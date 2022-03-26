Pittsburg honored for 25 years of excellence in financial reporting
From the Government Finance Officers Association
Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to City of Pittsburg for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. The report has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.
The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.
Children’s Center leads Child Abuse Prevention Month in Joplin
From Children’s Center of Southwest Missouri
Children’s Center is partnering with other organizations throughout the Joplin Area to promote Child Abuse Prevention Month. Held every April, the national awareness event encourages people to help positive childhood experiences take root.
“Each year, in April, we shine a light on building awareness in the communities we serve. It is essential to educate adults about their responsibility to protect our kids proactively. We also equip children by teaching body safety and empowering them to use their voices. Awareness is one of the most effective tools to help prevent child abuse,” said Desireè Breidenstein, Community Outreach Coordinator.
Children’s Center and area partners are displaying pinwheel gardens to show their commitment to preventing child abuse and neglect. The blue pinwheel is the national symbol for child abuse prevention, representing the healthy, happy childhood all children deserve, but may not experience.
“While the pinwheel creates a memorable and compelling image, it is the story behind the pinwheel that makes the biggest mark,” said Breidenstein. “Pinwheels plant a seed of hope for a better tomorrow for all children and families. We ask that everyone join us to cultivate the relationships, connections, and places that help every child thrive. Your participation in this month’s activities sends a signal that we are united as advocates working toward a common goal of supporting families and children.”
• Joplin Police Department Pinwheel Garden Ceremony: Monday, April 4th, 10:30am, Joplin Police Department, 303 E 3rd St, Joplin
• GO BLUE Day: Friday, April 15th, everyone can show their support for child abuse prevention by wearing blue. Use #ccswmoBLUE and #haveyouseenthelight to share!
• Third Thursday: April 21st, Third Thursday. Sponsored by Children’s Center, The Alliance of SWMO, Rapha Hope & Healing Center, and Children’s Divisions of Jasper and Newton Counties, 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm, Main Street – Downtown Joplin. Visit to support Downtown Joplin and child abuse awareness.
Everyone can help create positive experiences that make a big difference in the lives of children and families.
Delta Dental of Missouri releases latest online dental care resource guide to help Missourians in need
From Delta Dental of Missouri
To help address unmet oral health needs of children and adults, Delta Dental of Missouri – the state’s dental benefits leader and a non-profit organization – has released the latest version of its Dental Care Resource Guide. This online directory, available at www.DeltaDentalMO.com/ResourceGuide1, aims to help Missourians, who cannot afford dental care, easily access information about free and low-cost dental care options available in their area.
The Dental Care Resource Guide currently lists more than 135 dental clinics and programs offering low-cost dental care, as well as a dozen that provide treatment completely free of charge to those who qualify. The guide is organized by geographical regions throughout the state to help those in need find local care. Services vary by provider and can include dental exams, cleanings, x-rays, fluoride treatments, sealants, fillings, crowns, root canals, bridges, extractions, dentures and partial dentures.
“Many Missourians face tremendous challenges in getting vital dental care,” said Rob Goren, president and chief executive officer at Delta Dental of Missouri. “As a non-profit, we’re committed to helping people live better lives through improved dental health. Our latest guide has more resources than ever to help those in need find low-cost or free care, so they can get relief from a variety of dental issues.”
Individuals using the guide should always call the listed providers to ensure eligibility, availability of services and whether an appointment is required. The Dental Care Resource Guide also provides a link to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services website and its catalog of free or low-cost transportation services to assist Missourians with travel to and from medical appointments.
Delta Dental of Missouri would like to partner with other non-profit organizations to help spread the word about these dental care resources. Those interested can send an email to Delta Dental of Missouri at CharitableGiving@deltadentalmo.com.
Bring a Flashlight to this unique egg hunt
From Joplin parks and recreation
The Joplin Parks and Recreation Department has added a twist to the traditional egg hunt… hunting in the DARK! Children ages 3-10 are invited to hop on over to the Gene Bassman Softball Complex, located within the Joplin Athletic Complex, and participate in the Department’s Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt on Friday, April 8th sponsored by CiCis Pizza.
Over 10,000 eggs will be scattered on four softball fields, with different ages hunting on different fields. Children will need to bring a flashlight and container to collect eggs. After the Hunt, children will trade their eggs for a goody bag filled with Easter favorites!
This event is limited to the first 60 children in each age group. The cost is $3/child until April 6. If the age group has openings, late registrations will be accepted at $5/child. Walk-up registrations will not be accepted.
Check-in will begin at 7:45 pm, with the first hunt beginning at 8:30 pm. Children must be 3 years of age or older to participate for liability reasons. Parents may accompany their 3 and 4-year-olds during the hunt but are discouraged from picking up the eggs. For older ages, the department is asking parents to stay on the sidelines to keep the hunt fair and enjoyable to all participants.
Joplin Parks and Recreation programs are open to all Four States residents. For more information, or to register, please visit www.joplinparks.org or call 417-625-4750.
DESE and key partners offer free mental health first aid training for school staff and students
From the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) is using federal relief funds to partner with Mental Health First Aid Missouri — operated by the Missouri Department of Mental Health (DMH) and the Missouri Institute of Mental Health — to provide Mental Health First Aid trainings to schools across the state at no cost. These skills-based programs give adults the tools they need to identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental health and substance use challenges in both fellow adults (the standard Mental Health First Aid training), as well as in adolescents ages 12-18 (the Youth Mental Health First Aid — or YMHFA — training).
“Just as CPR helps even those without clinical training assist an individual having a heart attack, Mental Health First Aid prepares participants to interact with a person experiencing a mental health crisis,” said Rachel Taube, Project Director for Mental Health First Aid. “Those who receive this first aid training report an increased ability to recognize signs and symptoms of a mental health challenge and increased confidence in their ability to help and offer the appropriate support.”
“Students, teachers, and school staff alike are experiencing increased mental health challenges and stressors right now,” said Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven. “Providing training opportunities like these helps create a larger support system for those who need it while also helping reduce the stigma around mental health and asking for help.”
Since the National Council for Mental Wellbeing and DMH brought Mental Health First Aid training to the U.S. in 2008, more than 2.5 million people have been certified.
“YMHFA provides vital training for adults who regularly work with school-aged students across our district,” said Robyn Fondren, Coordinator of Counseling Services at Springfield Public Schools. “It’s very important to educate all adults in our system about the signs of mental distress and the steps to intervene as early as possible in the hopes to prevent tragic outcomes.”
“The YMHFA training has equipped our staff with the skills needed to be able to identify early mental health crises in our students, assess the situation, and get the required help,” said Chelsea Boyd, Assistant Principal at Seckman High School in the Fox C-6 School District. “In short, this training saves lives.”
For more information about this effort, visit MHFAMissouri.org. Schools may register for training sessions using the online form found on the webpage.
New EPA tool “ECHO Notify” provides the public with customized updates on local enforcement and compliance activities
From the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Today, EPA announced the release of a new web tool, called “ECHO Notify,” that empowers members of the public to stay informed about important environmental enforcement and compliance activities in their communities. Through ECHO Notify, users can signup to receive weekly emails when new information is available within the selected geographic area, such as when a violation or enforcement action has taken place at a nearby facility.
“EPA is committed to empowering communities with the information they need to understand and make informed decisions about their health and the environment,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “We’ve also seen that increased transparency leads to stronger deterrence of environmental violations. As more people play an active role in protecting their neighborhoods from pollution, EPA has developed ECHO Notify so that finding updates on environmental enforcement and compliance activities is as easy as checking your email.”
ECHO Notify provides information on all EPA enforcement and compliance activities as well as activities of state and local governments under the Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act, Resource Conservation and Recovery Act, and the Safe Drinking Water Act.
Visitors to the ECHO Notify homepage who wish to receive email updates only need to take a few simple steps:
• Create an account, if you don’t have one already;
• Select a geographic area and/or facility ID(s);
• Choose the type of compliance and enforcement information of interest;
• Enter an email address; and
• Click “subscribe.”
Once subscribed, the user will receive an automated email (typically on Sunday) containing new information from the prior weeklong period. If no new information is available, no email will be sent. Email notifications include links for users to view additional information on ECHO, including a link to each facility’s Detailed Facility Report. Users can easily update their notification selections or unsubscribe at any time.
EPA has prepared a video that provides an overview of ECHO Notify and explains how to use it.
INTEGRIS Health Foundation-Miami to host Big Hats and Bourbon
From Integris Health
The INTEGRIS Health Foundation-Miami is making plans for its inaugural fundraiser, “Big Hats and Bourbon.” The event is slated for May 7 at the Buffalo Run Casino Showplace. The social hour, which includes watching the Kentucky Derby race, will begin at 5 p.m., followed by dinner and entertainment at 6:30 p.m.
The agenda for the evening includes the Kentucky Derby, bourbon tasting of six unique bourbons, silent auction, dinner catered by Buffalo Run Casino, swag bags, photo booths, a silent auction and entertainment by renowned DJ Brock Short of Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at INTEGRIS Miami Hospital.
“The INTEGRIS Health Foundation-Miami has planned an evening that has something for everyone,” said Jonas Rabel, chief hospital executive for INTEGRIS Miami and Grove Hospitals. “We are very grateful for the Peoria Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma for their generous donation as our Triple Crown sponsor. The community has shown a lot of support for this event with many area businesses and organizations securing table sponsorships to help us further the mission, partnering with people to live healthier lives.”
Tickets and table sponsorships are on sale through April 22 and can be purchased online at INTEGRISgiving.com/Miami. Individual tickets are $125 each and three table sponsorship offerings are available for eight guests at the $1,750, $2,500 and $5,000 levels. A portion of the ticket and table sponsorships qualify as a tax-deductible contribution.
For more information on the event, please contact Jennifer Walker at 918-540-4881.
