Second Chances benefit thrift store Back to School Bash
From Lafayette House
Joplin, MO (August 4 & 5, 2023) – Lafayette House’s benefit thrift store, Second Chances, is hosting a Back to School Bash to help get our community ready for the 2023-2024 school year!
Not only do Lafayette House clients get to shop at Second Chances for free through our Voucher Program, but Second Chances is also open to the public. 100% of all proceeds from Second Chances directly benefit Lafayette House and the clients we serve. When you choose to shop at Second Chances, you’re choosing to give back to our community.
During the Back to School Bash, August 4 & 5 from 10 AM – 5 PM:
• Bring your current student or teacher ID to receive 10% off your entire purchase during the Back to School Bash.
• Twisted Pineapple will be parked in our parking lot Saturday, August 5 from 10 AM – 5 PM.
• Bring a new box of crayons, washable markers, colored pencils, or a watercolor set to receive a free topping for your Twisted Pineapple!
• We’ll be accepting store donations on Friday, August 4 from 9 AM – 4 PM and Saturday from 10 AM – 2 PM
Lafayette House is a private, non-profit organization serving adults, children, and families experiencing problems related to domestic violence, sexual assault, and/or substance use disorders.
Joplin License Office transitioning to a new location
From the Missouri Department of Revenue
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Revenue is announcing that the Joplin License Office will be moving to a new location at 2702 Richard Joseph Blvd., Ste. 116, Joplin, Mo., 64804. This new office location will open July 31 and have business hours of Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and the telephone number is 417-580-9991.
Please note the current location (located at 1110 East 7th, Ste. 6, Joplin, Mo., 64801) will close on July 25 to allow for transitioning of the necessary office equipment.
License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue. All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process.
While the office is closed to transition to the new location, the Department encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:
• Carthage License Office — 1429 Hazel St., Carthage, Mo., 64836
• Neosho License Office — 112 West Spring St., Neosho, Mo., 64850
• Sarcoxie License Office — 506 Cross St., Sarcoxie, Mo., 64862-0237
Labette Community College Students attend FBLA National Leadership Conference
From Labette Community College
Parsons, Kansas — Students from Labette Community College (LCC) attended the 2023 Collegiate National Leadership Conference of Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. FBLA, the nation’s largest Career and Technical Student Organization focused solely on business. The event, held in Atlanta, Georgia, June 22-25, attracted more than 800 college students and educators from across the country.
FBLA’s National Leadership Conference brings together students to compete for cash prizes in dozens of competitive events over four days each year. Students also had the opportunity to engage in learning workshops, network with alumni, meet with potential employers, and hear from Chief Executive Officer Jen Leary, and Chief Culture Officer Cathy Clarke, from CliftonLarsonAllen, LLP (CLA), in a featured presentation during the opening ceremony.
Braden Hale, Kameron White along with their advisor, Cathy Kibler spent four days attending numerous workshops and leadership sessions enhancing their skills and gaining leadership training while networking with some of the best business leaders in the country.
“This year’s National Conference was our largest in-person conference post-COVID and it was very engaging with great speakers and leadership training sessions. My students were very excited to be able to participate in this year’s Conference to enhance their leadership skills,” said LCC FBLA Collegiate Adviser, Cathy Kibler.
“We are so proud of our student members, who have been working diligently for months to prepare for the National Leadership Conference,” FBLA President & CEO Alexander T. Graham said. “They impressed the judges with their mastery of competitive event subjects, made powerful new connections with employers and alumni, and demonstrated their readiness to enter the workforce.”
Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. is a nonprofit 501[c][3] education association with active middle school, high school, and college chapters worldwide. FBLA inspires and prepares students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences. The association is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, just outside Washington, D.C. For more information, visit fbla.org.
