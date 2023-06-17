Crowder College AEL honors grads and award recipients at ceremony
From Crowder College
Neosho, MO — Crowder College’s Adult Education and Literacy (AEL) program proudly celebrated the achievements of its HiSET graduates, recognized the individuals inducted into the National Adult Education Honor Society (NAEHS), and awarded outstanding students, community partners, and scholarship recipients at a ceremony held on June 2, 2023, in the Bob Sneller Gymnasium on the Neosho Campus of Crowder College.
The evening commenced with a warm and heartfelt welcome by Juli DeNisco, the Director of Adult Education & Literacy at Crowder College. DeNisco congratulated all the graduates and student award winners from all the Adult Education and Literacy, English Language Learner, and Integrated Education and Training classrooms on their remarkable accomplishments.
Special guests seated on the stage during the ceremony included: Don McBride, Crowder College Trustee and Chief Executive Officer of Access Family Care; The Honorable Missouri State Senator for the 32nd District, Jill Carter. She is a graduate of East Newton High School and Crowder College; and Dr. Katricia Pierson, Crowder College President.
Leigha Layne announced the recipients of the HiSET Scholarship. Each student scored remarkably high on the High School Equivalency Test and earned a scholarship to Crowder College. This scholarship award includes $625 to apply toward tuition and fees for up to five semesters. HiSET scholarship winners in attendance: Aiden Akehurst, NaJeana Jones, Jamey Baker, Daniel Jones, Carianne Bollinger, Jeremiah McGuire, Joel Bridges, Joshua Rea, Lola Epperly, Kamden See, Ramiro Espinoza, London Goodson, Ivory Southard, and Joseph Southard.
National Adult Education Honor Society (NAEHS) induction of 30 NAEHS new members, symbolizing their outstanding achievements, work ethic, attitude, and commitment to lifelong learning.
Acknowledging the vital role of collaboration with the business community, Crowder College recognized Tyson Foods Inc. as the CCAEL Employer Partner of the Year.
Rachel Luebbering, Director of Life360 Resource Center in Monett, MO, was awarded the prestigious CCAEL Community Partner of the Year, highlighting her remarkable commitment to supporting adult education and literacy in the community. Additionally, Whosoever MV, Inc., a new community partner, was recognized as the New Community Partner of the Year for their outstanding support of the AEL program.
The ceremony then turned its focus to the exceptional students who exhibited outstanding performance and dedication throughout their educational journey. Outstanding Student Awards were presented to the following individuals: Essa Ismael, Khua Moua, Jawid Farahmand, Lola Epperly, NaJeana Jones, Bibi Jani, and Ivory Southard.
Shelby Brunscher, an exceptional instructor and Assistant AEL Director was honored with the title of Crowder College AEL Instructor of the Year, recognizing the unwavering dedication and excellence in teaching and leading the program’s ELL Instructors.
The ceremony also served as an opportunity to award the AEL Terry Sherrill Memorial Scholarship. Weston Brandon was announced as the deserving recipient, showcasing his exceptional academic achievements and commitment to education.
Crowder College President, Dr. Katricia Pierson provided the commencement speech. “Pierson’s words resonated with the students, instilling them with confidence and urging them to embrace their achievements as they embark on the next chapter of their lives,” stated DeNisco.
“The Crowder College Adult Education and Literacy Graduation and Award Ceremony were a testament to the remarkable achievements of the students and the dedication of the AEL Instructors at Crowder College,” said Denisco. “This celebration of education and lifelong learning will undoubtedly inspire future generations to reach new heights in their educational pursuits.”
The CCAEL graduation and reception were provided by a generous gift from Mr. Bill Martin.
The Crowder College Adult Education and Literacy (CCAEL) Program serves Barry, Dade, Jasper, Lawrence, Newton, and McDonald Counties. CCAEL provides various classes including Adult Education and Literacy which provide HiSET test Preparation and College and Career Readiness, English Language Learner classes which provides English Acquisition, Civics Education, ELL Supported Driving Class, and Citizenship, Integrated Education and Training classes providing enrollment in a Crowder College AEL or ELL class, and a job training class learning contextually to the training content.
To learn more about the opportunities provided by the Crowder College Adult Education and Literacy program contact Juli DeNisco Crowder College AEL Literacy Director at 417-455-5521 or julidenisco@crowder.edu. Follow the Crowder College Adult Education and Literacy – AEL Facebook Page. Crowder AEL Program Class schedule at https://www.crowder.edu/ael.
Hundreds of Missourians grow careers for free through MDHEWD partnership
From the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development
The Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development (MDHEWD) continues to partner with Coursera to help Missourians gain skills that will improve their job performance and grow their career for free.
More than 500 Missourians have completed over 2,200 courses through the partnership, which began in July 2020 as part of the Coursera Workforce Recovery Initiative to help displaced workers get back to work.
The partnership expanded in October 2021 to offer all Missourians access to free Coursera courses.
Coursera sources online classes from universities and businesses nationwide, and provides certifications in software engineering, IT, sales, marketing, business, data science, and data analytics.
MDHEWD has used this partnership to offer Missouri Job Ready Day 1, a workshop for developing cutting-edge skills in interviewing, problem solving, teamwork, professionalism, and more. Those who complete the course receive a Missouri industry-recognized credential that shows they are ready for a new job on day one.
Coursera is no stranger to Missouri companies and organizations. Paramount Apparel International (PAi), a 100-year-old business based in Bourbon, encourages its employees to enroll in Coursera courses for continued career growth.
“Nothing is more important to Paramount Apparel than investing in our team members’ training and development,” PAi Human Resources Director Kelly Long said. “Coursera has been a fantastic partner to help us increase our training due to the variety, availability, and ease of the courses. Coursera has had a major impact on our culture.”
PAi Vice President of Global Brand Solutions Kevin Francart said he completed a time management course called “Work Smarter, Not Harder,” and instantly noticed an uptick in his productivity.
“I have since rolled out this logic with my team, and it is great to see the level of stress go down with them,” he said. “Coursera has definitely helped my team and I feel accomplished at the end of the work day.”
There are thousands of courses available on Coursera to develop various skills from advertising to virtual reality.
“I’ve taken Excel courses to better analyze data and leadership courses to help improve as a member of management,” said Nicole King, PAi operations support manager. “I am using it to work on a personal goal of being more fluent in Spanish. I really enjoy the classes with the way they are structured and how I can work on everything on my own schedule.”
WeCode KC, a nonprofit that offers technology courses to Kansas City youth ages 7-17, has teamed up with MDHEWD to provide individuals access to Coursera for free to its first-ever adult-focused cohort.
“Take some courses, advance your learning, skill up so that you have a viable resume that, sans college, you’re still making a really good living,” said Nicole Urban, WeCode KC Operations Director.
WeCode KC has also helped adults enroll in IT and web development Coursera courses.
Urban noted that an IT Support certification led to numerous job offers for a WeCode KC volunteer and helped a parent of a WeCode KC student earn a higher-ranking position in accounting.
Urban earned certification in project management through Coursera and said it “really opened up my eyes to what I was capable of.”
WeCode KC Program Director Ben Richardson said he is using Coursera to keep up to date on technology.
“It’s just an easy self-paced way to go about learning,” he said. “I definitely advise it for anybody that’s interested in tech or just laying the foundation and then getting a foot in the door somewhere.”
To learn more and to apply for free Coursera courses, visit jobs.mo.gov/coursera.
About the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development: The department works to empower Missourians with the skills and education needed for success. More information about MDHEWD can be found at https://dhewd.mo.gov or on Facebook and Twitter @MoDHEWD.
