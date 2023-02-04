FTC Adult-Ed student to receive Soroptimist scholarship
From Joplin Schools
JOPLIN, Mo. — Alana Ganer, an adult education student in Franklin Technology Center’s Practical Nursing Program, has been selected to receive the Live Your Dream Award (LYDA) from Soroptimist International of Joplin.
The award was presented last week at FTC during Ganer’s Practical Nursing course.
Soroptimist International’s LYDA award recognizes and celebrates women who provide the primary financial support for their family. The program aims to provide women with resources they can use to improve their education, skills, and employment prospects. Live Your Dream Awards recipients may use the $1,000 cash award to offset any costs associated with their efforts to attain higher education, such as books, childcare, tuition and transportation.
“My dream is to eventually be a Nurse Practitioner,” said Ganer, “and with opportunities like the Live Your Dream award I feel like it is possible! I feel honored to have been chosen for this. I am thirty-two years old and have been a single mom up until recently, so I just want to show my children how important higher education is and that it is never too late to go after your dreams. I feel very blessed to have a great support system from my classmates and family and the faculty here is always supportive.”
Franklin Technology Center Practical Nursing Coordinator Katie Bozarth said, “We are so excited for Alana and her receipt of this award. It speaks volumes of her motivation and perseverance to reach her personal goals. We are thankful for Soroptimist International of Joplin and their dedication to providing opportunities for the women of our community to live their dream.”
PSU music educator to be inducted into Hall of Fame
From Pittsburg State University
Craig Fuchs, longtime music educator, former music department chair, and former director of the Honors College at Pittsburg State University, has been chosen for induction into the Kansas Music Educators Association (KMEA) Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023.
His induction will be part of the KMEA State Convention Feb. 23-25 at the Century II Convention Center in Wichita.
According to the KMEA, the award recognizes the outstanding achievements for exceptional contributions to the children and youth of Kansas. The annual award honors musicianship of the highest order and recognizes exemplary musical and teaching accomplishments.
“Anyone that has had the honor of studying under Dr. Fuchs or worked with him understand how deserving he is of this award,” said alumnus and music educator AJ Beu (‘12, ‘15), DMA, who with Jennifer Whyte (‘16) led the nomination process. They sought letters from former students, colleagues, and others who knew of his impact.
“Each of the nomination letters spoke of his humanity, passion, unmatched skill, the lengths he would go to help students succeed, and how he inspired, and continues to inspire, us to be the best we can be, always putting students first, and there is no option other than moving forward,” Beu said.
Fuchs, who has spent his lifetime making, teaching, and directing music, was diagnosed last year with ALS and stepped down as the conductor for Four State Symphonic Winds and as Honors College Director.
He was the director of bands for the PSU Music Department and conducted the PSU Wind Ensemble for many years. He has been in high demand as a conductor and clinician for regional and district honor bands, as an adjudicator in the marching band arena each fall, and with international ensembles in England, France, The Netherlands, Paraguay, and Brazil.
He continues to teach online courses.
One of his nominators wrote: “... He developed within students the connection to music and to our humanity and our passion for communal interaction and fellowship. I think it’s one of the greatest things that we as educators can hope to do with our time and in our profession.”
Fuchs said he was deeply humbled and honored by the award.
“Having been in Kansas for over 30 years and seeing the past inductees and knowing many of them, it is an amazing honor to be considered worthy of the award,” he said. “Having been nominated and supported by so many of my former students is truly humbling and meaningful to me.”
“As teachers, we just get up and do what we do, never really knowing the impact we may be having on our students. The fact that my former students made this happen is so very touching and I am extremely proud to receive recognition for my work in the profession.”
Voting begins in UScellular, Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri 4th annual Black History Month Art Contest
From UScellular
JOPLIN, Mo. – Voting is now open in UScellular’s 4th Annual Black History Month Art Contest with Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri. Voting is available online, and the Joplin community can go to newsroom.uscellular.com/2023-bhmac-vote-now to vote for their favorite piece of original art.
Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri members created original pieces of artwork representing influential Black STEM icons. These included George Washington Carver, Neil deGrasse Tyson and Mae Jemison, all of whom have made vital contributions to the world of science, technology, engineering and math. UScellular donated the needed art supplies to the club.
Ten finalists from Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri were chosen by Club representatives based on creativity, quality, interpretation, clarity of theme and overall impression. Voting will remain open until February 28, and anyone 18 or older can vote for their favorite. The finalists’ artwork is also digitally displayed at the UScellular store at 1630 S. Rangeline Road in Joplin.
The top three vote-getters will be announced in March and prizes include gift cards in the following amounts:
• $250 for 1st Place • $150 for 2nd Place • $100 for 3rd Place The public can vote for their favorite artwork by going to newsroom.uscellular.com.
Since 2009, UScellular has donated more than $22.6 million along with countless experiences and technology items to nonprofit organizations across the country. For more information about UScellular’s corporate social responsibility initiatives, please go to https://newsroom.uscellular.com/community.
Every blood donation tells a story
From Community Blood Center of the Ozarks
Joplin, MO — Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), the sole supplier of blood and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, needs blood for local use. Blood drives around the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks service region serve a vital function in providing lifesaving blood for hospitals and patients in our community.
Successful blood donors at any Community Blood Center of the Ozarks mobile drive or donor center between February 1 and March 31, 2023, will receive a long-sleeved quarter zip pullover, while supplies last. Winter’s chill is still here, so stay warm with this great gift.
It takes around 200 donations per day to meet the transfusion needs of area patients. Blood donation helps preserve, enhance, and save lives across the Ozarks. Every blood donation can help as many as three people.
Every blood donation tells a story of hope, healing, and survival. Stories like:
• Mia who received dozens of transfusions during her battle with leukemia. Blood donors helped her beat the disease.
• Audrey lost 40 percent of her blood during an emergency surgery. Blood donors significantly aided her recovery and forever changed her perspective on giving blood.
• Ainsley was born with a rare condition that prompted an immediate transfer to the neonatal intensive care unit. She received two blood transfusions, which may have saved her life.
Learn more about inspiring stories of survival: https://www.cbco.org/story.
With CBCO, local donors help local patients. Sign up to donate and be a significant part of a patient’s survival story. To help avoid wait times, appointments are strongly encouraged. Donors can schedule an appointment at https://www.cbco.org/story.
On behalf of local hospital patients, CBCO thanks blood donors from across the region for giving life to your community.
