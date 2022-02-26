Exhibit by artist Veronica Watkins on display at Cottey
From Cottey College
Ceramicist Veronica Watkins will exhibit her art at Cottey College, February 17 through March 4, in the P.E.O. Foundation Art Gallery.
Watkins noted that she has a fascination with formal exploration and utilitarian objects. “The wonder of pottery is that it has the potential to become the user’s companion each day. It is taken into the home and into the hand of the user—a very personal space. The fired clay object is a record of a series of moments, movements and decisions potentially permanently captured. There is a tactile, experiential connection between the maker and the user through the object.”
The pandemic with its resulting isolation and social distancing affected her approach to her craft. “As I continued to make work during the pandemic the ideas of community and intimacy facilitated by pottery and the handmade became even more precious and weighty to me. So many of us, isolated, were craving those interactions we once took for granted, something real, a touch, a face-to-face exchange and instead settling for virtual or distant something or another. Most of us were cooped up at home, to some degree, with our stuff. I thought about how thankful I was to choose from my handmade cup collection each day and serve special meals to my family in/on pots. I slowed down from my ‘normal’ routine, which caused me to notice the light, shadows, colors and edges of my surroundings just a little more than usual. I thought more about language and words that express the qualities that I try to imbue in my work, seeing that the pieces facilitate generosity and offerings as part of valued personal exchange.”
Watkins grew up in the Kansas City, Missouri, area. She received a BFA from Northwest Missouri State University in 1996; she went on to receive an MFA from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale in 2000. She resides on a 100-acre cattle ranch in Maryville, Missouri, where she takes care of her family and maintains a studio practice. She is the assistant professor of ceramics at Northwest Missouri State University.
The art gallery is located inside the Haidee and Allen Wild Center for the Arts on the northeast corner of Austin and Tower streets in Nevada, Missouri.
The exhibit is available for viewing by appointment. Please contact Kris Korb at kkorb@cottey.edu or 417-667-8181, ext. 2186, to see the exhibit.
LIHEAP Action Day brings attention to those in need of energy assistance
From Spire
Spire is joining hundreds of people across the country for LIHEAP Action Day, an event to engage and educate policymakers around the critical need for the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). This national effort is organized by the National Energy & Utility Affordability Coalition (NEUAC).
The event also brings attention to the program’s expansion this year. In Missouri, the LIHEAP income cap and benefit amount have doubled allowing more people to receive more assistance. LIHEAP is open to eligible households through May.
“It’s imperative that we protect LIHEAP funding,” said Connie Sanchez, Spire community outreach specialist. “LIHEAP Action Day is an opportunity for us to meet with our congressperson to discuss the program’s impact on the millions of households who struggle with paying their energy bills and seek assistance every year.”
Sanchez and her team typically travel to Washington D.C. for LIHEAP Action Day. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the meetings are taking place virtually this year.
“We realize that we are a voice for many who rely on LIHEAP as a lifeline,” she continued. “Most of these households include the most vulnerable members of our communities—veterans, the elderly and disabled, and families with young children. LIHEAP is a valuable resource that allows families to maintain heating and cooling services throughout the year so they can focus remaining resources on other important purchases such as food and medication.”
According to the NEUAC, in 2020, nearly 700,000 households in Missouri qualified for LIHEAP, 200,000 more households than in 2019.
Enrollment for LIHEAP opened in October. Since then, Spire customers in Missouri have received nearly $8 million in LIHEAP funding. LIHEAP is open to eligible households through May.
Each year, Spire’s community support team also conducts hundreds of LIHEAP outreach events with community agencies to increase awareness around the program and help individuals navigate the application process.
To learn more about LIHEAP and other Spire-sponsored energy assistance programs, visit SpireEnergy.com/Assistance.
Eating Disorders Week 2022: See the change, be the change
From Freeman Health System
“Everyone knows someone with an eating disorder, whether you realize it or not,” said Dr. Jenny Copeland, licensed psychologist and director of Reconnect Eating Disorders Clinic at Ozark Center Hope Spring.
During National Eating Disorders Week, Reconnect team members spoke out against the stereotypes to widen the lens, make the public aware of all the unique presentations of eating disorders and that each and every person with an eating disorder deserves help.
“Often, by no fault of our own, we may be oblivious to those suffering from eating disorders around us,” said Dr. Copeland. “For them it is a lonely existence, one dominated by the eating disorder and all the difficult thoughts, emotions and actions that come along with it. But it doesn’t have to be that way.”
This year’s theme for National Eating Disorder’s Week is See the Change, Be the Change.
“Each and every one of us can make a powerful difference for those who struggle with eating disorders,” said Dr. Copeland. “Whether this is calling out body shaming and weight stigma, reminding a loved one that their body size does not determine whether they deserve help or taking your own first step on the recovery journey.”
Reconnect utilizes a team approach to help females and males of all ages and sizes who have eating disorders. With effective treatment, 60% of those with eating disorders reach full recovery.
“At Reconnect, we make use of creative tools that research has shown to really work,” said Samantha White, license professional counselor. “One of these is our exposure therapy group. At its heart, our exposure work is about slowly sitting with difficult things – whether that is foods that someone might be fearful of, food rules that need to be broken, figuring out how to look at yourself in a mirror, or facing your fears. This work is truly the path to freedom.”
Finding recovery is not about having the fanciest tools or the best therapist. Reconnect Coaches offer a helping hand in some of a patient’s most difficult moments.
“Those moments may not be what a lot of us would expect,” said White. “They might be making a grocery list or even going to the grocery store, putting what they are learning into practice every day, or even taking a walk without their eating disorder getting in the way. Our coaches bring caring and support without the pressure that can come with an office setting. They walk side by side with our clients in their everyday lives, and that can make all the difference.”
The Ozark Center Reconnect Eating Disorders program includes a psychologist or therapist, registered dietician, psychiatric provider, primary care physician, medical support and Reconnect coach and the patient.
New partnership establishes registered apprenticeship certifications for Missouri National Guard
From the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development
The Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development, in coordination with the Missouri National Guard and the Missouri Governor’s Office, announced the establishment of the Project Eagle Apprenticeship Program, to qualify military training and experience towards a federally-recognized apprenticeship certification.
“We are so proud of our military men and women here in Missouri. This program, which takes military training and turns it into a nationally recognized credential, is just one more way we can show our support for the folks who serve and support us,” Governor Parson said. “The Project Eagle Apprenticeship Program allows service members to earn a credential that can translate into career advancements, helping bridge the gap between military and civilian life.”
With this new partnership, the Missouri National Guard has been able to register as an apprenticeship sponsor as a result of collaboration between the Office of Apprenticeship & Work-based Learning, the U.S. Department of Labor, and military partners. This certification will be a no-cost benefit to service members, who will receive an apprenticeship credential upon completion of their on-the-job learning hours. Learning occurs during duty hours under the direction of the service members’ supervisors. The programs are tailored to fit any enlisted Military Occupational Specialty or Air Force Specialty Code (MOS/AFSC) in the Missouri National Guard.
A kickoff celebration of the Project Eagle Apprenticeship Program was held at the Ike Skelton Training Site, Missouri National Guard Headquarters in Jefferson City. Governor Parson, Major General Levon Cumpton, and Director of Workforce Development Dr. Mardy Leathers all shared their support for the new program during the celebration. Specialist Kirkland Maneth and Master Sgt. Chase Jenkins are the first two Guardsmen to enroll and participate in the Registered Apprenticeship Program.
The new apprenticeship program, through MONG, is the largest and most comprehensive program of its kind in the nation. It includes 170 occupations with every unit within MONG Air and Army participating in the program – which is the only of its kind.
“The Apprenticeship Program aligns with our culture of taking care of each other,” said Maj. Gen. Levon Cumpton. “It does so by providing national certification, which demonstrates the compatibility between military training and required skills for civilian employment. I am exceptionally proud of our partnership with DHEWD and the hard work of the team who made this opportunity possible.”
Registered Apprenticeships are an industry-driven, high-quality career pathway where workers gain experience, classroom instruction, and a transferable credential. Apprenticeships are a flexible training model and a viable tool for the state to use to give Missourians the tools and credentials to advance in their careers.
“The successful work of matching over 170 Missouri National Guard occupations to approved apprenticeship occupations is due to the experience, and dedication of our Missouri Office of Apprenticeships’ Apprenticeship and Training Representatives, who are all retired guardsmen,” said Dr. Mardy Leathers. “They all have a passion to assist those who serve, and I believe this new program will be a lasting legacy to future service members.”
Missouri currently ranks third in the nation for completed apprenticeships, fourth in the nation for new apprentices, and sixth for active apprentices.
In FY 2021, Missouri had 14,520 active apprentices across 460 registered programs. Missouri ranks in the top 10 in the nation across four out of five categories for Registered Apprenticeships.
Service members can learn more about this apprenticeship opportunity on the MONG website: https://www.moguard.ngb.mil/Programs/MONG-Apprenticeship-Program/
Learn more about other apprenticeship opportunities in Missouri at https://dhewd.mo.gov/apprenticeship_missouri.php.
UScellular is pledging up to $13 million to help youth connect and close the Homework Gap
From UScellular
Access to reliable connectivity causes a divide between youth who have access and those who do not. Currently, 35% of low-income households lack any access to broadband service at home.1 This leads to an issue known as the “homework gap” among students who lack proper internet access. To close this gap, UScellular has launched the After School Access Project, a program that provides free mobile hotspots and service to nonprofits that support youth after the school day has ended and provides safe internet access for homework and education. This is an expansion of previous hotspot donations the company provided to address connectivity needs during the pandemic. Seeing the greater need, the company has pledged to donate up to $13 million in hotspots and service to connect up to 50,000 youth in 2022. Eligible 501c3 nonprofit organizations are encouraged to apply by going to AfterSchoolAccessProject.com.
“When we heard the stories of youth who couldn’t get access to reliable internet for their schoolwork, we knew we had to act,” said Laurent C. Therivel, president and CEO of UScellular. “Connecting people and communities is our mission and the After School Access Project is just one way that we’re helping ensure students have the reliable access they need to grow and pursue their dreams.”
Hotspots are stand-alone Wi-Fi networks that can connect several devices at once wirelessly and have proven to be a vital tool for youth to access the internet, study and complete homework. In 2021, UScellular donated 2,800 hotspots and service to 33 Boys & Girls Clubs across the country, a $2.6 million investment. Clubs have used them to boost their connectivity on site and loaned the devices out to youth and their families to support reliable access at home.
Nonprofit organizations who meet the following criteria are welcomed to apply:
• Certified 501c3 nonprofit organizations
• Operate within UScellular’s service area
• Focused on kindergarten through 12th grade
• Not a school or government entity
Hotspot devices will be shipped to nonprofit organizations within 6 to 8 weeks of an approved, completed application.
“Closing the digital divide will require the involvement of many organizations and that is why we encourage nonprofits working with youth in afterschool programs to apply and use this resource to enhance the important work they are already doing,” said Therivel.
UScellular is focused on addressing gaps in STEM education and is committed to connecting more than 200,000 of tomorrow’s innovators each year with the resources they need today to help shape future opportunities. Since 2009, UScellular has donated nearly $21.4 million along with countless experiences and technology items to nonprofit organizations across the country. For more information about UScellular’s corporate social responsibility initiatives, please go to https://newsroom.uscellular.com/community.
