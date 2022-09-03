Wildcat 4-H Kentucky bound
From 4-H Youth Development, Wildcat Extension District
Wildcat 4-H livestock, meats, quiz bowl, and skill-a-thon judging teams traveled to Kansas State University for the state 4-H sweepstakes contest over the weekend. Wildcat District 4-H is comprised of youth from Crawford, Labette, Montgomery, and Wilson counties. Teams placed high in each contest earning second overall in the sweepstakes contest.
The quiz bowl contest is a question-and-answer game show format where the youth are asked livestock questions and answer by hitting a buzzer. Wildcat Team One won the state contest this weekend and will now represent Kansas at the national competition! The team comprised of Cecillia Newby (Labette), Trey Newby, Maddix Small, and Maggie Chandler (all Montgomery) who will represent Kansas 4-H at nationals in Louisville, Kentucky in November. Wildcat Team Two was not far behind with a 12th place finish for Silas Good, Maggie McVey, Taylor Allen, and Levi Good.
In skill-a-thon judging, youth answer questions related to equipment identification, feed rations, medication rates/withdrawal calculations, feed identification, and a written test. Wildcat Team One earned a 9th place finish. The team consisted of Maggie McVey, Maggie Chandler, Silas Good, and Maddix Small (11th). Wildcat Team Two had a 24th place finish and consisted of Taylor Allen, Levi Good, and Jacob McVey.
During the meats judging contest, youth are asked to identify cuts of meat they would purchase in the grocery store and score the cuts based on grade. Wildcat Team One placed 4th overall and consisted of Addie Smith (5th), Trey Newby (20th), Cecillia Newby (22nd), and Shelby Smith (17th). Mason Springer also competed in the contest as an individual.
For the livestock judging contest, youth placed animals based on desired traits such as market quality and breeding ability. Wildcat Team One finished 4th overall and consisted of Tucker Leck (11th), Trace Falkenstien (12th), Katie Zwahlen (14th), and Cecillia Newby. Wildcat Team Three had an 8th place finish and consisted of Kole Harris, Weston Koenig, Tayte Leck, and Cooper Springer. Wildcat Team Two had a 13th place finish and consisted of Mason Springer (15th), Maggie Chandler, Maddix Small, and Bryce Overman.
“We appreciate our local supporters and volunteers who coached and chaperoned our teams,” said Wilson County 4-H Agent Cheri Nelsen who traveled with the teams. “Thank you to everyone who supports 4-H program!” Youth interested in participating in contests like these should contact their local 4-H agent and discuss getting involved with 4-H. You can learn more about 4-H by calling 620-378-2167.
Remote Pilot Training Leading to FAA Part 107 Certification
From the Carthage School District
Skilled Technical Sciences, and Technology and Engineering Education held a Remote Pilot Training Leading to FAA Part 107 Certification workshop, on July 24 and July 25, 2022, at Ozark Technical Community College, in Springfield, MO. The workshop was part of the Missouri Association Career and Technical Educators (MoACTE) and Missouri Trade and Technical Association (MTTA) summer pre-conference. Twenty teachers from Missouri attended the two-day workshop. Andrew Chronister, associate professor of Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Engineering and Technology Department, from Southeast Missouri State University taught the workshop.
The workshop provided information and test materials to prepare participants to take the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Part 107 exam. The FAA Part 107 would certify participants to be remote (drone) pilots. Participants would be prepared to take their exam at a FAA approved testing center of their choice. Angie Fewin, Multimedia/Business; Jordan Macy, Public Safety; and Shannon Higgins, Public Safety, Instructors from Carthage Technical Center, were among the participants who passed their exam and earned their remote pilot certification.
The association for unmanned vehicle systems international predicts that by the year 2025, at least 100,000 jobs will be created for drone pilots. Skilled Technical Sciences, and Technology and Engineering Education offered this workshop to help prepare teachers and students for the demand of drone pilots in the workforce industry.
Skilled Technical Sciences, and Technology and Engineering Education are part of the Office of College and Career Readiness, at the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
For more information contact: Linda Stinson, Skilled Technical Sciences Supervisor, Linda.Stinson@dese.mo.gov, 573-751-7864.
Nominations open for McDonald’s Outstanding Educator Awards
From McDonald’s
JOPLIN, MO — Local McDonald’s restaurants will again celebrate area teachers in a big way this Fall with the launch of the third-annual McDonald’s Outstanding Educator Awards. Nominations will be accepted online through September 12 at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/moeducator22.
Since launching this award in 2020, locally-owned McDonald’s restaurants have given more than $25,000 in cash and prizes to 130 educators across local communities.
Community members can nominate outstanding teachers in grades K-12 and the award honors educators who exhibit the ultimate dedication to their students and go the extra mile to contribute to the improvement of education.
Two tiers of prizes will be awarded to outstanding educators in local communities:
50 Outstanding Educators will each receive:
• $100 to use toward their classroom
• Best Teacher Ever coffee mug
• Outstanding Educator Certificate
• McDonald’s vouchers to “teach it forward” to parents with outstanding students throughout the year
5 Outstanding Educators will each receive:
• $1,000 to use toward their classroom
• Best Teacher Ever coffee mug
• Outstanding Educator Certificate • McDonald’s vouchers to “teach it forward” to parents with outstanding students throughout the year
“We are honored to celebrate local educators with this award for a third year,” said local McDonald’s Owner/Operator Thomas Nichols. “Our teachers are constantly adapting to whatever is thrown at them, while making sure our children succeed.”
In addition to funds for their classrooms and a Best Teacher Ever coffee mug, the McDonald’s Outstanding Educator Award winners can recognize good behavior and academic success among their students with vouchers for free McDonald’s items.
For more information or to submit a McDonald’s Teach it Forward Outstanding Educator Award nomination, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/moeducator22.
WGU Missouri announces scholarships for adults who are returning to school
From WGU Missouri
ST. LOUIS — With back-to-school season in full swing, WGU Missouri has announced it will award scholarships to new students who want to make earning a college degree a reality. The Back to School Scholarships are valued at up to $2,500 each and will be available for those pursuing a bachelor’s or master’s degree in any of the university’s 60-plus degree programs in information technology, business, K-12 teacher education and health professions, including nursing. Students can apply for the scholarship online at www.wgu.edu/B2S through Dec. 31, 2022.
Each Back to School Scholarship will be applied at the rate of $625 per six-month term, renewable for up to four terms. Though multiple scholarships will be awarded, this is a competitive program, and scholarships will be granted based on a candidate’s academic record, financial need, readiness for online study, and current competency, as well as other considerations.
“Going back to school as a busy adult can be a challenging prospect for many, but earning a college degree and gaining skills needed to succeed in the workforce can have a positive impact on a person’s life and career,” said Dr. Terrance Hopson, Regional Vice President of WGU Missouri. “At WGU, we are committed to student success and are proud to be able to offer this scholarship to help ease the financial burden for students who are interested in furthering their education, while providing an affordable, accelerated pathway to a high-quality, career-boosting bachelor’s or master’s degree.”
Designed to meet the needs of adult learners, WGU Missouri’s competency-based education model allows students to take advantage of their knowledge and experience to move quickly through material they already know so they can focus on what they still need to learn. Students complete their programs by studying on schedules that fit their lives, advancing as soon as they demonstrated that they have mastered the subject matter. WGU faculty members work one-on-one with students as mentors, offering guidance, support, and individualized instruction. While WGU Missouri’s degree programs are rigorous and challenging, competency-based learning makes it possible for students to accelerate their progress, saving both time and money.
For more information about WGU Missouri or available scholarships, visit Missouri.wgu.edu.
Employee Retention Credit — are you eligible? Get up to $26K per employee in COVID relief funds.
From the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce
Joplin, MO — To protect area businesses from misleading information about the Employee Retention Credit (ERC), the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce (JACC) and the Carthage Chamber of Commerce are offering two different opportunities for individuals to learn about ERC. These informational sessions will be led by Andrew Jordan with Jordan CPA Services.
The federal government established the ERC to help businesses with the cost of keeping staff employed. Jordan will present information about the benefits of the ERC, how your business can get up to $26k per employee in Covid relief funds, and how to find a qualified party to assist in obtaining it. To accommodate the busy schedules of small business owners, there will be two sessions. The first will take place at the JACC office on Thursday, September 8 from 1:30 to 2:00 pm. The Carthage Chamber of Commerce will host the second on Tuesday, September 13 from 11:30 am to 12:00 pm.
“These workshops are ideal for businesses with five or more non-related employees, restaurants, medical services, and other organizations with large numbers of lower paid employees,” says Erin Slifka, Marketing & Public Information Manager for JACC.
Both sessions are open to all area businesses. Participants do not need to be members of either chamber to attend.
For more information about either session, you may contact the JACC office at 417.624.4150 or the Carthage Chamber of Commerce at 417.358.2373.
Missouri Senior Resource Line connects callers with local health and safety resources
From the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services
JEFFERSON CITY, MO – An easy-to-use resource line for Missouri seniors has been launched by the Division of Senior & Disability Services, a division of the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS). Individuals may call the resource line, input their zip code into their phones, and automatically be connected to their local Area Agency on Aging (AAA) for assistance. The toll-free number is 1-800-235-5503.
“Missouri’s best-kept secret is now easily accessible to all Missourians,” said Mindy Ulstad, DHSS Bureau of Senior Programs chief. “Being able to provide timely and informative assistance for Missouri seniors and caregivers through the resource line is another way that our agency is fulfilling our mission to be the leader in promoting, protecting and partnering for health of all Missourians.”
The AAAs have professionals trained in information and assistance that answer the calls, do an intake assessment, and assure the caller is getting all of the appropriate services needed to keep them safe and healthy in the environment of their choice. The core program services are:
• Information and assistance (helping to provide information to get the individual or their caregiver to the correct programs and services to meet their needs).
• In-home service (Personal care, homemaker, and respite services for non-Medicaid older adults).
• Transportation.
• Senior legal assistance (services provided by legal aids or private attorneys, paid for by the AAAs).
• Nutrition (both home-delivered and congregate meals).
• Disease prevention and health promotion programs (programs designed to help older adults stay healthy and address any diseases they may have).
• Family caregiver support (caregiver respite, support groups, training, supplemental supplies like depends, liquid nutrition, durable medical equipment, etc.).
• Long-term care ombudsman services working to improve the quality of life for residents of long-term care through advocacy, education and empowerment.).
The AAAs also provide a variety of other services to meet the needs of individuals in their areas. These services are available free to anyone over the age 60 regardless of income. Family caregiver services can support any caregiver over the age of 18.
Learn more about Missouri’s senior and disability services at health.mo.gov/seniors.
