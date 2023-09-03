11th Annual Crowder Roughrider Rodeo
From Crowder College
Neosho, MO — The 11th Annual Roughrider Scholarship Rodeo was a huge success for Crowder College’s Agriculture division. Both nights were packed with spectators who enjoyed cooler weather Friday and endured the heat on Saturday. Record ticket sales and sponsorships raised over $20,000 for the Crowder College Agriculture student scholarships.
“The Roughrider Scholarship Rodeo has been successful because of the tremendous support from the local community, our student volunteers, and the Crowder team. Students lives are impacted greatly by these funds that invest in their future,” stated Jorge Zapata, Agriculture Division Chair and Instructor.
The rodeo has provided the agriculture division more than $100,000 to use for scholarships. These funds help offset the cost students incur during travel and competitive events throughout the year.
Local funny man, Gizmo McCracken entertained the crowd along with top ranked cowboys and cowgirls competing in nine rodeo events. Plans are in the works for the 12th Annual Roughrider Scholarship Rodeo.
Behavioral health scholarship winner selected
From the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas
PITTSBURG — After a nearly 30-year “detour,” Ann Wolfe has just one year left until she adds another degree — a Master of Social Work.
Wolfe always wanted to complete a Master of Social Work degree but was worried about certain coursework, such as statistics. It was her husband Jeremey, a master’s level social worker, who encouraged her to further her education and complete an MSW degree.
“He kept telling me, ‘You’ll love this degree; it opens all these doors; you can do so much with a social work degree,’” she said. “I just didn’t listen, and then I finally did.
“He was so right.”
Wolfe, a University of Kansas MSW student, was selected to be the first Anderson Behavioral Health Scholarship. The scholarship was created through CHC/SEK’s Inspire Health Foundation to recognize Dr. Darwin Anderson, Ph.D., and his wife Pam Anderson, LSCSW, who, over their 18 years with CHC/SEK, were instrumental in developing the behavioral health program.
“I’m so grateful for this opportunity, this scholarship, and the vision the team put together,” Wolfe said, adding a special thanks to the Andersons. “Everyone is working hard to ensure that behavioral health is valued and a priority.”
The Inspire Health Foundation supports the efforts of the CHC/SEK by providing, sponsoring, facilitating, promoting, and supporting healthcare education throughout the region.
“It’s encouraging to see the number of fantastic individuals in our region who are pursuing a behavioral health degree,” Inspire Health Foundation’s Executive Director Rebecca Turnbull said. “We are very happy to award Ann with this scholarship, recognizing her contributions to the community and continued work to help others.”
Wolfe has several years of experience in the counseling and therapy field. She has served as a case manager, quality assurance administrator, clinical case consultant, and therapy intern in area mental health facilities and nonprofit agencies. She has a Bachelor of Arts in Counseling and a Master’s in Early Childhood and Family Development.
Wolfe and her husband live in Joplin. They have three adult children, a son-in-law, and a new puppy. They live in a former schoolhouse that is full of history as well as endless restoration projects.
Buy trees and shrubs from MDC State Forest Nursery
From the Missouri Department of Conservation
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Need trees and shrubs for your landscape? Go native with tree and shrub seedlings from the Missouri Department of Conservation. Native trees and shrubs can improve wildlife habitat and soil and water conservation while also improving the appearance and value of private property. MDC’s George O. White State Forest Nursery offers a variety of low-cost native tree and shrub seedlings for sale for reforestation, windbreaks, erosion control, wildlife food and cover and more.
The nursery provides mainly one-year-old, bare-root seedlings with sizes varying by species. Varieties include: pine, bald cypress, cottonwood, black walnut, hickory, oak, pecan, persimmon, river birch, maple, willow, sycamore, blackberry, buttonbush, hazelnut, redbud, ninebark, elderberry, sumac, wild plum, witch hazel, and others. MDC recommends ordering early.
“The nursery grows millions of seedlings each year, but some species are very popular and sell out quickly,” said Forest Nursery Supervisor Mike Fiaoni. “And some seedlings occasionally succumb to harsh weather or hungry wildlife, despite the nursery staff’s best efforts.”
Fiaoni said if a species is listed as “sold out,” customers can still order those seedlings because other orders may get canceled. Customers won’t be charged for seedlings unless they are available to ship.
Seedlings are available in bundles of 10 or increments of 25 per species. Prices range from 34 cents to $1 per seedling. Sales tax will be added to orders unless tax exempt. There is a shipping fee and a $9 handling charge for each order. Receive a 15% discount up to $20 off seedling orders with a Heritage Card, Permit Card, or Conservation ID Number. Orders will be shipped or can be picked up at the nursery, located near Licking, from February through May. Orders can be placed Sept. 1 through April 15, 2024. Place orders at mdc.mo.gov/trees-plants/tree-seedlings.
Learn more from MDC’s 2023-2024 Seedling Order Form. Find it in the September issue of the Missouri Conservationist, at MDC regional offices and nature centers, or by contacting the State Forest Nursery at 573-674-3229 or StateForestNursery@mdc.mo.gov.
Nominations open for educator awards
From McDonald’s
JOPLIN, MO — Local McDonald’s restaurants will again celebrate area teachers this Fall with the launch of the fourth-annual McDonald’s Outstanding Educator Awards. Nominations will be accepted online through September 15 at www.surveymonkey.com/r/moeducator23.
Since launching this award program in 2020, locally-owned McDonald’s restaurants have given more than $35,000 in cash and prizes to 185 educators across local communities.
Community members can nominate outstanding teachers in grades K-12 and the award honors educators who exhibit the ultimate dedication to their students and go the extra mile to contribute to the improvement of education.
“Year after year, our local educators amaze the community with their commitment to our children,” said Thomas Nichols, local McDonald’s Owner/Operator. “We want to hear the stories of local teachers who make a difference every day in the lives of their students so we can help celebrate them!”
Two tiers of prizes will be awarded at random—45 educators will receive a $100 Visa gift card and five educators will receive a $1000 gift card to use toward their classroom. All winners will receive a Best Teacher Ever coffee mug, Outstanding Educator certificate, and McDonald’s food vouchers to “teach it forward” to parents with outstanding students throughout the year.
Nichols says he is honored to celebrate local educators with this award for a fourth year, especially as teachers are constantly adapting to whatever is thrown at them while ensuring that the children in local communities succeed.
In addition to funds for their classrooms and a Best Teacher Ever coffee mug, the McDonald’s Outstanding Educator Award winners can recognize good behavior and academic success among their students with vouchers for free McDonald’s items.
For more information or to submit a McDonald’s Outstanding Educator Award nomination, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/moeducator23.
