.
“Speakers will be from the University of Missouri and Oklahoma State University,” says Davis. This year’s conference presenters and presentations are as follows:
• Dr. Derrell Peel, Charles Breedlove Professorship of Agribusiness in the OSU Department of Agricultural Economics. Economics and market outlook of post weaning development of calves to slaughter
• Dr. Eric Bailey, Assistant Professor and State Beef Cattle Extension Specialist, MU Extension. Stocker cattle feeding and management
• Dr. Derek Brake, Assistant Professor and Ruminant Nutritionist, MU Animal Science Research Center. Finishing cattle, feeding and management
The evening will include a catered meal with your registration.
“Agriculture businesses that support the event will have booths set up. Attendees can visit and learn how their products can help improve their beef cattle operation,” says Davis.
In order to attend the event, register and pay the fee prior to March 25th. Fee for the event is $30 per person. No refunds for cancellations after the registration deadline. No walk-in registration allowed.
Register online at https://extension.missouri.edu/events/2022-koma-beef-cattle-conference. Or you may mail your registration and payment to the Cedar County MU Extension Center at 113 South Street, Stockton, Mo. 65785, by the deadline.
For all other conference questions, contact the Cedar County MU Extension Center at 417-276-3313 or by email at davismp@missouri.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.