MSSU football players team up for school cleanout
From Joplin Schools
JOPLIN, Mo. – Members of the Missouri Southern State University football team will join Joplin Schools facilities staff to volunteer their time during the next phase of the consolidation process for West Central and Columbia Elementary schools.
Volunteers will be doing a final clean-out of the two elementary school buildings starting at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 11. Football players will split into two teams to remove trash, auction items, and fixtures from each school.
“The Missouri Southern Football Team is excited to partner with Joplin Schools,” said Director of Football Operations at MSSU Rylee Hartwell. “Whether it’s in the classroom or on the football field, MSSU Football Student Athletes are top-notch young men who are committed to serving and building a strong relationship between the University and the Joplin community.”
The clean-out represents one of the last processes required before Columbia Elementary can be demolished and West Central can either be demolished, repurposed, or sold. Joplin Schools is required by its memorandum of understanding with the city of Joplin to raze Columbia within 12 months of occupancy of the new Dover Hill Elementary. A similar memorandum of understanding with the city requires Joplin Schools to demolish West Central Elementary within 36 months of Dover Hill’s occupancy, unless the district begins another use for the building, or sells or transfers the property to another owner during that time.
“This is a big job and clears the way for the district to move forward,” said Joplin Schools Assistant Superintendent for Operations Matt Harding. “We’re grateful for the MSSU Football team’s support. They’re always willing to help Joplin Schools whether it’s by interacting with kids on the playground or unloading donations. It’s great to see our Eagles and Lions working together.”
Camp offers children help to overcome reading challenges
From Pittsburg State University
Aimed at children who need help overcoming reading challenges, The Center for READing at Pittsburg State University will offer Secret Codes Camp, a summer literacy program, in June and July.
Secret Codes Camp consists of one 50-minute small group session per day Monday through Thursday for eight weeks, totaling 32 sessions, in 109 Whitesitt Hall. Students also may opt to attend online. Registration is open now and concludes May 22.
The Secret Codes curriculum was developed at Pittsburg State to teach foundational reading skills and prevent reading failure. The camp is open to all children; there are no diagnoses or specific scores required.
“We have an excellent team of people in our office who are dedicated to helping people learn how to read,” said Director of Operations Alex Fender. “This year, we hope to be able to serve more students thanks to our status as an approved provider in the Kansas Educational Enrichment Program (KEEP).”
The cost of Secret Codes Camp 2023 is $450 per student. Qualifying families can use up to $1,000 per student in KEEP funds to enroll in Secret Codes Camp, obtain an evaluation, or access individual reading intervention for their children.
Find additional details:
• Visit pittstate.edu/READing
• Email READing@pittstate.edu
• Call 620-235-4593
About The Center for READing
The Center for READing is a resource for understanding reading disabilities such as dyslexia and attentional disabilities such as ADHD. It offers comprehensive evaluations for individuals with reading and attentional difficulties and science-based intervention services to help them become competent readers.
The Center for READing also trains educators and school staff in the science of reading, engages in and publishes scientific research, and assists in advocacy efforts related to dyslexia and other reading disabilities.
Only about one-third of students in the United States can read grade level material competently. In Kansas, 69 percent of fourth graders are unable to read challenging grade-level material proficiently. Assessment results indicate that students’ reading skills and their confidence in their reading skills have declined since the pandemic.
About dyslexia
Dyslexia is a language-based learning disability. It is characterized by difficulties with accurate and/or fluent word recognition, poor spelling, and poor decoding skills. Approximately 20 percent of the general population has dyslexia, making it the most common specific learning disability.
Individuals with dyslexia and other reading difficulties are more likely to drop out of high school and experience a negative self-image. Specific learning disabilities such as dyslexia are often associated with lower academic achievement, lower income, higher rates of suicidality, and higher rates of unemployment.
