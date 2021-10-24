Freeman employees get booster shots
From Freeman Health System
Healthcare workers at Freeman Health System rolled up their sleeves to get their booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Nurses, doctors and all staff working at Freeman facilities were eligible to receive the booster.
“I believe in the science,” said Keenan Cortez, Patient Experience Manager with Freeman. “I believe the scientists who created the vaccine are doing what’s good for the community. I want to do everything within my personal power to make sure I’m protected for myself and my community. I want to be part of the solution and not part of the problem.”
Between seven and eight hundred employees received the vaccination in the one-day clinic held October 15. Medical personnel were initially vaccinated beginning in December of 2020.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, studies show that after getting vaccinated against COVID-19, protection against the virus may decrease over time and may be less able to protect against the Delta variant. Data from a clinical trial show that a Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot increased the immune response in trial participants who finished their primary series 6 months earlier.
New Program Aims to Boost Postsecondary Outcomes for Rural Students
From Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), in partnership with philanthropic organization rootEd Alliance, launched a statewide initiative to ensure high school students, particularly those in rural communities, have an advisor exclusively focused on helping them achieve success following graduation. The program, called the Missouri Postsecondary Advising Initiative, will place trained advisors into rural high schools, alongside school counselors, to provide students individualized college and career support.
“As we continue to navigate the impact of the pandemic on our workforce, now more than ever, it is critical to support our students to build a bridge from high school to lifelong success,” said Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven. “Placing dedicated college and career advisors in rural high schools provides students in rural communities exposure and access to a variety of postsecondary opportunities. The Missouri Postsecondary Advising Initiative is an achievable, scalable solution.”
Applications for the 2021-22 school year are now available, and schools will be selected based on school and community need, COVID impact in the community, and geography. The first awards, which will be funded by federal COVID relief dollars, will be announced in November 2021. In the 2021-22 school year, 35 local education agencies (LEAs) will be announced as grant awardees. Any additional applicants, up to 100 more, will begin the program in the 2022-23 school year.
Selected schools will hire and place dedicated college and career advisors in high schools to support students’ postsecondary pursuits by:
• Developing and implementing individualized plans for postsecondary education and training;
• Identifying opportunities to secure financial aid, including completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA);
• Supporting students as they work to enroll in college, earn a workplace credential, and/or enlist in the armed services; and
• Coaching students through the transition from high school to lifelong success.
The advisors will receive ongoing training and operational support from Ozarks Technical Community College.
“It is estimated that 65 percent of Missouri’s jobs will require some level of training or education beyond high school by 2028—and only 47 percent of the state’s working age population currently has any postsecondary credential,” said rootEd Alliance President Noa Meyer. “The rootEd model is helping to narrow this gap by ensuring Missouri high school students—particularly those in rural communities who face unique barriers to postsecondary options—graduate on a path toward prosperity. We’re excited that more rural communities will benefit from the rootEd model.”
RootEd Alliance has worked in Missouri for three years, serving more than 2,200 students. In those high schools, postsecondary enrollment increased by up to 10 percent, even as enrollment fell across the state in response to the pandemic. Additionally, nearly 80 percent of students completed postsecondary applications and received at least one acceptance.
Reeds Spring High School is among those participating schools. Principal Isaac Sooter said his school’s advisor has been critical to breaking down barriers for students.
“Whether a student wants to enroll in college or receive on-the-job technical training, Paige will create a tailored plan to get them there—and cheer for them every step of the way,” Sooter said. “Every high school student deserves that type of guidance and support.”
Protection from flu may be even more important this year
From Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services
Flu season has arrived in Missouri, and state health officials are urging individuals to get vaccinated now to protect themselves and their families, prevent the spread of flu and ease the burden of COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses that have and continue to impact the healthcare system.
Although the number of flu cases reported through surveillance activities during the 2020 season was much lower than normal, the public should not lower their guard and fail to get vaccinated.
Last year’s lower activity was partially due to citizen awareness of protection measures, such as social distancing, frequent hand washing, and avoiding the public when sick. Additionally, a record number of flu vaccines were distributed in the United States last season, which likely reduced flu illnesses even further.
“Getting your annual flu shot this fall is even more important this year as we continue to take action against COVID-19,” said Donald Kauerauf, Director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS). “We encourage every person over the age of 6 months to get a flu shot to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community against flu and its associated complications. Each flu season is different, and citizens need to practice individual protective actions including getting vaccinated.”
More individuals with a greater level of protection against the flu also helps ease the burden that the state’s healthcare system continues to face due to COVID-19 and the other potentially serious respiratory viruses that have been active this year, like respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Individuals who have not been vaccinated for COVID-19 can do so at the same time as they get their annual flu immunization.
On Friday, October 15, DHSS began its statewide surveillance reporting for the 2021-2022 flu season. Weekly data is published every Friday and includes the number of diagnosed influenza cases, influenza-like illness (ILI) visits to the ER, and flu-related hospitalizations across Missouri. From October 3-9, 28 laboratory-confirmed flu cases were reported in Missouri. The number of cases is within the expected range for this time of year.
Flu can be very serious. Nearly every year in the United States, millions of people get the flu, hundreds of thousands are hospitalized, and thousands die from flu-related illnesses. The most common symptoms of flu are fever, cough, and sore throat. Symptoms can also include body aches, headaches, chills, runny nose and fatigue.
“Missourians experienced many disruptions in their lives due to COVID-19 in the past 19 months,” said Kauerauf. “I understand that everyone is tired of COVID-19. However, taking steps now to protect yourself from influenza, which includes getting your flu vaccination, will help us all avoid experiencing more of those disruptions at work and school.”
Groups of people at high risk for flu-related complications include children age 5 and under, adults older than 65, pregnant women, and those with weakened immune systems or chronic medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes or heart disease.
“It is important for parents to understand that while their young children may have a lower risk of severe illness from COVID-19, young children are at higher risk of developing serious flu-related complications,” said Kauerauf. “Children under age 2 may have added vulnerability because they’ve never experienced any exposure to the influenza virus.”
Those who are in a high-risk group and experience symptoms of the flu should contact their primary health care provider.
Flu vaccines are now widely available, and it is recommended annually for everyone 6 months and older. Additionally, a COVID-19 vaccine and flu vaccine can be given at the same time.
Contact your healthcare provider, or find a location near you for either vaccine at Vaccines.gov. For more information regarding flu in Missouri, visit MOStopsFlu.com.
State Board of Education Approves an Emergency Amendment for the Route to Substitute Certification
From Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education
The State Board of Education (State Board) authorized the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) to request the Secretary of State and Joint Committee on Administrative Rules allow the new amendment to the certification process for substitute teachers (5 CSR 20-400.220) to take effect in early November instead of December 31, 2021.
The State Board determined that the emergency amendment was necessary because of the severe shortage of substitute teachers, which has been exacerbated by COVID-19 and the more severe Delta variant of the virus.
“The sooner this new path to certification can be made available to potential substitute teachers, the better,” said Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven. “When schools cannot find substitute teachers, other full-time classroom teachers often have to fill in and give up valuable, much-needed time to prepare instructional materials, grade student work, and collaborate with colleagues — forcing those teachers to complete these tasks in their personal time.”
DESE filed a similar proposed amendment to this rule in 2020. The State Board determined to withdraw that amendment to review the effectiveness of online training for substitute teaching.
Based on the early success of the program and positive feedback from school leaders and other stakeholders, the State Board voted to bring the current proposed amendment, and the subsequent emergency amendment, forward with changes based on DESE’s review of the program.
Currently, individuals looking to obtain a substitute certificate must complete 60 semester hours or more of college-level credit from a DESE-recognized and regionally accredited academic degree granting institution.
The new amendment will allow individuals to take a 20-hour DESE-approved online course instead of the 60 semester hours. The online training covers topics such as professionalism, honoring diversity, engaging students, foundational classroom management techniques, basic instructional strategies, supporting students with special needs, and working with at-risk youth.
