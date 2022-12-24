Joplin Schools announces hiring of new Board of Education secretary
From Joplin Schools
JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Schools is pleased to announce Cheryl Warstler as the district’s new Board of Education Secretary and Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent. She succeeds Pat Waldo, who will retire in June 2023 after serving as Board Secretary for 10.5 years.
Mrs. Warstler currently serves as the Financial Secretary at Joplin High School, a position she has held since 2004. She first came to Joplin Schools in 2002 as the receptionist at Joplin High School.
She will begin in her new role at Memorial Education Center in July 2023.
“Joplin Schools has been a great career choice for me,” said Warstler, “and I am excited to continue my career in this new position.”
Mrs. Warstler is a Joplin Schools graduate, having received her diploma from Parkwood High School. She later earned a Data Processing degree from Missouri Southern State College and worked as a travel agent for 16 years.
In her new position as board secretary, Mrs. Warstler will become the official record keeper of the school board, and maintain the required archives of school board meetings and decisions. She will also respond to Sunshine Law requests providing full transparency to the public regarding school district business.
Joplin Schools superintendent Dr. Kerry Sachetta said, “Cheryl’s experience both within the district and in the community will serve her well for this position. Her ability to work with anyone and solve problems are key reasons she has been successful at Joplin Schools. I look forward to working with Cheryl again in her new role.”
Mrs. Warstler’s husband, Jeff, taught for 24 years at Joplin High School. Together, they have three children: Amelia, Ethan and Alyvia; and one grandson, Emery.
Superintendent, educator chosen for annual PSU awards
From Pittsburg State University
The College of Education at Pittsburg State University has chosen a dedicated administrator and an exceptional educator for its two annual service awards.
Randal Chickadonz, superintendent at Rose Hill USD 394 in Rose Hill, Kansas, was selected for the Distinguished Service Administrator Award. Brian Rickard, an engineering and STEM teacher in grades 9-12 at Newton USD 373 in Newton, Kansas, was selected for the Distinguished Service Teacher.
The awards were presented at the College of Education Awards Ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 6 p.m. at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts at PSU.
Rickard earned a bachelor’s in technology education from PSU in 2005 and his master‘s in career and technical education in 2013. He has been a teacher for 15 years at Newton High School, where he also has served as an assistant baseball coach and assistant wrestling coach.
His innovation and the ways in which he challenges students to use their skills to help others is what sets him apart, his nominators said.
In 2009, he started an engineering program at Newton High School and has secured more than $40,000 in grant funding.
Rickard teaches an engineering design and development class, which gives students the opportunity to work in small groups to solve open-ended problems they choose. Students must first define and justify a problem before then designing, building, and testing a solution.
Past projects have ranged from a bike’s handlebars doubling as a lock to a walker that improves maneuverability.
In 2019, the class decided to help children with disabilities and split into teams to interview parents, caretakers, and therapists to learn more before developing ideas, mockups, and prototypes for three toy cars the children could drive with adaptations for their disabilities.
That year, he was designated a Master Teacher by Project Lead the Way and provided professional development to more than 100 teachers across the country.
Also that year, he led a team that organized the school’s first experiential learning day for 1,000 students that included 15 industry tours, small group sessions with 40 graduates, and 15 community service opportunities.
As a teacher mentor with the Kansas Center for Career and Technical Education, he has led sessions and workshops at regional and national conferences and has been what his KCCTE director described as a servant leader.
Chickadonz earned three degrees from PSU: a bachelor’s in education in 1988, a master’s in education in 1992, and an EDs in administration in 1995.
For many years he taught as a math and physical education teacher at Seneca (Missouri) High School, Columbus High School, and Arkansas City High School, as well as serving as a coach and assistant coach in several sports. In 1997, he joined the Rose Hill School District and served as an assistant principal, principal, and athletic director before becoming superintendent in 2003.
In that role, he made a commitment to advancing the district’s relationship with Butler Community College to provide additional opportunities to students.
In 2010, he and former Butler President Jackie Vietti established an Early College Academy Pathway that allows juniors and seniors in high school the chance to earn an associate degree while completing their high school diploma.
He built classrooms and science labs on the west end of the “Butler Wing” of the high school, and a new technology building houses the Early College Construction Technology Pathway that launched last year.
From 2010 when the first Health Science Academy with seven students began, through today with more than 200 students now enrolled in 11 different ECA pathways, his partnership with the college created a unique model for student success.
In the past five years, 384 high school and home school seniors have received their Butler associate degrees just a few days before receiving their high school diplomas.
Chickadonz also has served on numerous boards at the local, state, and regional level.
Butler President Kimberly Krull said Chickadonz described him as a strong leader who empowers others and is focused on being a difference-maker.
The awards were presented by Dean of the College of Education Jim Truelove.
Local Amazon warehouse partners with Jefferson Elementary
From Joplin Schools
JOPLIN, Mo. — Local Amazon warehouse staff members have partnered with Jefferson Elementary to help provide a merry Christmas for the school’s families in need this holiday season.
For more than 10 years, Jefferson has hosted an annual Penny Wars event to support Christmas needs. Classes were challenged to drop pennies and dollar bills into buckets to earn positive points toward their class total; silver coins (nickels, dimes, quarters, etc.) were placed in rival class buckets to subtract points. After four weeks of collection, the class with the highest positive score won a pizza party.
This year, Amazon partners heard about the Penny Wars, said Jefferson Principal Dr. Jason Weaver, and offered to donate $2,000 toward the final total.
“For the past couple of years, for perspective, we have raised between $1,500 and $1,700 each year,” said Dr. Weaver. “So we knew Amazon’s donation would more than double what we were able to do for Jefferson families in need.”
Staff at Amazon’s Joplin warehouse learned about the opportunity thanks to a relationship fostered on Jefferson’s Site Council.
“Most of our campuses host Site Council meetings in order to form relationships with community members interested in joining hands to support that school’s needs,” said Joplin Schools Director of Communications Sarah Coyne. “Site Councils are a fantastic way for our neighbors to have a presence in the schools, and to show the kids and staff that they’re supported by a loving, enthusiastic community.”
In the end, this year’s Penny Wars at Jefferson raised just under $3,000 even before Amazon’s generous donation.
Families enrolled in the program visited a store with a Jefferson staff member, shopped within a budget, and took gifts home to wrap for their students. Families being specifically helped through Amazon’s donation shopped using a budgeted Amazon Wishlist; pre-wrapped gifts were sent to these families ready to be put under the tree for Christmas.
Jefferson teacher Monica Bay helps organize the annual Penny Wars and subsequent Christmas help.
“This event brings out such great competition among our staff and students because of the impact it has on our Jefferson families,” said Bay. “Every cent dropped in our buckets brings joy to a kiddo in our building. With Amazon joining us on this journey, we will be able to reach a record number of families this holiday season, and that’s an amazing gift to our building!”
Livestock movement approved for Santa’s reindeer by Missouri vet
From the Missouri Department of Agriculture
Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn and Missouri State Veterinarian Dr. Steve Strubberg approved livestock movement papers for nine reindeer. Mr. Santa Claus from The North Pole applied for the permit this week, providing proof of the healthy herd through a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection signed by licensed veterinarian Dr. Hermey Elf.
Team leader, Rudolph, underwent additional testing to prove he’s the most famous reindeer of all. Although mischievous, Mr. Claus will be coordinating his deliveries to nice boys and girls with his scout elves sitting atop many Missouri shelves.
“Santa and his elves have worked hard to provide the perfect gifts for children across Missouri this year,” said Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn. “I’m happy our team can assist in making sure all the presents are able to be delivered by healthy reindeer.”
The permit approves Mr. Claus, his sleigh and nine reindeer for flight starting the night before Christmas, with a few exceptions for early deliveries.
“The MDA team strives to enable timely movement of healthy animals across Missouri and beyond,” said Dr. Steve Strubberg. “Our team of veterinarians also recommends the reindeer eat a healthy ration of Missouri grass hay. We encourage Missouri farmers and ranchers to make hay available for Santa’s reindeer, in addition to milk and cookies for Santa.”
Reindeer approved for flight:
• Dasher • Dancer • Prancer • Vixen • Comet • Cupid • Donner • Blitzen • Rudolph Missouri agriculture is a $93.7 billion industry and remains the top economic driver in the Show Me State. To learn more, visit Agriculture.Mo.Gov.
Walk with Ease is coming to Girard
From K-State Research and Extension
The year is wrapping up, but there is still time to create health goals for 2023. Making the healthy choice is something we get to do every day, but it does not have to be overwhelming. In fact, simply walking every day has the ability to improve heart health, strengthen the lungs, improve the quality of sleep, and fight osteoporosis! If walking to improve health is something you are interested in, a Walk with Ease class may be for you.
Walk with Ease (WWE) is here to help people with arthritis or other related conditions reduce pain, increase balance, strength, and walking pace, and improve overall health. Walk with Ease is not only an evidence-based program, but also fun! Participants have the opportunity to walk, stretch, and socialize during each session. WWE is a class created by the National Arthritis Foundation, and it is offered through the Kansas Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Education; which you might know as SNAP-Ed.
Walk with Ease provides pain management and physical activity education to individuals and families eligible for SNAP benefits; these classes are FREE. This is done through a series of classes taught by Wildcat District SNAP-Ed Nutrition Educators. Walk with Ease classes aim to help each participant implement realistic goals, maintain a long-term physical activity routine, and help Kansans find resources to stay active.
Are you ready to make the healthy choice the easy choice? Do you want to learn how to improve mobility and decrease pain? Are you eager to learn how to develop a personal walking plan?
Join us for our next Walk with Ease class that kicks off on January 9th! This indoor class will take place from 10:00-11:00 A.M. at the Crawford County Extension Office in Girard, KS. Participants who attend and complete 14 of 18 classes in this Walk with Ease Series will be eligible to receive fitness equipment of their choice up to a $25 value!
Please contact Karissa Winkel, SNAP-Ed Nutrition Assistant to register, at krwinkel@ksu.edu, 620-308-2123.
