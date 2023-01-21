Deadline for state’s largest student financial aid program approaching
From the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development
The priority deadline for the Access Missouri Grant Program is Feb. 1, and the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development (MDHEWD) is helping students meet that cutoff.
Students who complete the FAFSA by Feb. 1 are guaranteed a grant award if they meet the eligibility requirements, which can be viewed at dhewd.mo.gov/ppc/grants/accessmo.php. Students who complete the FAFSA after Feb. 1 but before the April 1 final deadline could still receive a grant if funding is available.
MDHEWD will host the following virtual FAFSA Frenzy events to help students fill out the FAFSA and meet the priority deadline:
• Tuesday, January 24 — 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Thursday, January 26 — 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
• Tuesday, January 31 — 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Tuesday, January 31 — 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Students attending a FAFSA Frenzy event can apply for one of 20 $500 Journey to College Scholarships through Scholarship Central at myscholarshipcentral.org. Instructions for completing the application can be found at journeytocollege.mo.gov/pay/file-a-fafsa/fafsa-frenzy.
When attending an event, FAFSA Frenzy participants should bring:
• 2021 W-2 forms • Copies of 2021 tax forms • Social Security number • Student and parent FSA IDs (Students and parents should apply for separate usernames and passwords at gov/fsa-id/create-account/launch before attending a FAFSA Frenzy event)
The grant is the state’s largest student financial aid program and is the state’s only student aid program based on financial need.
“The Access Missouri Grant helps thousands of Missourians pay for college each year,” said Leroy Wade, interim commissioner of the Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development. “We want to make sure as many students as possible file a FAFSA before the Feb. 1 priority deadline so they can take advantage of this program and make college more affordable.”
More than 36,000 Missouri students received funding through the program during the 2021-22 academic year. The average annual grant award was $805 for students attending a public two-year college and $2,087 for students attending a public four-year college or university, State Technical College of Missouri, or private and approved virtual school.
Maximum grant amounts are determined primarily by available state funding and the number of students eligible for the grant each year. Specific award amounts are based on students’ financial need, the type of college they attend, and other financial aid they receive.
Students must file a FAFSA every year they are in school to be eligible for most federal and state financial aid programs, including the Access Missouri Grant Program.
To increase FAFSA filing in Missouri, public high schools throughout the state are competing in the MDHEWD Show-Me FAFSA Challenge for scholarship prizes, which will be awarded to one student at each of the winning schools.
The Show-Me FAFSA Challenge officially started on Oct. 1, when the 2022-2023 FAFSA opened, and ends on April 1, the final Access Missouri Grant deadline. Learn more about the Show-Me FAFSA Challenge and find the challenge tracker at dhewd.mo.gov/ppc/fafsachallenge.php.
Schools are encouraged to participate in the MDHEWD FAFSA Completion Project, which provides access to a secure webpage where approved high school staff can view their High School FAFSA Report. The report shows a list of students at the school who have filed and can indicate if the student has an error or missing signature on their FAFSA form. Learn more about how to participate in the FAFSA Completion Project at dhewd.mo.gov/fafsa-completion.
KCU president and CEO receives lifetime achievement award
From Kansas City University
Kansas City University (KCU) President and CEO, Marc B. Hahn, DO, received the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF) Health Policy Fellowship (HPF) Lifetime Achievement Award at their annual alumni retreat for notable and sustained accomplishments in health policy, as well as demonstrable commitment to service to others in his public and personal life.
The RWJF Health Policy Fellows Program is a mid-career program administered by the National Academy of Medicine. It is comprised of an immersive orientation with leaders from health care, policy and politics, then followed by placement as a full-time, contributing participant to the legislative or executive branches of government.
A 1998-99 alumnus of the fellowship, Hahn served as advisor to the US Senate Committee on Finance working for its chair, Senator William Roth (R-DE) focusing on issues pertaining to the Medicare and Medicaid systems. Hahn was sponsored at the time by the leadership of the Pennsylvania State University’s College of Medicine where he was a professor and division chief in pain medicine and palliative care.
He describes his experience as an RWJF Health Policy Fellow as pivotal in his decision to enter the field of academic administration where he could directly impact the training of future physicians, scientists and health professionals to better impact access to care.
“I am blessed and humbled by this recognition,” Hahn said. “Without a doubt, the RWJF HPF program transformed my professional life. The skills, the experiences and the long-lasting relationships I gleaned from the fellowship changed how I thought about and ultimately impacted health care.”
Hahn was nominated by Barbara Ross-Lee, DO. He is the first osteopathic physician to receive this RWJF Health Policy Fellowship Lifetime Achievement Award. It was presented at the National Academy of Medicine during the HPF annual alumni retreat in Washington, D.C., on October 15, 2022.
CDC awards Missouri public water systems for fluoridation quality
From the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services
JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced today that the following community water systems have been awarded a Water Fluoridation Quality Award from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):
• Albany, Cameron, Higginsville, Liberty, Missouri American Water St. Joseph, Brookfield, Carrollton, Glasgow, Hannibal, Keytesville, Kirksville, Slater, Vandalia, Fort Leonard Wood, Charleston, Dexter, Miner, Perryville, Scott City, Royal Lakes Estates, Joplin, Lamar, Missouri American St. Louis/St. Charles Counties, Eureka, Pacific, Jefferson County PWSD #5, St. Louis City, St. Peters, Jefferson County PWSD #8, Nixa.
Fluoridation is the adjustment of fluoride in drinking water to a level that is effective for preventing tooth decay. The award recognizes those communities that achieved excellence in community water fluoridation by maintaining a consistent level of fluoride in drinking water throughout 2021.
For 2021, a total of 1,394 public water systems in 28 states received these awards, including thirty in Missouri.
“Water fluoridation is one of the best investments that a community can make in maintaining the oral health of its citizens. It is equally as effective in preventing cavities in children and adults,” stated Casey Hannan, MPH, Director, CDC Division of Oral Health. “Fluoridation is also highly cost effective. Studies continue to show that for every $1 a community invests in water fluoridation, $20 are saved in dental treatment costs.”
Community water fluoridation has been recognized by CDC as one of 10 great public health achievements of the 20th century. CDC recommends water fluoridation as one of the most practical, cost-effective, equitable, and safe measures a community can take to prevent tooth decay and improve oral health.
“We are so very excited to present this award to these Missouri community water systems and offer our continued support from the Office of Dental Health,” said Missouri State Dental Director Jacqueline Miller, DDS, MS, MPH. “Water operators are the unsung champions of this public health initiative providing safe, clean and fluoridated water. They deserve our praise, admiration, and appreciation as they continue to protect the oral health of their community.”
Boys State of Kansas taking registrations for 2023 session
From American Legion Boys State of Kansas
The American Legion Boys State of Kansas is taking registrations for its 2023 session. The event is scheduled to be held Sunday, June 4, through Saturday, June 10, at Kansas State University in Manhattan. This will be the program’s 31st consecutive session at KSU and 85th overall.
Traditionally, Kansas Boys State is for individuals who will complete their junior year of high school in the spring just prior to the start of each session. However, the ALBSK program will again expand the pool of registrants for this year’s session to include those who will complete their sophomore year of high school this spring.
The American Legion Boys State of Kansas program provides a relevant, interactive, problem-solving experience in leadership and teamwork that develops self-identity, promotes mutual respect and instills civic responsibility to inculcate a sense of individual obligation to community, state and nation. Boys State is a “learning by doing” political exercise that simulates elections, political parties and government at the state, county and local levels, providing opportunities to lead under pressure, showcasing character and working effectively within a team. It’s also an opportunity to gain pride and respect for government, and the price paid by members of the military to preserve democracy.
The cost to attend the Boys State of Kansas program is $350; however, in many instances, sponsors pay the majority of the fees, with the delegate or his family paying $50. Those wishing to attend the program should visit ksbstate.org to register. The deadline to register to guarantee a spot in the 2023 program is Sunday, April 30; registrations are accepted after that date on a space-available basis.
Potential sponsors, such as American Legion posts, civic organizations, businesses, clubs and interested individuals should visit ksbstate.org/sponsor-a-delegate. Questions? Contact the ALBSK at info@ksbstate.org or (785) 550-6492.
WLM Caucus to hold annual scholarship competition for graduating seniors
From the Missouri House Democratic Caucus
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Young women hoping to continue their academic career by attending college have the opportunity to obtain financial assistance from the Women Legislators of Missouri Caucus. The caucus is once again sponsoring 16 $1000 college scholarships available to graduating seniors across Missouri.
“We’re proud to be able to help open that door of opportunity for some of the outstanding young women in our state prepared to do great things in college and beyond,” said WLM caucus co-chair state Rep. Maggie Nurrenbern, D-Kansas City. “We recognize many of these women still need some assistance to overcome the financial barrier to higher education, and we’re happy to help them realize their academic goals.”
“I encourage every eligible young woman in Missouri to apply for the scholarships,” said WLM caucus co-chair state Rep. Sherri Gallick, R-Belton. “As a woman, it is a priority for me to encourage and help young women strive to make a difference. It was not uncommon for me to be the only woman in sales management during my career. Times have changed and the world has evolved, but we still need to encourage young women to use their talents and skills to achieve in college and beyond.”
The Women Legislators of Missouri Caucus created the senior scholarship program to provide financial assistance to students on the basis of leadership, academics and community service. Candidates must fill out an application and are required to submit a 500-word essay answering the question, “If you were a state legislator, what is one specific goal you would hope to achieve and why?” A link to download the scholarship is located at http://bit.ly/molegwomen.
The submission deadline is Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The group will select recipients and then hold a reception in their honor on a date to be determined at the Missouri State Capitol.
For more information, contact Rep. Nurrenbern’s office at 573-751-4787 or Rep. Gallick’s office at 573-751-1344.
