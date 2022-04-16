Missouri American Water announces new Hydration Station Grant Program to expand access to clean drinking water
From Missouri American Water
Missouri American Water announced its new Hydration Station Grant Program, which is designed to make safe and healthy hydration more accessible in public spaces while promoting environmental stewardship. Applications for this year’s grants will be accepted through May 13, 2022.
The program provides grants to select nonprofit organizations and public institutions such as schools, parks and community centers to help purchase water bottle refilling stations and drinking fountains for indoor and outdoor use.
“Some organizations and public institutions can’t afford modern drinking fountains and bottle-filling stations that allow users to access safe, clean tap water on the go,” said Missouri American Water President Rich Svindland. “We’re excited to help keep life flowing in the communities we serve by donating convenient and environmentally sustainable hydration stations.”
Roughly 60 million plastic bottles are not recycled and end up in landfills every day in the United States, according to the Container Recycling Institute. The hydration stations will help to reduce the number of single-use plastic bottles that end up in landfills and bodies of water.
“In our work with volunteers cleaning up trash from the Missouri River, we’ve noticed that by far the most common items we find on the river are single-use disposable plastic items like water bottles,” said Missouri River Relief Director Steve Schnarr. “Most of these have been carelessly discarded anywhere within the watershed, carried by stormwater drains and creeks to the Missouri River. Educating students and citizens to re-use simple beverage containers is a great place to start in reducing plastic waste. These water stations are not only useful and practical but are a great teaching opportunity.”
Special consideration will be given to applications from underserved communities.
To be eligible, applicants must receive their tap water service from Missouri American Water. Religious organizations and individuals are not eligible. Grant recipients are responsible for ordering, installing, and maintaining the water bottle refilling units.
How To Apply: Visit our website at missouriamwater.com and click on the “News & Community” tab. Fill out the questionnaire by May 13, 2022 and provide the requested documentation. For questions, contact Megan Watson at Megan.Watson@amwater.com.
Be Bear Aware
From the Missouri Department of Conservation
With spring underway, Missouri’s growing population of about 800 black bears have left their winter dens with some wandering great distances in search of food, territory, and mates. With bears active and on the move, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reminds people to “Be Bear Aware.”
Missouri is home to only black bears, but the name can be misleading. Black bears sometimes have brown, cinnamon, and red coats. While most Missouri black bears are found in the forested parts of southern Missouri, primarily south of Interstate 44, MDC research shows their numbers are growing and their range is expanding northward. With a growing population of bears and expanding range comes an increased potential for human-bear interactions and conflicts.
“Late spring and early summer are prime times for bears to be on the move,” said MDC Resource Scientist and Furbearer and Black Bear Biologist Laura Conlee. “Bears are hungry and searching for food. Yearling bears are starting to wander from where they were born seeking food and areas to settle. Adult males begin moving large distances in search of females.”
Conlee emphasized that as black bears become active in the spring, they are focused on finding food.
“It is imperative that people remove bear attractants from their property, such as bird feeders, trash, barbeque grills, pet food, and food waste,” she said. “Keeping areas free of attractants and letting bears find natural foods is in everyone’s best interest. If you see a bear, let the animal be and enjoy the sighting, but be sure to not offer it any food.”
Conlee noted that intentionally feeding bears can be dangerous as it makes the bears comfortable around people. It can also lead bears to cause significant damage to property while searching for a meal.
“When bears lose their fear of humans, they could approach people in search of food or may defend the food sources or territory they associate with people, which can make them dangerous,” Conlee said. “When this happens, the bear cannot be relocated and has to be destroyed. A fed bear is a dead bear.”
Food is usually a bear’s main motivator, but that also means it can be a main source of conflict. MDC offers the following tips to avoid attracting black bears to possible human-created food sources:
• Store garbage, recyclables, and compost inside a secure building or in a bear-proof container or location.
• Regularly clean and disinfect trash containers to minimize smells that could attract bears.
• Keep grills and smokers clean and store them inside.
• Don’t leave pet food outside. Feed pets a portion at each meal and remove the empty containers.
• Refrain from using birdfeeders in bear country from April through November. If in use, hang them at least 10 feet high and 4 feet away from any structure. Keep in mind that even if a bear cannot get to the birdseed, the scent could still attract it to the area.
• Use electric fencing to keep bears away from beehives, chicken coops, vegetable gardens, orchards, and other potential food sources.
While black bears are generally a shy, non-aggressive species and bear attacks are rare throughout their range in North America, MDC offers these tips to stay safe when outdoors in bear country:
• Never deliberately offer a bear food!
• Keep campsites clean and store all food, toiletries, and trash in a secure vehicle or strung high between two trees.
• Do not keep food or toiletries in a tent, and do not burn or bury garbage or food waste.
• Make noise, such as clapping, singing or talking loudly, while hiking to prevent surprising a bear.
• Travel in a group if possible.
• Keep dogs leashed.
• Be aware of surroundings. If there are signs of a bear, such as tracks or scat, avoid the area.
• Leave bears alone! Do not approach them, and make sure they have an escape route.
For more information on Missouri black bears and how to Be Bear Aware, visit mdc.mo.gov/bearaware.
Black bears were historically abundant throughout the forested areas of Missouri prior to European settlement but were nearly eliminated by unregulated killing in the late 1800s, as well as from habitat loss when Ozark forests were logged. Over the last 50 years, bear numbers and range in Missouri have grown to around 800 black bears with most found south of the Missouri River and primarily south of Interstate 44. Missouri bear range is expanding. Bear numbers in Missouri are increasing each year by approximately 9% and are expected to double in less than 10 years. As bear numbers continue to increase, MDC will use a highly regulated hunting season as an essential part of population management. MDC’s 2020-2030 Black Bear Management Plan will guide bear management in Missouri for the next decade. Learn more about black bears in Missouri and MDC management efforts at mdc.mo.gov/bears.
Report bear sightings and submit photos online at mdc.mo.gov/reportbears.
Honey bee swarm season
From the Missouri State Beekeepers Association
Spring is just around the corner. Flowers will be blooming, and a sweet fragrance will be in the air! Missouri honey bees will smell those flowers and be in the air, too. On occasion, you will see a cloud of bees in the air or clumped together on a branch. That is a healthy swarm of honey bees moving on to a new home.
Those same honey bees make a wonderful sweet treat!! Local honey is one of the best natural foods you can eat!! If you are looking for a source of local Missouri honey, take an internet trip to the Missouri State Beekeepers Association’s website: https://mostatebeekeepers.org/local-honey-finder. If there are no local beekeepers listed for your area, check out the local clubs (https://mostatebeekeepers.org/local-clubs) map. Oftentimes the local beekeeping clubs have their own local honey source list. Also consider stopping by your local Farmers Market. Beekeepers across the state are ready to sell you this delightful natural sweetener.
Would you like to help those swarming bees find a new home? Jump to the Missouri State Beekeepers Association’s website (https://mostatebeekeepers.org/bee-swarms) where you can find two bits of information: Individuals willing to grab those swarms (located on the swarm catcher map) AND if there are no individuals listed for your area, check out the local clubs (https://mostatebeekeepers.org/local-clubs) map. Oftentimes the local beekeeping clubs have their own swarm catcher list, too.
If you have any questions, please contact MSBA at: showmethegold@mostatebeekeepers.org.
Million-dollar days: March Missouri medical cannabis sales set monthly record
From MoCannTrade (The Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association)
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri medical cannabis sales broke a monthly mark in March, topping $30 million for the first time as average sales approach $1 million per day.
Cumulative program sales sit at nearly $300 million since the first dispensary opened in mid-October 2020, more than one-third of which has been generated in the past four months.
At that rate, annual program revenue should easily top $300 million for 2022.
Industry watchers attribute much of that recent growth to more competitive, patient-friendly pricing as more facilities continue to open, including $20 edibles and $20 eighth-ounces of cannabis flower found at dispensaries across the state.
The increased sales also reflect the widespread access to medical marijuana for patients across the state. With 188 dispensaries open to date — and more than 200 slated to open — Missourians can count on safe, convenient access in the state’s big cities, outlying suburbs and rural communities.
By comparison, Illinois (with twice the population of Missouri and both medical and adult-use programs) has just 56 dispensaries open.
“The state’s latest sales data is great news for Missouri’s medical cannabis license holders — and even better news for the more than 180,000 patients and caregivers who are benefitting from both greater product selection and more affordable prices as more new businesses continue to open,” said Andrew Mullins, executive director of MoCannTrade (Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association).
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services through Friday had approved the opening of 188 dispensaries, 67 infused product manufacturers, and 47 marijuana cultivation facilities.
Overall, more than 330 such facilities have so far been approved to approved to operate,
The state agency has licensed and certified a total of 390 facilities to cultivate, manufacture, test, transport and dispense medical marijuana to Missouri patients. That includes 203 dispensaries — 11 more than the legal minimum of 192 such retail outlets — and 63 cultivation facilities, which is three more than the legal minimum.
“Our regulatory team has continued to work closely with the state’s licensed facilities to get them up and running as quickly and safely as possible, and we are pleased that 188 dispensaries are now directly serving Missouri’s patients,” said Lyndall Fraker, director of the DHSS Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation.
“Now that we are getting very close to having all licensed facilities in operation, we are seeing retail prices drop and a steady supply of product meeting the needs of qualified patients in the safest way possible.”
As of Monday, the state reports issuing 7,523 of the required state agent ID cards to work in medical cannabis facilities. All but 200 of those jobs have been added in the past year, with the medical cannabis industry accounting for nearly one in 10 new Missouri jobs statewide in 2021.
Under Article IX of the state Constitution, Missouri residents with cancer, epilepsy, glaucoma and 20 other qualifying conditions can purchase or cultivate medical cannabis with a physician’s certification. The law also provides physicians with the discretion to certify patients who have other chronic and debilitating medical conditions that could benefit from medical marijuana, and legally protects their right to have such conversations.
