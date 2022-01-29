From Cottey College
Missourian Jennifer Rose Wolken has an exhibit, titled Coping with Mortality, on display in the P.E.O. Foundation Art Gallery through February 11.
Jennifer Rose Wolken is a mid-career interdisciplinary artist whose work can best be described as sculptural artists’ books. A native of the Missouri Ozarks region, she received her MFA in Visual Studies from Missouri State University. Jennifer’s most current body of sculptural work deals with topics of coping with grief, chronic illness, and community connection. Recently, her artists’ books have shown in international juried shows in San Francisco, Chicago, and New Orleans. They have also been acquired by several private collectors, including University Libraries.
In her artist’s statement, Wolken wrote, “The conceptual theme of this work is coping with burdens of grief and chronic illness. I feel these are important topics for us all to acknowledge and contemplate, especially in light of recent world events. The topics are personal to me because of the untimely death of my father to colon cancer and my own struggles with chronic illnesses, including asthma and epilepsy, which daily remind me of my own mortality. The formal theme of the work is pushing the book form into sculpture through engaging with the form or concept of book. I consider most of the pieces to be sculptural artists’ books. The work is interdisciplinary and incorporates ceramic, wood, metal, paper, bookbinding, photography, calligraphy, letterpress, and painting. This work creates an environment where it is okay to linger with losses associated with grief and illness, to share those feelings, and to find safe ways to cope with them.”
The art gallery is located inside the Haidee and Allen Wild Center for the Arts on the northeast corner of Austin and Tower streets in Nevada, Missouri.
The exhibit is available for viewing by appointment. Please contact Kris Korb at kkorb@cottey.edu or 417-667-8181, ext. 2186, to see the exhibit.
Two new exhibits by alumni open in Porter Hall
From Pittsburg State University
Two new exhibits are up in Porter Hall — home to the Art Department at Pittsburg State University — both entirely curated of work by PSU alumni.
The first, on display in the Harry Krug Gallery through Feb. 18, features work created by several PSU alumni affiliated with ArtForms Gallery in downtown Pittsburg. The second, on display in the University Gallery through March 4, features work by Ayman Alamoudi, who completed his master’s at PSU in 2004.
The ArtForms exhibit features Michael Cessna (BST ‘86), Janet Lewis (BFA ‘93), Patricia Glick (BSEd ‘77, MS ‘90), Rebecca Lomshek (BSEd ‘94, MS ‘07), Nicole Meyer-Foresman (BSEd ‘95, MA ‘07), and Kristin Girard (BS ‘85, BSMT ‘86, MS ‘91).
Cessna, whose degree was in print technologies and whose work is based in photography, is now a software engineer. Lewis, whose work is multi-media, is an instructor in the Art Department and the owner-operator of Janet Lewis Designs in Pittsburg.
Glick, whose work is in acrylic, is retired after a 20-year career in Community Mental Health. Lomshek, whose work is based on mathematics, is now an art teacher at Pittsburg High School.
Meyer-Foresman, whose work is jewelry, is now an art teacher at Girard High School. Girard, whose work also is jewelry, is an artist living in Joplin, Missouri, who makes one-of-a-kind jewelry from repurposed and upcycled elements.
They’re all actively involved in the ArtForms Gallery, an artists’ cooperative gallery located at 620 N. Broadway in downtown Pittsburg.
The exhibit will be on display through Feb. 18 and may be seen from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday. It is free and open to the public.
Alamoudi’s exhibit, titled “Strained and Silence,” is comprised of mixed media. After earning his doctoral degree from the University of Texas at Dallas in 2010, he now teaches there.
In his exhibit, Alamoudi interweaves visual, digital, and interactive media with socio-cultural conflicts, differences and contradictions.
The exhibit may be seen from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. It is free and open to the public.
Short-term rentals require permit and license starting Jan. 24
From the city of Joplin
A reminder to citizens who operate short-term rentals, such as Airbnb’s and VRBOs, that a new City ordinance taking effect January 24, 2022, will require all short-term rentals to be permitted and licensed by the City.
Permits will now be required to protect the fabric of neighborhoods with single family homes and ensure complimentary use throughout the different zoning designated areas.
All permitted short-term rentals within the City limits will be required to be at least 200 feet from another short-term rental, attain an annual business license, limit occupancy based on the bedroom total, provide adequate parking, prohibit events, and post the following information within the unit:
• Name and contact information for the individual responsible for the day-to-day operations of the rental.
• A copy of the Certificate of Occupancy.
• A copy of the approved Business License.
• Refuse and recycling collection schedule.
• City of Joplin noise ordinance.
• A statement that no short-term rental shall be rented or used for the sole purpose of receptions, parties, weddings, or other similar event.
In order to attain a Short-term Rental Permit, applicants will need to complete the application, apply for an annual business license, provide a legal description of the property, provide a site plan of the property, and pay all applicable fees. Staff will approve or deny an application within 30 days.
Once an application is received, notice will be mailed to all property owners within 185 feet of the subject property. Those who would like to protest the use of a short-term rental must return a Protest Petition to the Department of Planning, Development, and Neighborhood Services, within 15 days of the postmark of said notice. If more than 30% of the land area within 185 feet is in protest, the application will be automatically denied.
Within the first 30 days following January 24, all permit applications received will not be subject to the 200-foot distance requirement. Additionally, any citizen who has a valid and approved Special Use Permit for a short-term rental will not be subject to the permit fee.
For more information, please visit the Short-Term Rentals informational page on the City’s website.
A+ eligibility requirements status update
From the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development
The Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development has received a number of inquiries and concerns about the ability of some students in the 2022 senior class to meet all of the existing A+ eligibility criteria. This message provides information about the steps MDHEWD is taking to respond.
As most of you know, MDHEWD has adjusted some student eligibility requirements for the A+ Scholarship for both the 2020 and 2021 high school seniors in response to the state and national testing disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Those changes were authorized under the emergency declaration issued by Governor Parson in March of 2020. With the expiration of that declaration on Dec. 31, 2021, the authority to waive those regulatory requirements through that process no longer exists.
Although there were multiple accommodations, the provision that requires students to score proficient or advanced on a math-related end of course exam (commonly known as the Algebra I EOC requirement) received the most attention. The decision to implement that waiver was based on the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s decision not to offer end-of-course exams in 2020. Although the department could have required students to use their ACT scores to meet the Algebra I EOC alternative, there has been substantial disruption to that system as well.
Because of the fact that there are multiple cohorts of students that either were not required to take an EOC test or experienced issues with sitting for the tests, MDHEWD staff believe it is appropriate to continue this waiver for the 2022 seniors.
In February, we will seek approval from the Coordinating Board for Higher Education to file an emergency rule change that will waive the end-of-course requirement, including its alternative, for students graduating in 2022. If approved by the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules and the Secretary of State, the emergency rule will be effective 10 days after it is filed and will remain in effect for 180 days.
The purpose of an emergency rule is to expedite a policy that will later be made permanent through the regular rulemaking process. With that in mind, the department believes that completely eliminating the EOC requirement and its alternative is the appropriate next step for two reasons. First, since the 2024 high school seniors are probably the students that were most impacted by this disruption as they were the students for which the testing requirement was completely waived, another two years of waivers not covered by the emergency rule is appropriate. Second, this requirement has historically created a barrier to accessing postsecondary education for a range of students. Current plans are to, following the emergency rule filing referenced above, take a proposal to permanently eliminate the requirement to the Coordinating Board for Higher Education at their March 9, 2022 meeting. Assuming that is approved, it would eliminate the Algebra I EOC requirement and its alternative for seniors graduating in 2023 and beyond.
Since changes made through the emergency rulemaking process are intended to become permanent, MDHEWD will not seek approval for an emergency waiver of any of the other A+ eligibility requirements, including a reduction in the number of tutoring/mentoring hours required. If the emergency rule waiving the Algebra I EOC requirement for the 2022 seniors is approved, those students will still be required to meet all of the other A+ requirements that were in place prior to the 2019-2020 academic year, including the completion of 50 hours of unpaid tutoring or mentoring.
If you have questions, comments or suggestions about this two-step plan to eliminate the Algebra I end-of-course exam and its alternative requirements, please send them to leroy.wade@dhewd.mo.gov by close of business on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. We will do our best to keep you informed as this process unfolds.
Director of Agriculture announces grants for 4-H, FFA service projects
From the Missouri Department of Agriculture
Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn announced that 16 youth groups from across Missouri were awarded grants from the Missouri Department of Agriculture’s 2022 Building Our American Communities grant program. Eight local chapters of the National FFA Organization and eight Missouri 4-H clubs statewide have been awarded funds for their community service projects this year.
“We are proud to play a small part in these terrific projects spearheaded by 4-H and FFA students,” said Director Chinn. “Fairgrounds, parks and town squares across the state have seen the benefit of the hard work and community spirit these students show. I applaud their efforts to make a difference in their communities.”
Each of the 2022 awardees will receive $500 toward their projects, which may include upgrades or additions to existing facilities, grounds or buildings, such as fairgrounds, parks or community centers used by local organizations. The 2022 grant recipients are:
FFA Chapters
• Sheldon FFA, Sheldon (Vernon County)
• NEVC FFA, Walker (Vernon County)
• Portageville School District FFA, Portageville (New Madrid County)
• Ste. Genevieve FFA, Ste. Genevieve (Ste. Genevieve County)
• Warrenton FFA, Warrenton (Warren County)
• Macon FFA, Macon (Macon County)
• California FFA, California (Moniteau County)
• Polo FFA, Polo (Caldwell County)
4-H Clubs
• Learn A Do 4-H, Lamar (Barton County)
• City Clover 4-H, Lamar (Barton County)
• Cass County Youth 4-H Gardening Club, Belton (Cass County)
• Shamrock 4-H, California (Moniteau County)
• Macon Easy Riders 4-H, Bevier (Macon County)
• Macon County 4-H, Macon (Macon County)
• Farrar Hawthrone 4-H, Frohna (Perry County)
• Polo Trailblazers 4-H, Polo (Caldwell County)
The Building Our American Communities program has been supporting youth projects since the 1970s. Each year, youth organizations throughout Missouri submit proposals for consideration for the grants that support specific projects within each community. The grants are funded through Missouri’s Agriculture Development Fund under an agreement with the USDA.
4-H clubs and FFA chapters awarded grants this year must complete their projects no later than August 1, 2022.
For more information on the Department and its programs, visit agriculture.mo.gov.
Pittsburg Snowball Tournament returns Feb. 19
From the city of Pittsburg
The Pittsburg Parks and Recreation Department will once again host its annual Snowball Tournament on February 19 at Don Gutteridge Sports Complex.
This double-elimination adult softball tournament will be 7/3 Coed (7 men / 3 women) with a 30-minute game limit. Entry fee for the tournament is only $100 per team with Homerun bands costing $10 per team (limited to two per men and two per women).
Come out and play in a fun and chilly tournament to start off the 2022 softball season. To register call (620) 231-8310 or stop by Lincoln Center at 710 W. 9th Street in Pittsburg.
