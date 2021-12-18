Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce partners with MSSU to collect professional clothing for upcoming Dress to Impress Event
From the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce
Missouri Southern State University (MSSU) and the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce (JACC) are once again partnering together to collect lightly used professional clothing, accessories, and shoes for Dress to Impress. This event is designed to prepare students for their careers by helping them build a professional wardrobe.
Dress to Impress is going into its eighth year; this event is for current students enrolled at MSSU. The event has equipped over 1,300 MSSU students and alumni with professional clothing! “Dress to Impress has continued to grow on the Missouri Southern State University campus with its students every year,” shares Erin Slifka, Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce Marketing and Public Information Manager. “This event is valuable because these students are the area’s future workforce, and it’s important they show up to their first job interview feeling confident and prepared as they move into the next chapter of their life.”
Donations are being accepted until February 25th. Drop-off locations include the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce office located at 320 East 4th Street, Joplin, MO 64801 and on campus at the MSSU Career Services office located in Spiva Library, Suite 207.
Missouri Meat Industry Highlights the 97th Lawrence County Soils and Crops Conference Scheduled for Jan. 6
From the University of Missouri Extension
The 97th Lawrence County Soils and Crops Conference will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 6, at the Southwest Research Center located at 14548 State Hwy H, southwest of Mt. Vernon, Mo.
This year’s conference will focus on a variety of topics of interest to livestock producers. “Two presentations will focus on the future of the Missouri meat industry by addressing production competition by alternative protein sources and workforce issues in processing meats.” said Tim Schnakenberg, a field specialist in agronomy with University of Missouri Extension.
“Andy Barnes, Lawrence County Conservation Agent with Missouri Department of Conservation, will also lead a discussion on addressing the problems of black vultures and feral hogs on farms in the area. Black vultures have become a problem wildlife issue with cattle in pastures on some farms.”
Schnakenberg will finish out the presentations for the evening with a short discussion on how farm producers might address the growing problem of high-priced fertilizer. He will outline a list of tips to consider to offset this issue that farmers and ranchers are dealing with.
For those who preregister early, a rib-eye steak dinner will be prepared by the Southwest Cattlemen’s Association and the Mt. Vernon Chamber of Commerce. Financial support is also provided by Mid-Missouri Bank of Mt. Vernon and Ozark Electric Cooperative.
There is no charge to attend but attendees must preregister by Jan. 4 with the Lawrence County Extension Center to order their meal and reserve a seat. Please pre-register on-line at: https://bit.ly/Lawrence22 or call 417-466-3102.
Temporary benefit increase extended for Missouri WIC participants
From the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services
Missouri WIC is extending the temporary increase of the Cash Value Benefit for Fruit and Vegetable Purchases (CVB) for January, February and March 2022. The increase is the same amount as November and December: $24 per month for child participants, $43 per month for pregnant and postpartum women participants and $47 per month for breastfeeding women participants. Standard CVB values range from $9-11.
WIC is the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children.
On December 3, 2021, President Biden signed the Further Extending Government Funding Act of 2022 into law, giving the USDA authority to extend the temporary increase of the CVB. Missouri WIC will use this authority in January, February and March 2022, to provide additional healthy fruits and vegetables for up to 60,000 women and children per month.
“I am thrilled that we have the opportunity to extend this value increase for women and children of Missouri,” said Donald Kauerauf, DHSS Director. “Added fruits and vegetables are the foundation for healthier diets and contribute to bettering our overall health.”
Eligible participants need to contact their WIC local agency to schedule an appointment to load the additional funds on their eWIC card before Jan.1 to avoid any delays.
WIC families have the opportunity to shop for nutritious foods at over 600 authorized WIC retailers throughout Missouri and can receive services at any of the 117 local agencies. WIC serves financially eligible women, infants, and children under the age of five. Fathers, stepparents, foster parents, grandparents and guardians are also encouraged to apply for WIC benefits for any children in the household under the age of five.
Missouri WIC provides quality nutrition education, breastfeeding promotion and support, nutritious foods, and referrals to health services. It is also one of the most successful, cost-effective, and important nutrition intervention programs in the country.
Missourians interested in learning about the benefits of WIC may visit wic.mo.gov or call TEL-LINK at 1-800-835-5465 to find the WIC local agency closest to them.
AAA: New Study Shows Many Drivers Aren’t Aware They’re Breaking Move Over Laws
From AAA
AAA calls on drivers in the Show Me State to adhere to the statewide “Move Over” law which requires drivers to change lanes, if safe to do so, when approaching Missouri Department of Transportation vehicles, law enforcement vehicles, tow trucks and any other emergency vehicle with lights flashing. If drivers can’t change lanes safely, they must slow down as they pass the emergency vehicles. According to the latest data available from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS), 42 people were killed while outside a disabled vehicle from 2015 through 2019 in Missouri.
An average of 24 emergency responders, including tow operators, are struck and killed by vehicles while working at the roadside each year – meaning someone in this line of work is killed, on average, every other week in America. With millions preparing to take road trips for the holidays, startling new data from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety finds not everyone understands the laws that require drivers to give roadside rescuers space or slow way down if they can’t move over.
“Deaths like these can be avoided if drivers slow down and move over to give our roadside heroes room to work safely,” said AAA Spokesperson Nick Chabarria. “We can’t stress enough how important it is to pay attention so you have time to change lanes when you see AAA, an emergency responder, or simply anybody along the side of the road.”
New data from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety finds that among drivers who do not comply with Move Over laws at all times:
• 42% thought this behavior was somewhat or not dangerous at all to roadside emergency workers. This demonstrates that drivers may not realize how risky it is for those working or stranded along highways and roads close to moving traffic.
To protect these individuals, AAA and other traffic safety advocates have led the way in getting Move Over laws passed in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Yet, the AAA Foundation finds that:
• Nearly a quarter of those surveyed (23%) are unaware of the Move Over law in the state where they live, and
• Among those who are aware of their state’s Move Over laws, about 15% report not understanding the potential consequences for violating the Move Over law at all.
In Missouri, drivers who fail to give emergency and work crews, including tow trucks, space to safely do their jobs face a Class A misdemeanor which carries a maximum penalty of one year in jail and a fine of $2,000
It’s not just tow providers and other emergency responders being killed on the side of the road. Since 2015, more than 1,600 people have been struck and killed while outside of a disabled vehicle across the country. The reality is that drivers are increasingly distracted while driving. Previous AAA Foundation research has found that drivers are up to four times as likely to crash if they are talking on a cell phone while driving and up to eight times as likely to be in a crash if texting.
“If you see something, anything, on the shoulder ahead, slow down and move over,” said Jake Nelson, AAA’s director of traffic safety advocacy and research. “It could literally save someone’s life.”
About Slow Down, Move Over
Since 2007, AAA has been instrumental in passing Move Over laws in all states, including advocating for those laws to cover tow providers and other emergency responders. Additionally, AAA clubs have participated in educational and advocacy initiatives, creating public service announcements and reaching out to state officials. But, there is more work to be done. AAA is committed to raising awareness of the Move Over laws and the dangers associated with working at the roadside.
These laws require motorists to move over one lane or slow down when approaching an incident where tow providers, police, firefighters or emergency medical service crews are working at the roadside. Many states have also expanded their laws to cover other vehicles, such as utility and municipal (e.g. sanitation vehicles) fleets, as well as any disabled vehicle on the side of the road.
To protect roadside workers, drivers with disabled vehicles, and others, and to improve highway safety, AAA offers these precautionary tips:
• Remain alert, avoid distractions and focus on the task of driving.
• Keep an eye out for situations where emergency vehicles, tow trucks, utility service vehicles or disabled vehicles are stopped on the side of the road.
• When you see these situations, slow down and if possible, move one lane over and away from the people and vehicles stopped at the side of the road.
Home for the Holidays: Red Cross Offers Fire-Safety Tips
From the American Red Cross of Southern Missouri
Did you know that December is the peak month for home candle fires? If you’re decorating with candles this holiday season, consider using the battery-operated kind.
“It’s critical to take action now to be as safe as possible as the threat of home fires increases with the holidays and cooler weather,” said Chris Harmon, Regional Disaster Officer for the Missouri-Arkansas Region. “From July-November, Red Cross volunteers in our region responded to approximately 1,200 home fires, providing emergency assistance to more than 4,000 people. The good news is that you can take a few simple steps this time of year to help protect your loved ones.”
The risk of candle fires is so common that nearly one-third of us have left the room or fallen asleep while burning them, according to a 2020 national American Red Cross survey. If you must use candles, never leave them unattended, keep them away from anything that could burn and place them out of reach from children and pets.
OTHER HOLIDAY DECORATING SAFETY TIPS
1. Check all holiday light cords to ensure they aren’t frayed or broken. Don’t string too many strands of lights together — no more than three per extension cord. Turn off all holiday lights when going to bed or leaving the house.
2. Ensure outside decorations are for outdoor use and fasten lights securely to your home or trees. If using hooks or nails outside, make sure they are insulated to avoid an electrocution or fire hazard.
3. Look for the fire-resistant label when buying an artificial tree. Keep it away from fireplaces, radiators and other sources of heat. Never use electric lights on metallic trees.
4. If getting a live tree, make sure it’s fresh and keep it watered. Bend the needles up and down to make sure no needles fall off.
5. Don’t light the fireplace if hanging stockings on the mantel.
6. Check the labels of older decorations. Some older tinsel is lead-based. If using angel hair, wear gloves to avoid irritation. Avoid breathing in artificial snow.
7. Have good, stable placement when using a ladder and wear shoes that allow for good traction.
STAY SAFE FROM HOME FIRES
Help keep your family safe by testing your smoke alarms monthly and practicing your home fire escape plan until everyone can get out in less than two minutes — the amount of time you may have to leave a burning home before it’s too late.
Visit redcross.org/fire for more information or download the free Red Cross Emergency app (search “American Red Cross” in app stores).
