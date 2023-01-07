Resolve to save lives during the 56-Day Challenge and have a chance to win up to $15,000
From the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks
Joplin, MO — Every year, millions of people make New Year’s resolutions, hoping to spark positive change. Resolve to make a positive change in 2023 by participating in the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks’ 56-Day Challenge. Donors who complete the entire challenge will have a chance to win up to $15,000.
To participate in the 56 Day Challenge, donors must give blood during January at any CBCO donor center or blood drive. Donors in January will receive a 56-Day Challenge pullover hoodie. Then, donors must fill out the 56-Day Challenge registration form online by February 28. Donors who then make a second donation by April 6 will be entered to win a $1,000.00 VISA gift card. By making subsequent donations throughout the year by the deadlines, donors will have chances to win $2000, $3000, $4000 and $5000 Visa gift cards. Winning one prize does not disqualify a donor from winning future additional prizes during the challenge if they have met the requirements. For more information and official rules, go online to https://www.cbco.org/56day.
“Last year was the first 56-Day Challenge and it was a huge success,” said Michelle Teter, CBCO Media Relations representative. “Thanks to the generous donations from Adam Swenka Team at Flat Branch Home Loan and The Giving Branch, we are able to make it even bigger and better this year and reward some lucky donors who go above and beyond by donating more than the average blood donor.”
Adam Swenka has been inspired to help encourage blood donation because it touched his life in a very personal way. His daughter, Joselina, needed blood transfusions when she was born and thanks to blood donors who gave with Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, his daughter just became a proud big sister this year.
“You never know when it could be you, a friend, neighbor or family member who might be the one relying on volunteer blood donors to save your life,” Adam Swenka shares. “One of the things I wanted to accomplish with this 56-Day Challenge is to try and make sure people are aware of how often they can donate whole blood. Most people only give about once or twice a year and don’t realize they can give every 56 days. If everyone who gave blood just gave one more time, there wouldn’t be blood shortages and the community blood supply is one shortage we all have the power to prevent.”
Patients across the Ozarks count on Community Blood Center of the Ozarks’ donors to provide the blood they need. Giving that gift is a great way to start the new year. All eligible donors are encouraged to answer the call during the 56-Day Challenge.
Please consider scheduling a blood donation. Find a blood drive near you and make an appointment to give at https://www.cbco.org/donate-blood. On behalf of local hospital patients, CBCO thanks donors for giving life to your community.
Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is the exclusive provider of blood, plasma, and platelets to patients at 44 area Ozark hospitals in southwest Missouri, northwest Arkansas, and southeast Kansas. More than 50,000 donations of blood are required each year to meet the local transfusion needs.
Spring semester to start January 17
From Crowder College
Neosho, MO — Crowder College is accepting applications for Spring 2023 semester. Classes begin Tuesday, January 17 at all locations with enrollment continuing through January 20. It is free to apply to attend Crowder. Applications for Spring 2023 may be done online: www.Crowder.edu
Crowder College offers degrees that transfer to a university or provide credentials for employment in as little as one semester. The college provide convenient locations for enrollment in Neosho, Cassville, Joplin, McDonald County (Jane), Nevada, and Webb City, as well as online options. Dual credit is also an option for high school students wanting to get a jump-start on college credits.
Crowder College provides a discounted tuition rate for students who reside in the taxing district of Newton and McDonald County school districts. The college does not charge out-of-state tuition keeping it affordable to those in neighboring states as well as across the country.
For more information, please visit our website: www.Crowder.edu.
Auditions for ‘Leading Ladies’ by Ken Ludwig
From the Joplin Little Theatre
Auditions for “Leading Ladies” by Ken Ludwig will be held Monday and Tuesday, January 16 & 17, 2023 at 7:00 pm at Joplin Little Theatre, 3009 West First Street, Joplin, Missouri. The production will be directed by Michaela West and Tegan Whited. The directors are looking for a cast of 8 consisting of 3 females and 5 males – 2 males must have a British Dialect. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script of the play.
In this hilarious comedy by the author of Lend Me A Tenor and Moon Over Buffalo, two English Shakespearean actors, Jack and Leo, find themselves so down on their luck that they are performing “Scenes from Shakespeare” on the Moose Lodge circuit in the Amish country of Pennsylvania. When they hear that an old lady in York, PA is about to die and leave her fortune to her two long lost English nephews, they resolve to pass themselves off as her beloved relatives and get the cash. The trouble is, when they get to York, they find out that the relatives aren’t nephews, but nieces! Romantic entanglements abound, especially when Leo falls head-over-petticoat in love with the old lady’s vivacious niece, Meg, who’s engaged to the local minister. Meg knows that there’s a wide world out there, but it’s not until she meets “Maxine and Stephanie” that she finally gets a taste of it.
For more information, call the Joplin Little Theatre office at 417-623-03638 during office hours – Monday through Thursday – 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.
Dates: Wednesday, March 15 – Saturday, March 18, 2023 – 7:30 pm, Sunday, March 19, 2023 – 2:30 pm.
Ticket prices are as follows: Adult — $18.00, Senior Citizen/Student — $15.00.
Joplin Little Theatre is located at 3009 W. First Street – Joplin MO 64801. Office hours are Monday through Thursday 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.
Empire Market Chili Cookoff seeks contestants
From Joplin Empire Market
JOPLIN, MO — Joplin Empire Market will host their 4th Annual Chili Cookoff on January 21, 2023. It will be held during normal Market hours (10a-2p) at 931 E 4th Street.
Applications for contestants are now open at https://forms.gle/QFXmoz8E7WEPr49x8 or through the Facebook Event Page. Applications will be accepted until January 14.
Contestants will bring their homemade chili for judging by a panel, and also for public tasting. Cash prizes and trophies will be given for 1st-3rd places and a People’s Choice will also be awarded.
More details for contestants can be found on the applications. Anyone with queries are encouraged to reach out to Lindsay Gagnon at lindsay@downtownjoplin.com.
Downtown Joplin Alliance is 501c3 not-for-profit organization dedicated to the revitalization of the downtown community as a thriving, safe and attractive center of art, history, enterprise, commerce, culture, residence, and entertainment. For more information, email info@downtownjoplin.com.
Learn more about the Downtown Joplin Alliance at downtownjoplin.com.
Quarterly Exhibit at Miners Hall Museum: Of Money and Metals: Doing Business in the Mining Era
From the Miners Hall Museum
Join us as we begin 2023 with our first quarterly exhibit. “Of Money and Metals: Doing Business in the Mining Era”.
Dave Sorrick, our host, is the co-owner of In God We Trust LLC in Mindenmines, Missouri. Sorrick has over forty years of numismatic experience as a collector and dealer. He is a member of all local coin clubs and has served in a variety of offices in those hobby organizations. Sorrick is a post-president of the Kansas Numismatic Association and was appointed to the Kansas Commemorative Coin Commission to oversee the design of the Kansas state quarter in 2005. He currently hosts the Second Tuesday Coin and Currency Auctions monthly in Mindenmines, as well as annual coin shows in Lamar and Joplin, Missouri.
We will explore the means of commerce — the coins, currency and substitutes that made doing business possible during the mining era of 1860 to 1980. You will learn about the changes in the composition of our coins, the common alternatives to legal tender and the transition from the use of coins to the adoption of currency and related financial instruments.
The first of three special monthly programs will be held on Sunday afternoons at 2 pm. Doors open at 1:30. Admission to all programs is free.
January 15: “Coins, Currency, Tokens, and Scrip” will be presented by Dave Sorrick. He will present an overview of the use of copper and precious metals in commerce and the Mining era (1857 to 1971).
Chief justice to give State of the Kansas Judiciary
From Kansas Judicial Branch
TOPEKA — Chief Justice Marla Luckert will give her 2023 State of the Kansas Judiciary address to a joint session of the Legislature at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 11, in the House chamber of the Statehouse.
Luckert will update Gov. Laura Kelly and members of the House and Senate—as well as the public—on the current state of Kansas’ court system and its role providing important services to people and businesses in communities statewide.
The Legislature will convene at 1:15 p.m. with the address scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m.
A live video stream will be available at www.youtube.com/c/KSLegislatureLIVE for Kansans who want remote access to the address.
There will also be a live audio stream on the Kansas Legislature website at http://kslegislature.org/li. The link to the live audio stream is through the Audio/Video heading at the top of the Kansas Legislature home page. Listeners need to select House Proceedings Audio Stream to listen to live audio.
