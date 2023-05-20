Grand Lake Festivals Announces 2023 summer festival season
From Grand Lake Festivals
Grand Lake Festivals held its 2023 festival planning meeting and is excited to announce three major Summer Music Festivals in Grove for 2023. The American Heritage Music Festival is June 8, 9 & 10 this year, the new Old Time Gathering & Music Festival will be July 21 & 22, and the Jana Jae Fiddle Camp & Music Fest is always Labor Day Weekend, this year Sept. 1, 2 & 3.
Grand Lake Festivals is extremely pleased to partner with Har-Ber Village for the first two festivals. “This is wonderful synergy and a win-win for everyone involved,” commented Shirley Adams, Co-Chair of the festivals. The American Heritage Music Festival and the Grand Lake National Fiddle Contest will bring lots of musical performers, jamming, and competition fun to Har-Ber Village June 9, & 10. Festivities will kick off at Snider’s Camp Thursday, June 8, with stage performances by Prairie Breeze String Band, the Rough Riders, I’m Not Lisa, Jana Jae & Friends, and more.
Har-Ber Village Executive Director, Nicole Reynolds, is offering a reduced special festival admission fee of $5 for Friday and Saturday activities, with demonstrations and exhibitions in addition to all the music. Reynolds said, “There is lots going on in the Village, and we want all area families and friends to be able to come and enjoy our first time to host these wonderful festivals.” The Village will be alive with music and live demonstrations all up and down Main Street and throughout the Village. Saturday will feature the Grand Lake National Fiddle Contest as fiddlers from around the country vie for cash prizes in their age categories and the Grand Champion prize of $1000. Visit https://www.grandlakefestivals.com to register for contests online.
July 21 & 22, Har-Ber Village will host the first Old Time Gathering & Music Festival, presented by Grand Lake Festivals. Music of several genres will fill the Village as will demonstrations of print making, weaving, blacksmithing, and several interesting talks on the history of this music and its resurgence. The festival will culminate with a Contra Dance organized by Glen Schmidt in the Event Tent, with caller Susan Downs and the Silver Dollar String Band. The public is invited to participate!
The Jana Jae Fiddle Camp & Music Fest, September 1, 2 & 3, has a new partner this year, as the Foundation Free Will Baptist Church, north of Grove, opens its doors to the musicians and groups. Not just for fiddles, all acoustic instruments are welcome, from bass, guitar, mandolin, and cello to ukulele and rhythm bones, spoons, and djembe drums! Over 20 instructors are on hand to perform and teach. “We’ll have a fiddlin’ good weekend!” according to Pastor Sam Smith, whose son Colton is a fiddler. Pastor Smith has been generous to donate use of the church and its wonderful technical capabilities for the educational Fiddle Camp & Music Fest. This spacious location will afford more private spaces for workshop pods, as well as shaded outdoor areas for rehearsing. The congregation has invited participants to play for their Sunday morning service!
Grand Lake Festivals is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to promote Oklahoma and the performing arts by providing educational workshops, festivals, and performances. Grand Lake Festivals thanks all volunteers and sponsors, including Cherokee Nation Businesses, the Oklahoma Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Fiddler Hall of Fame, the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce and the Grove Convention & Tourism Bureau, area newspapers, radio and tv stations, and the recently formed Grove Area Creative Alliance. Area businesses are invited to sponsor, and area residents to volunteer and enjoy the vibrant energy of these festivals.
Call 918-786-8896 or visit www.grandlakefestivals.com for further information.
Cox Monett Hospital welcomes new physician to hospitalist team
From CoxHealth
Cox Monett Hospital is pleased to welcome Dr. Robert Tyler to the health care team.
Tyler joins Dr. Ronda Azelton as a hospitalist specializing in hospital-based care.
Early in his health care career, Tyler pursued nursing but wanted to learn more about medicine, so he decided to take on the challenge of medical school. Several physicians that he worked with at the time encouraged him to investigate osteopathic medicine, which he says ended up being a perfect fit.
Tyler, who claims Joplin, Mo., as his hometown, most recently served as an assistant professor of primary care and internal medicine at Kansas City University in Joplin.
Although Tyler enjoyed his work as a professor and engaging with medical students, something kept drawing him back to providing bedside care.
“I thrive on the acuity of patients because I like to face the challenges of figuring out complex health issues,” he says. “Working at the bedside is what I love because it allows me plenty of opportunities to learn from a vast array of situations.”
Tyler says he finds Cox Monett to be one of the best smaller hospitals because of the camaraderie of staff and the welcoming atmosphere. “One thing that I have noticed about CoxHealth is the employees are genuinely nice.”
In his spare time, Tyler enjoys photography and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He and his wife also enjoy taking trips in their recreational vehicle with their dogs, Benny and Izzy.
To learn more about Dr. Tyler, please visit coxhealth.com.
LCC receives ambulance from Labette Health
From Labette Community College
Labette Community College (LCC) is thrilled with the donation of a retired ambulance from Labette Health to aid with Health Science Course training. “The Workforce Department and Career Technical Educational (CTE) programs are excited to add this piece of equipment for students to get firsthand training,” stated Ross Harper, LCC’s Director of Workforce Education and Career Training. “LCC would like to thank Labette Health, along with Labette Health EMS for their generous donation.”
The ambulance will provide training opportunities for the EMT program along with disaster simulations for all the Health Science programs. The EMT program fulfills high in-demand career employment opportunities. The Kansas Department of Labor Long-Term Occupation Projections say there are around 148 EMT job openings annually.
To show the ambulance as LCC’s, the Graphic Design students, Workforce Director and Wright Signs created the wrap that enhances the body of the vehicle. “We wanted to showcase both the Health Science Programs as well as the Allied Health programs,” said Harper. “The wrap enriches the ambulance with attractive red, and black colors, while white lettering of the college name along with Allied Health and Workforce Education show the ownership of the ambulance. It is like a moving billboard, which we plan to use at various events to promote LCC, Workforce and the Health Science Programs.”
To learn more about the EMT or Health Science programs go to www.labette.edu.
2023 Spring Crop Field Day set
From K-State Research and Extension
The 2023 Spring Crop Field Day will be held on May 23 from 8:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Southeast Research and Extension Center, 25092 Ness Rd., Parsons, KS.
This year we are going to have an excellent line-up of speakers and field tours. We will begin the day with a field tour of hard and soft wheat varieties with Dr. Allen Fritz, K-State Wheat Breeding Specialist from the Department of Agronomy.
Dr. Rodrigo Onofre, K-State Row Crop Plant Pathologist, will present information on corn fungicide management. Josh Barnaby and Bryan Berggren from PrairieLand Partners will present precision equipment for planting and crop management. Dr. Guarav Jha, K-State Precision Agriculture Specialist, will discuss precision technologies to grow profitable crops.
Don’t miss this excellent Spring Field Day on May 23. Lunch is provided by PrairieLand Partners.
To view an official event flyer, visit the Wildcat District website at www.wildcatdistrict.k-state.edu. For more information to register, contact the Southeast Research and Extension Center at 620-421-4826 or email jcoover@ksu.edu.
