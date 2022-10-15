Missouri WIC works to improve health of 80,000 Missourians each month
From the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services
JEFFERSON CITY, MO — Every month, over 80,000 Missourians participate in the Missouri WIC program. WIC is the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children. The program provides quality nutrition education, breastfeeding promotion and support, nutritious foods, and referrals to health services.
Missouri WIC offers healthy food choices that target specific essential nutrients often missing from the diets of participants, such as iron, calcium, protein, and vitamins A, C, and D. To meet these needs, the WIC food package includes fresh or frozen fruits and vegetables, whole grains, milk and yogurt along with other nutritious foods.
“The WIC program takes into consideration the distinct needs of the women, infants, and children it serves, providing participants with individualized nutrition counseling and then prescribes a food package to fit their nutritional needs,” said Angie Oesterly, Missouri WIC Director. “Breastfeeding mothers receive additional support to ensure a successful breastfeeding journey for their infant and themselves.”
To qualify for the WIC program, participants must meet the following requirements:
• Be a pregnant, breastfeeding, or new mother; an infant up to age one; or a child up to their fifth birthday; and
• Be a resident of Missouri; and
• Meet income eligibility requirements.
Missourians interested in learning about the benefits of WIC may visit wic.mo.gov or call TEL-LINK at 1-800-835-5465 to find the WIC local agency in their county.
In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA. Nondiscrimination and complaint information can be found on our website at wic.mo.gov.
WIC is funded by the USDA and is administered by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
Scholarship application opens for high school students taking dual credit/dual enrollment courses
From the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development
The scholarship application to help high school students pay for dual credit and dual enrollment courses is now open for the fall 2022 semester. The Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development (MDHEWD) launched the state financial aid program to reimburse students for the cost of dual credit and dual enrollment courses.
The Dual Credit/Dual Enrollment (DC/DE) Scholarship will help cover the tuition and fees for students who meet program eligibility criteria. Dual credit coursework is a college-level course taught by a high school instructor to high school students who are simultaneously earning both high school and college credit for the course. Dual enrollment coursework is a college-level course taught by postsecondary faculty to high school students who are earning college credit and may be earning high school credit, for the course.
“We are excited to open this scholarship application to students who may otherwise be unable to afford taking college courses during high school,” said Leroy Wade, interim commissioner of higher education. “Taking the courses early gives students the opportunity for a head start and may be a motivation for students to continue their education beyond high school.”
To be eligible for the DC/DE Scholarship, students must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident and a Missouri resident; have a minimum 2.5 cumulative grade point average; and have otherwise met the school’s requirements for taking dual credit or dual enrollment classes; students must also meet one or more of the following indicators of financial need: immediate family eligible for free and reduced lunch, living in a foster home, ward of the state, homeless as defined by the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act, immediate family receiving low income public assistance such as SNAP, WIC, etc., or living in federal subsidized public housing.
All awards are subject to funding availability. The application deadline for the fall 2022 semester is December 1. Semester award amounts are based on the actual tuition and fees charged for the dual credit or dual enrollment coursework after all non-loan aid, such as a dual credit or dual enrollment scholarship from a postsecondary institution or third party, is applied. If students are taking dual credit or dual enrollment courses from more than one approved college or university, they can receive the scholarship at each one.
Students can submit the scholarship application and supporting documents online through the student financial aid portal and can learn more at https://dhewd.mo.gov/ppc/grants/dcdeforstudents.htm.
High schools and organizations interested in promoting the scholarship can learn more at https://dhewd.mo.gov/ppc/grants/dcdeforeducators.htm.
Governor, First Lady to host 5th annual Parson Family Fall Festival and Trick-or-Treating at the People’s House
From the Missouri Governor’s Office
JEFFERSON CITY, MO — Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson announced that the fifth annual Parson Family Fall Festival and Trick-or-Treating at the People’s House will be held at the Missouri Governor’s Mansion on Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 1 p.m. — 3 p.m. The outdoor event will feature several vendors, children’s activities, and bluegrass musical entertainment.
“We look forward to hosting our fifth annual Parson Family Fall Festival and Trick-or-Treating event at the Governor’s Mansion,” Governor and First Lady Parson said in a joint statement. “This is a fun way to kick-off the fall season by celebrating with your family and friends at the People’s House.”
In addition to over a dozen vendors, activities will include a bounce house, face painting, trick-or-treating, and more. Popular local band the Kay Brothers will perform bluegrass music for everyone to enjoy.
Several vendors are slated to attend including Missouri Grown, Elderwood Kettle Corn, Missouri State Parks, Runge Nature Center, Missouri State Highway Patrol, The Magic House St. Louis, Scholastics, HALs Hoppers, and more.
Children 12 and under are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes. The event is free and open to the public. No registration is required.
LCC to host Kids Fall Fest
From Labette Community College
Parsons, KS — Labette Community College’s Campus Activity Board will be hosting the Annual Kid’s Fall Fest. This long standing FREE event is designed for children 12 years old and younger. Activities will be held at Forest Park on Tuesday, October 25 from 5:30-7:00pm.
LCC student clubs, departments, and athletic teams will provide booths with activities such as face painting, fishing for prizes, ring toss and much more. There will also be costume contests for children and pets along with free hotdogs. In the case of bad weather, the event will be moved inside the PRC Gym.
For more information contact Lauren Holmes, 620.421.6700 EXT.1178.
Crawford County Mental Health Center awarded $4 million SAMHSA grant to become a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic
From the Crawford County Mental Health Center
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) has awarded Crawford County Mental Health Center (CCMHC) a four-year, $4 million expansion grant in support of their proposal to become one of the community mental health agencies in Kansas that will be designated to become a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC). Through Kansas legislation and SAMHSA grants, the state of Kansas now has nine mental health centers achieving CCBHC status, with the remaining seventeen centers to be accredited by the state in the next two years.
CCMHC Executive Administrator Michael Ehling is looking forward to the transformation that will happen during CCBHC certification.
“It is with much gratitude that we were selected as one of 9 CMHCs in the state of Kansas to be awarded the SAMHSA grant in this cycle of grants” stated Ehling. “We are most excited about the possibilities of providing the ‘right care at the right time in the right place and for the right reason.’ This grant award will assist us in adding up to 27 new staff to be more embedded in schools, jails, ER’s, Law Enforcement, and Courts.” Ehling continued saying, “The grant will transform how Mental Health Centers are paid by moving from a fee-for-service model to being paid for the actual costs of providing services. Our agency is looking forward to being part of a transformational change in the delivery of mental health and substance abuse services to our community. It is our full intention to remember that the main thing is to keep the main thing the main thing! We want to better serve our community.”
The goal of CCBHC is to increase access to, and improve quality of, community-based mental health and substance use disorder services, particularly to underserved communities. The Kansas CCBHC program aims to advance integration of behavioral health with physical health care and improve utilization of evidence-based practices on a more consistent basis.
CCBHCs in Kansas are expected to complete a thorough needs assessment in their community and then continuously improve their services according to those needs. CCBHCs must offer care that is person-centered and family-centered, trauma-informed, recovery-oriented, and that the integration of mental health and substance use disorder services in coordination with physical health care and social services will serve the “whole person” rather than disconnecting aspects of the individual. CCBHCs serve individuals regardless of ability to pay or place of residence; therefore, those who are most in need of coordinated, integrated and quality care will receive it from CCBHCs.
The CCBHC model embraces a recovery-oriented philosophy, supporting multiple pathways for individuals to recover from mental illness and substance use disorders requiring staff to work in an integrated way enacting a harm reduction model. With the SAMHSA grant, CCMHC will expand services and utilize evidence-based practices, such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Assertive Community Treatment, Individual Placement and Support, and Medication Assisted Treatment, which is considered the gold standard for treating substance use disorder when combined with Behavioral therapy.
Additionally, the CCBHC grant will expand mental health services for individuals with serious mental illness or substance use disorders, including children and adolescents with serious emotional disturbance, and individuals with co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders. Service development will include enhanced culturally competent services representative of the community, along with services for service members, Veterans, and their families. Service expansion includes a non-four wall approach designed for mental health staff to meet clients in need where they are at in the community, reducing barriers that exist for them to access treatment. This grant will be instrumental in increasing staff to provide expanded crisis services including mobile crisis teams and the Crisis Stabilization Unit that is slated to be constructed and operational in Pittsburg at the end of 2023. This grant will also provide staff for CCMHC to establish a Same Day Access model of business for mental health and substance use disorder intakes and assessments.
“Our goal is to have Same Day Access operational by the first of the year,” reported CCMHC Deputy Director and CCBHC Director, Heather Spaur.
Spaur reports that the agency is well supported and positioned to fully embrace the process of becoming a CCBHC. “We have strong support in local community leaders and public administrators through the Board of Crawford County Commissioners and the Pittsburg City Commission, as well as strong state support through the Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services, Behavioral Health Services Commissioner Andrew Brown and Drew Adkins, Assistant Commissioner. With such strong support and advocacy for mental health, we have an opportunity to enhance and expand mental health care to better serve our community.” Spaur continued stating that “The CCBHC model provides a sustainable business model that provides expanded person-centered mental health services while working collaboratively with community partners to provide better health care outcomes.”
Crawford County Mental Health Center, located in Pittsburg, Kansas, has been serving the community’s mental health needs since 1961. For more information on CCMHC’s mental health and substance use services, please visit www.crawfordmentalhealth.org or call 620-231-5130.
LCC seeks new logo design for 100-Year Celebration
From Labette Community College
PARSONS, Kan.— Labette Community College will be celebrating its centennial anniversary beginning September 2023, and the LCC 100-Year Celebration Committee is sponsoring a design contest for a logo to commemorate this special year.
Students, alumni and the community are invited to show their talents by creating an original logo design, which will be used at a number of celebration activities and in all official 100-Year Celebration communications. The logo should be legible at a variety of sizes, for signage, posters, t-shirts, social media, etc. The entry deadline is Monday, November 1, 2022 at 12pm (CST).
A prize of $500 will be awarded by the LCC Foundation and Alumni Association for the winning entry. The winner will be notified by phone and/or email and will be announced on the LCC website and social media platforms.
“We’re so excited to kick off the activities around this historic anniversary with this commemorative logo design contest,” said Lindi Forbes, Executive Director of the LCC Foundation and Alumni Association. “We expect to receive a wide range of submissions for the competition, tapping into the creative minds of the LCC community and beyond.”
All entries must be the original work of the entrant(s) and must not include, be based on, or derived from trademarked or copyrighted images. Entries will be judged on aesthetic quality, relevance, originality, adaptability, and ease of production. Finalists will be selected by members of the LCC 100-Year Committee, and a winner will be chosen on November 4, 2022.
More information about the contest, including submission requirements and contest rules, can be found at www.labette.edu/100.
Crawford County Mental Health governing board appoints new executive director effective November 1, 2022
From the Crawford County Mental Health Center
The Governing Board of Crawford County Mental Health Center is pleased to announce the appointment of Heather Spaur, MBA, PHR, as the new Executive Director effective November 1, 2022.
Heather Spaur has a BBA in Marketing and Management, a BBA in Accounting, and an MBA all from Pittsburg State University. Heather is currently finishing a dual Master in Social Work and Master in Public Administration from the University of Nebraska Omaha. Spaur is certified in Six Sigma, CITI, and a Professional in Human Resources. Spaur has worked for Crawford County Mental Health Center for over nine years, serving as the Deputy Director and Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) Director before her appointment. She worked in the Crawford County Clerk’s Office for eight years prior to that, serving as the Deputy County Clerk.
During her time as Deputy Director and CCBHC Director, Spaur successfully implemented agency wide change to satisfy and obtain CCBHC accreditation through procurement of a $4 million SAMHSA grant. She provided direction and leadership as the agency implemented an electronic health care record. Additionally, Spaur was instrumental in securing $6.5 million for construction on the new Addiction Treatment Center and Crisis Stabilization Unit (CSU) opening next year in Pittsburg. Serving as the Chief Operating Officer for the agency’s 501c3 Foundation, Families and Children Together, Inc., Spaur created the annual Mental Health Awareness Day in an effort to raise awareness and reduce the stigma of mental illness, for which Spaur received the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce Woman of Distinction Award in 2019.
Spaur is also active in the community serving as the Treasurer for a number of nonprofit organizations, including the Frontenac Education Foundation, Pittsburg Lions Club, Southeast Kansas Human Resources Association, and as the elected Baker Township Treasurer.
Spaur will assume the role of Executive Director, taking over for Michael Ehling who will be retiring November 1, 2022.
“I have had the privilege to serve families and children for over 35 years,” stated Michael Ehling. “I have had a blessed career walking with others in their struggles, pain, suffering, and desire to be well and experience healing. It is with gratitude that I complete this part of my life mission and look forward to what God has in store for the next phase of my life. I have been a part of two transformational processes in the field of mental health, that of Mental Health Reform in the 1990’s and now with the movement toward becoming a Certified Community Behavioral Health Center.”
Ehling continued by saying, “When I accepted the leadership responsibility in December 2019, I knew I was to be a transitional leader to move the agency from status quo to a new vision. I can honestly say I am content to have completed nearly all the goals I had set out to accomplish in that role.
“One of those goals was to develop internal leadership for the future,” stated Ehling. “I am happy to announce today that Heather Spaur will be the new Executive Director for Crawford County Mental Health Center. I have every reason to be confident in her abilities and leadership. Most of all, she comes from a place of passion and mission for those suffering from mental illness and addiction. I am very confident in handing off the baton to her to lead our agency into the next generation of serving our community. I pray for God to bless her and this agency in the work we do for and in our community.”
As mental health service continues to evolve in Crawford County, Heather Spaur is confident in the direction Crawford County Mental Health Center is headed.
“I am honored and excited for the opportunity to continue the work put in place by Michael Ehling. Through CCBHC and the Crisis Stabilization Unit, we have an opportunity to expand mental health services to our community and build a strong collaboration with our community partners. We have a very dedicated and passionate workforce, and I am blessed to be able to work at an agency that is mission focused on improving the lives of those with mental illness and substance use disorders,” stated Spaur.
Crawford County Mental Health Center has been serving the mental health needs of Crawford County since 1961, offering adult, children, crisis, and substance abuse services.
