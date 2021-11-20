Associate professor, Pittsburg State honored by Special Olympics Kansas
From Pittsburg State University
A 41-year partnership between Pittsburg State University and Special Olympics Kansas has been strengthened in recent years, thanks to the efforts of an associate professor and her students in the Health, Human Performance, & Recreation Department.
Their efforts prompted Special Olympics Kansas to choose Pittsburg State and Laura Covert-Miller for its 2021 Southeast Kansas Organization of the Year Award.
Special Olympics Kansas CEO John Lair and Director of Grants and Development Erin Fletcher presented Covert-Miller with the award in a ceremony held Tuesday at the Student Recreation Center, where Pittsburg State’s HHPR Department is based.
“This is very well deserved,” Fletcher said. “Laura was nominated for her dedication and commitment to improving the lives of those with intellectual disabilities.”
Among Covert-Miller’s accomplishments: assisting with multiple events each year including the Special Olympics North America Move Challenge, founding and continuing the TR-iffic Day (Therapeutic Recreation) at Pittsburg State, and a fitness evaluation program for Special Olympics athletes.
The partnership has helped not just those served by Special Olympics Kansas, but Pittsburg State students majoring in exercise science and therapeutic recreation.
“The opportunity to collaborate on programs, events, and research has helped strengthen our program, too,” Covert-Miller said. “At the heart of this are two groups: Special Olympics athletes and our PSU students, and it has provided a way to learn from and with each other while at the same time building lifelong relationships.”
“I hope these experiences help these students to become advocates for the health and wellness of those with intellectual disabilities,” she added.
Among her students is Libby Van Rheen, Covert-Miller’s graduate assistant from Gardner, Kansas, majoring in therapeutic recreation, who said the program has impacted her education and her outlook.
She worked with Special Olympics Kansas for her practicum her senior year, has done research with Covert-Miller involving the fitness of Special Olympics athletes, and created a printed resource booklet for them featuring nutritional information and exercises and activities that they could do at home.
“Because of Dr. Laura Covert-Miller, I have been able to do so much and learn so much...and it’s been an incredible experience,” Van Rheen said.
Lair said he was excited to give Covert-Miller the award because of the impact she has had on the community, her students, and Special Olympics Kansas. He noted that in the Move Challenge, Kansas came in first place, beating out large states like Texas and New York.
“I wanted to come here today to personally congratulate her for helping to foster that partnership between Special Olympics and Pittsburg State,” he said.
Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce wins award for marketing and communications
From Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce
The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce (JACC) is excited to announce that they recently received an Award of Excellence from the Chamber of Commerce Executives of Missouri (CCEM), an association that provides chamber of commerce executives with the resources needed to operate successful chambers and promote the vitality of their communities.
Chambers of commerce, and similar organizations, from across the state completed submissions for CCEM’s Awards of Excellence, competing to be recognized in six different categories. Recipients were named on November 4 during the CCEM Annual Conference’s award luncheon.
JACC was named an Award of Excellence winner for Joplin Business Outlook (www.joplinbusinessoutlook.com), an online business journal that launched in May 2020. The website offers members a platform on which to share updates with other members and the community at large, raise their visibility, and create a space for connections and information.
Content for the site is crowdsourced through JACC members, who can submit press releases and event information. Each week’s member news is distributed through the JACC weekly memo and select articles are then shared on the Chamber’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
“We’re thrilled to earn this recognition from CCEM,” says Erin Slifka, Marketing and Public Information Manager for JACC. “We would like to thank Storm Cloud Marketing for their help in building the Joplin Business Outlook website, and we would like to thank our members for sharing their news and updates with us, as well!”
Missouri Grown Opens Sale of Holiday Gift Boxes
From the Missouri Department of Agriculture
Missouri Grown is making your holiday shopping easy by offering a gift box filled with products from small businesses across the state. This marks the second year of the Missouri Grown holiday boxes, which feature products everyone will enjoy.
“What better way to show our state pride than with Missouri products,” said Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn. “Our team sent boxes to 35 states in 2020 and we look for that number to be even larger this year. We love to spread the word about the delicious products grown, raised and produced in our state.”
Buyers can choose to send a gift box directly to their friends and family through the Missouri Grown purchasing platform at www.MissouriGrownUSA.com. For orders of 10 boxes or more, buyers should contact the Missouri Grown team to coordinate those shipments directly.
The Missouri Grown Holiday Gift Box includes:
• Complete Your Meat BBQ Sauce from The Slabs in Raytown, Mo.
• Pork stick from Circle B Ranch in Rogersville, Mo.
• Beef stick from Salmon Enterprises in Appleton City, Mo.
• Jam/Jelly from Persimmon Hill Farm Gourmet Foods in Lampe, Mo.
• Missouri Cinnamon Creamed Honey from Honeysuckle Acres in Henley, Mo.
• Gourmet Garlic from Ellbee’s Garlic Seasonings in Wentzville, Mo.
• Dip mix from Mama Jane’s Designs & Creations in Brookfield, Mo.
• Fancy Pecan Pieces from Missouri Northern Pecan Growers in Nevada, Mo.
• Bar of soap from Blue Mound Soap Company in Cowgill, Mo.
• Missouri Grown chocolate bar from Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate Company in St. Louis, Mo.
To learn more about Missouri Grown and the products offered by the program’s 1,075 members, please visit MissouriGrown USA.com.
For more information about this and other programs through the Missouri Department of Agriculture, visit the Department online at Agriculture.Mo.Gov.
Missouri celebrates National Apprenticeship Week as it leads the nation in apprenticeship rankings
From the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development
The Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development (MDHEWD) is celebrating National Apprenticeship Week, Nov. 15-21. Governor Mike Parson signed a proclamation acknowledging the celebration in Missouri and citing the benefits of the program.
Missouri ranks in the top 10 in the nation across four out of five categories for Registered Apprenticeships, including the rank of third in the nation for completed apprenticeships, and fourth for new apprentices. MDHEWD and the Office of Apprenticeship & Work-Based Learning (OAWBL) is prioritizing access to registered apprenticeship programs, as well as expanding current programs, and launching new partnerships. In FY 2021, Missouri had 14,520 active apprentices across 460 registered programs. In 2019, Missouri established a goal of having 20,000 apprentices by 2025. Currently, Missouri is on track to reach its goal in advance of the deadline.
Registered Apprenticeships offer a pathway to a rewarding career in which the apprentice is able to earn as they learn, while avoiding the costs that can often be associated with other forms of postsecondary education and training. The model is a win-win for both apprentices and Missouri businesses and industries. The apprenticeship model allows industry partners to address skills gaps and ensure a highly skilled workforce for the future.
“Missouri embraces the future of work through its strong partnership in apprenticeships to influence the global market place,” said Governor Parson in his proclamation.
“A strong Missouri workforce is an important part of Missouri’s economic future,” said Zora Mulligan, commissioner of higher education. “Apprenticeship is an important option for students, job seekers and employers. Apprenticeship Week honors the efforts of both the apprentices and the partners that make the programs successful.”
Celebrations of apprenticeship will be going on all across the country this week.
MDHEWD would like to invite businesses and the public to visit https://dhewd.mo.gov/apprenticeship_missouri.php and https://www.mo apprenticeconnect.com to learn more about apprenticeship opportunities in Missouri.
Community involvement encouraged by joining a City of Joplin Board or Commission
From the city of Joplin
Interested in helping your community? Serving on a City of Joplin board or commission is a way that citizens can provide input on the policies that shape their government and their city. Board members and commissioners generally serve as unpaid volunteers, but the rewards can be gratifying, including meeting other residents with similar interests, learning about the city, and helping shape the community’s future.
The City has over 20 organizations in which citizens may serve. Each board/commission represents a specific area of City government, and citizens may designate which board(s)/commission(s) they are applying to offer their service. These groups serve in diverse roles, including assessing needs; review of plans and policies; making recommendations to City departments and providing guidance on projects and programs.
Joplin citizens may submit applications to serve anytime during the year. Applicants must be a registered voter of the State of Missouri. Some boards may have specific requirements for its members. The City Council makes appointments to these organizations semi-annually or on an “as needed” basis. A full listing of the boards and commissions is available on the City’s website, www.joplinmo.org.
Those interested serving on City Boards and Commissions may apply through the City’s website or by email at bgollhof@joplinmo.org. For more information, contact the City Clerk’s office at 417-624-0820, ext. 1220 or 1221.
Currently, the City Council is seeking applicants to fill the following board openings:
ADA ACCESSIBILITY COMMITTEE: Purpose of Board: To advise the City of Joplin on compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. (ADA)
CONVENTION AND VISITORS BUREAU
ADVISORY BOARD: Purpose of Board: Promotes tourism, conventions, and other related activities.
One seat open for hotel representative; one seat open for attractions representative
HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMISSION: Purpose of Board: To provide a vehicle for the preservation of historical buildings and sites within the City; to provide technical assistance to citizens restoring historic or architecturally significant structures, and to render decisions regarding the renovation, rehabilitation or demolition of designated structures.
POLICE AND FIREMEN’S PENSION BOARD: Purpose of Board: To regulate and authorize pension payments and reimbursements; to approve investments and to monitor growth; to recommend changes to the voting members; should they become necessary.
PROPOSITION ACTION IMPLEMENTATION AND OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE: New board being formed following the passage of Proposition Action (Use Tax) on November 2, 2021 election; 3-year term; The purpose of this committee is to provide guidance with the implementation of the Action Plans adopted by the City Council.
SOLID WASTE ADVISORY COMMISSION: Purpose of Board: To confer and advise the Council and the Administration on all matters concerning procedures or practices that involve the collection, storage and disposal of solid waste generated within the city limits of Joplin.
Santa Claus Is on His Way to Northpark Mall
From CBL Properties
It’s lovely weather for a sleigh ride together at Northpark Mall! That’s right, Santa Claus is on his way to Joplin, kicking off the start of the season on Wednesday, November 24th.
The holiday cheer continues through Christmas Eve, during which time you can visit the big man in red, share your Christmas lists, and continue the annual tradition of photos with Santa.
“We’re thrilled to celebrate the magic of the holidays with our shoppers,” said Kim King, General Manager for Northpark Mall. “This season will be filled with memory-making experiences perfect for the entire family.”
We’re excited to bring back our popular Pet Photo Nights, where you and your furry friends can dress up and take adorable photos with jolly St. Nick. Pet Photo Nights will be held Monday evenings from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. on November 29, December 6, and December 13.
So pull out those festive fashions and gather up the family for holiday photos! You’ll find Santa Claus at the JCPenney Court Monday through Thursday from 11am to 7pm, Friday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m., and Sundays from 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Visits are always free, but a variety of photo packages are available for purchase. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can conveniently be made online.
To make a reservation; view a full list of holiday, Santa photo, and break hours; and hear more seasonal information, visit our website.
