Freeman Certified Medical Assistants earn certification via Crowder apprenticeship program
From Crowder College
Neosho, MO — Crowder College presented Certified Medical Assistant certificates to two Freeman Health System employees via the apprenticeship agreement between the organizations. Robin Bach and Ashley Cox completed the two-year program and earned CMA credentials.
The program combines Crowder College classroom education and on-the-job training with Freeman Health System with paid tuition. Students spend 20 hours a week benefiting from a variety of learning opportunities in the classroom and the ability to travel to various provider-based clinics within the Joplin area and outlying clinics including Kansas and Oklahoma locations. All students will have guaranteed employment with Freeman Health System after the completion of the program, and the passing of the Certified Medical Assistant National Exam.
“This has been a great partnership with Freeman which creates a win for all involved,” stated Dr. Phillip Witt, Vice President of Career and Technical Education. “The classroom activity is held on the front-end providing the students the opportunity to get their clinical hours and hands-on training at various Freeman Health System locations.”
Crowder College is a registered Department of Labor Apprenticeship program provider in partnership with Branco Enterprises Inc. (Carpentry), Bill’s Electric Inc. (Electrician), Certified Express, Inc. and Contract Freighters, Inc. (Truck Driving) in addition to Freeman Health System (CMA). For more information about apprenticeship programs go to: https://www.crowder.edu/ grants/apprenticeships.
FTC-JHS assistant director to retire after 34-year tenure
From Joplin Schools
JOPLIN, Mo. — After 34 years of service with Joplin Schools, Steve Reed will retire as Assistant Director of Franklin Technology Center’s Joplin High School campus effective on June 30, 2023.
Reed’s first association with Franklin Technology Center was as a student in 1978. He went on to become an advisory member of the school for 10 years while employed by manufacturing and engineering firms in southwest Missouri. In 1989, Reed accepted a position as instructor for FTC’s Post-Secondary Adult Evening Machining program, followed by a secondary level instructorship in 1991. In 2002, he was selected as Missouri’s Teacher of the year for Career & Technical Education. Reed later stepped into the role of Special Service Coordinator for Franklin Tech in 2004, transitioning into the Assistant Director position in 2006.
“Joplin Schools took a chance on a young man 34 years ago and provided me with much support, training, and education along the way,” said Reed. “The years I have spent at Franklin Tech with Joplin Schools have been the most rewarding that I have worked in public education. It’s been a blessing working with multiple school districts for the students we serve at FTC. I have also had the pleasure of working with business and industry personnel from the community and of serving on committees with the Chamber of Commerce and the City of Joplin as we have worked to mold a workforce for the area.”
Reed received a bachelor’s degree in general education from Missouri Southern State University, a Masters in Technical Education from Pittsburg State University, and a Specialist degree in Educational Leadership from Missouri State University. He is a member of the Missouri Counsel on Career and Technical Administrators, the Association of Career and Technical Educators, and the Association of Supervision and Curriculum Development.
“Steve Reed has always been reliable and steadfast in his approach to give our career and technical education students the best that Franklin Tech has to offer,” said Joplin Schools superintendent Dr. Kerry Sachetta. “Steve was a highly qualified teacher before stepping into administration where he has expanded his positive and no-nonsense work ethic. The FTC staff and the district as a whole have appreciated Steve’s reliability and, and we’ll miss his daily service to improve the program. Steve has been a great advocate for career and technical education.”
Miss Grove Pageant coming in April
From the Grand Lake Association
The Grand Lake Association is hosting a Miss Grove Pageant in April and organizers are currently accepting applications from candidates of all ages.
The pageant will be Saturday, April 1, at the Grove Middle School auditorium, located at 517 West 10th Street.
There will be two separate shows including a junior division featuring 0-8 year old contestants and a senior division with 9-25-plus year olds. Entry fee for all ages is $60.
Those 5 years old and older will introduce themselves on stage and will be asked an age-appropriate question. Ages 9 and older will have a one-on-one personal interview with the judges prior to on stage competition. Each interview will be three minutes long. Organizers urge contestants to practice their introductions ahead of the competition. Please email a photo of the contestant to hurtbrooke88@gmail.com for the photogenic portion of the competition.
Pageant applications can be picked up at the Grand Lake Visitors Center, located at 9630 Highway 59 in Grove or by calling Tonya at 918-786-2289. Photos, completed applications and payment of the entry fee must be received by 5:00 pm on March 24.
There will also be a People’s Choice Award in each age group. Each vote is $1 and money will be collected at registration on pageant day. Pageant admission will be $5 each.
All winners will be expected to participate in community events and community service throughout their reign.
For more information, call Tonya at the GLA office, 918-786-2289 or Brooke at 918-964-1618.
