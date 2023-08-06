CFO opens 2023–24 competitive grant programs
From Community Foundation of the Ozarks
The first grant rounds from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks for 2023–24 are now open. The CFO’s annual competitive grant programs are supported by a $3.5 million grantmaking budget — the largest in the foundation’s history. More grant programs will open throughout the year for eligible nonprofit, civic, educational and faith-based organizations across central and southern Missouri.
The CFO’s competitive grantmaking programs are made possible by donors who make gifts that are unrestricted or focus on a general field of interest such as youth, health or education, as well as external partnerships in which the CFO administers grant programs on behalf of funders like the Jeannette L. Musgrave Foundation, the Louis L. and Julia Dorothy Coover Charitable Foundation, and — new for this cycle — Delta Dental.
Open Now
• Jewell Schweitzer Collective Impact (Springfield area): $130,000 for collaborative projects that address priorities identified in the Community Focus Report for Springfield & Greene County. Closes Jan. 18, 2024.
• Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (Springfield and regional): $120,000 for projects that improve the quality of life for underserved and underrepresented residents. Closes Oct. 5.
• Inclusion & Belonging (Springfield and regional): $40,000 for smaller grant requests to create equitable participation and engagement in local communities. Applications reviewed and awarded through mid-June 2024.
• Holocaust Education (Springfield and regional): $6,350 available for educators, clergy and other community leaders to visit the Holocaust Museum in St. Louis or the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. Applications reviewed and awarded through mid-June 2024.
Opening Soon
• Delta Dental Rural Youth (regional): $130,000 to support dental hygiene projects for children in rural communities. Opens Sept. 1.
Opening Later
• Coover Regional/Rural Schools Partnership: Late 2023
• Coover Regional: Early 2024
• Musgrave Multi-Year Impact: Early 2024
• Arts & Culture: Spring 2024
• Various Field-of-Interest programs: Spring 2024
In addition to these programs, the CFO’s regional affiliate foundations provide grantmaking programs throughout the year for their respective communities across central and southern Missouri.
Agencies can begin the application process at cfozarks.org/applyforgrants. For more information about these and other grant programs, visit cfozarks.org/grants or follow the CFO’s social media pages.
The University of Kansas Cancer Center welcomes new Community Advisory Board chair
From the University of Kansas Cancer Center
PITTSBURG, Kan. — The University of Kansas Cancer Center has announced that Steve Scott, Ed.D., Ed.S., M.S., has been named chair of its Community Advisory Board (CAB). Dr. Scott is the immediate past president of Pittsburg State University.
A key value of The University of Kansas Cancer Center is to create bi-directional communication between community members, organizations, and the leadership of KU Cancer Center. The primary responsibilities of CAB members are to inform KU Cancer Center’s research priorities and community engagement efforts by sharing community priorities and concerns, reviewing KU Cancer Center’s identified priorities and concerns, updating KU Cancer Center on current initiatives within population-specific and network boards, assisting with the development of KU Cancer Center’s strategic plan, helping evaluate KU Cancer Center’s outreach efforts, assisting with understanding the catchment area disparities, and identifying and supporting KU Cancer Center’s efforts to engage catchment area populations.
Additional responsibilities of CAB members include meeting with KU Cancer Center leaders and researchers and sharing information about KU Cancer Center with their networks, communities, and organizations.
The KU Cancer Center CAB includes community members and organization leaders from across the state of Kansas and western Missouri, KU Cancer Center’s catchment area. The Board is comprised of individuals representing a diversity of cancer experiences, skills, community connections, geographic locations, and demographics.
“Steve Scott’s decades-long career at Pittsburg State illustrates his passion for higher education, and we’re fortunate to now have him channeling his energies to another one of his passions — the quest to end cancer,” stated Roy Jensen, M.D., vice chancellor and director of The University of Kansas Cancer Center. “KU Cancer Center invited Steve to serve on our Community Advisory Board after hearing him share his experience with prostate cancer, and we look forward to collaborating with him in his new role of leading the Board. Steve is a champion when it comes to cancer survivorship, and we know the work he’s doing in southeast Kansas to bring awareness to cancer-related issues will have a broad reach.”
Among his priorities as CAB chair, Dr. Scott hopes to focus his efforts on nurturing open communication among CAB members and cancer staff to ensure robust interactions during and in between CAB meetings; creating a link to ongoing KU Cancer Center research efforts by including a research-oriented topic on each meeting agenda; enhancing CAB members’ understanding of the role and significance of clinical trials; monitoring the prevalence of cancer in the cancer center’s catchment area, which includes the entire state of Kansas and 18 counties in western Missouri; and exploring ways to measure the impact of the CAB.
“Before accepting the position of chair of the cancer center’s Community Advisory Board, Steve Scott actively engaged as a Board member in discussion, providing valuable insight about the needs of his community and its surrounding areas,” stated Ronald Chen, MD, MPH, FASCO, FASTRO, associate director of health equity, The University of Kansas Cancer Center. “Steve brings a thoughtful approach to each decision he makes, and he will bring a great deal of strategic thinking and focused leadership to this role.”
Dr. Scott succeeds Broderick Crawford as the cancer center’s CAB chair; Mr. Crawford served as chair from 2020 until his passing in 2022. “During Broderick’s tenure as chair, he proudly led the Community Advisory Board’s efforts to improve the lives of countless individuals across KU Cancer Center’s catchment area,” said Jensen. “We are forever grateful for his support and his unwavering fight for health equity and appreciate all he did for KU Cancer Center and the CAB.”
