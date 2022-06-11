Missouri Chamber recognizes 92 state legislators
From the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry has recognized 92 members of the Missouri General Assembly as Business Champions. The Business Champion designation recognizes state lawmakers who supported policies during the 2022 Legislative Session to grow our economy and make Missouri a more competitive place to do business.
This year, the Missouri legislature worked through challenging conditions to help move Missouri forward. The lawmakers recognized as Business Champions helped the Missouri Chamber successfully advocate for a number of important pro-business policies, including:
• Protecting the right to let business decide on vaccine policy
• Blocking an effort to short-change our transportation infrastructure
• Extending the vital Fast Track workforce training program
• Addressing the childcare crisis with innovative business-led solutions
• Bolstering efforts to onshore high-tech manufacturing in Missouri
• Encouraging Missouri-made business innovation
• Keeping energy reliable and affordable
The Business Champions list was created after an analysis of dozens of key votes on these and other important business issues. To be included, state legislators needed to have at least a 70% record of siding with the Missouri Chamber on priority business issues. This year, 24 members of the Missouri Senate and 68 members of the Missouri House of Representatives met that criteria. The list is attached and is available on our website.
Of special note are the nine lawmakers who earned 100% voting records with the Missouri Chamber. The 2022 lawmakers with 100% Business Champion voting records are:
• Rep. Allen Andrews • Rep. Shamed Dogan • Sen. Lincoln Hough • Rep. Peggy McGaugh • Rep. Lane Roberts • Senate Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden • Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz • Rep. Brenda Shields • Sen. Bill White “The Business Champion program is our way of thanking Missouri’s top pro-business lawmakers for their commitment to moving Missouri forward,” said Missouri Chamber President and CEO Daniel P. Mehan. “Right now, we are in a critical moment that will determine how well our state will thrive in the post-pandemic economy. The lawmakers we are highlighting as 2022 Business Champions were our most important supporters of the policies needed for Missouri to continue to seize this historic opportunity for growth.”
The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry is the largest business association in Missouri. Together with the Missouri Chamber Federation, the Missouri Chamber represents more than 75,000 employers. To learn more, go to www.mochamber.com, or follow us @MissouriChamber on Twitter.
Additional funding available for specialty crop production
From the Missouri Department of Agriculture
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Agriculture is now accepting proposals for additional funding through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. These funds are approved through H.R. 133 stimulus funds due to Covid-19 impacts to the food system and provided by the United States Department of Agriculture, Agricultural Marketing Service.
Interested individuals, community organizations and research institutions working to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in Missouri should submit their application by July 13, 2022. MDA will consider grant awards up to a maximum of $50,000 for a specific project, with a grant period beginning this fall and concluding in February 2025.
Funding will prioritize projects that respond to Covid-19 impacts. Projects include those that assist farmworker protection from Covid-19 and projects that respond to supply chain disruptions.
USDA defines specialty crops as fruits, vegetables, dried fruit, tree nuts, honey, horticulture and nursery crops, including floriculture. The Department offers this grant program to expand markets on local, regional and international levels, develop distribution channels for specialty crops, and catalyze education, research, marketing, promotion, food safety strategies and crop-specific solutions for pests and diseases.
Proposals for these additional funds must be submitted to the Department by 3 p.m. on July 13, 2022. Proposals will be evaluated and selected projects will be included in the Missouri State Plan for USDA review and approval. A list of previously funded projects is available on the Department’s website.
The application form and additional details are available online at Agriculture.Mo.Gov.
For more information about the Missouri Department of Agriculture and its programs, visit the Department online at Agriculture.Mo.Gov.
Stations to increase power
From KOAM and FOX 14
The Federal Communications Commission has approved KOAM-TV and KFJX-TV (FOX 14) to increase the stations transmitter power and antenna strength.
A construction permit was granted last year by the FCC and new transmitters were purchased and installed in the Fall. The antenna portion of the project began in March. The general contractor, Precision Communications, Grove, OK, has installed a temporary side-mounted antenna that will broadcast the stations signals beginning sometime next week.
KOAM-TV director of engineering William Vickery said “the KOAM power will be increased from 14.8 kilowatts to 98.8 kilowatts and the power for KFJX will be increased from 5.6 kilowatts to 45.1 kilowatts.”
“The tower is being rigged now to withstand the weight of the construction project,” explained Vickery. “The temporary antenna will have decreased power and some Over-The-Air (OTA) households may lose signal, temporarily, during construction.”
Next week the current 153 feet tall digital antenna stack (weighing 20 tons) will be removed from the top of the 1,000 feet tall broadcasting tower and brought to the ground. Then the new antenna stack, weighing 12.5 tons, will be installed. Vickery said he expects the remainder of the project to take two to three weeks to complete, weather permitting.
Viewers can stay informed about the project by checking a dedicated website page at koamnewsnow.com/power. Daily updates are posted on the site and a dedicated camera feeds live video of the project for viewing. In addition, the KOAM News Department will provide updates during newscasts, on the KOAM News Now app and its other digital platforms.
You belong in Third Thursday celebration
From the Downtown Joplin Alliance
Downtown Joplin Alliance and the JACC Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion group partner for the “You Belong In Joplin” Inclusion Celebration during June’s Third Thursday! This annual recognition of the adoption of the City of Joplin’s EDI Proclamation in 2020, includes a community table and solidarity walk to bring folks together.
The evenings events include:
• Live Music from Vagabond Grove and Dear Watson on the 609 stage
• More than 20 food trucks
• Patio and on-street dining
• Vintage car cruise on the 100 block
• Artisan market on the 500 block
• Solidarity Walk departs from 2nd and Main at 6pm.
• Together at the table: Remarks from Mayor Pro Tem Kenan Cortez and other community leaders at 6:15 on the 600 block.
Lori Haun, executive director of the Downtown Joplin Alliance, states, “The You Belong Celebration is a great opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate the ways that we are different as well as the ways we are alike.”
Sponsors, volunteers and vendors are all being sought for the remaining events of the season. More information can be found on the Third Thursday facebook page or at downtownjoplin.com/thirdthursday.
Planned Parenthood educator named one of Time magazine’s innovative teachers
From Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri
ST. LOUIS — Today, TIME named Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri’s (PPSLRSWMO) Education and Support Specialist, Willow Rosen (they/them), one of the Innovative Teachers — TIME’s first-ever list highlighting U.S. teachers who are improving their field or making a difference for their students in a unique way.
To compile this list, TIME reviewed hundreds of nominations from across the country — for teachers at public schools, public charters, private, and parochial schools — and selected the teachers who stood out for going above and beyond to improve the learning experience for kids who need it, or solve a problem facing schools today. Willow’s work is breaking ground outside of traditional educational institutions that have historically excluded Planned Parenthood’s innovative curricula in the state of Missouri.
This curriculum, which focuses on transgender and non-binary individuals is part of a partnership between the Metro Trans Umbrella Group (MTUG), and PPSLRSWMO to bring gender-affirming care, no matter a person’s insurance status or ability to pay. The TRANSforming Community TRANSforming Care (TC2) program is a first-of-its-kind program in Missouri.
Statement from Yamelsie Rodríguez, President and CEO, Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri: “I’m extremely proud of Willow and their team for the work they’re doing to bring accurate, inclusive information to the community. At a time when too many politicians — including those in Missouri — are pushing discriminatory policies against LGBTQIA+ people, it is vitally important that we lift up populations often pushed to the margins. Every person deserves access and resources — sex education included.”
Statement from Willow Rosen, Education & Support Specialist, Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri: “The majority of the TC2 team members identify as gender-expansive, which helps us to live our mission — ‘nothing about us without us’. We are proud to represent our diverse identities in the communities we serve. Our program works to heal some of the wide-reaching disservice and stigma related to sex education. Our education prides itself on honesty, evidence-informed or evidence-based practices, and the TC2 curricula, a program centering on gender-expansive humans. Being recognized by TIME is an honor and important step to recognizing gender expansive folks in educational systems.”
Read more here: www.time.com/innovative-teachers.
Power line work — Centennial & Rouse
From the city of Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, KS – Evergy and its contractor Capital Electric will be preforming power line transmission work in Pittsburg. Work is expected to begin Wednesday, June 8 and continue over the next few weeks, weather permitting.
Work will begin at 530th Ave. and move east along Centennial Dr. to Rouse St. Once that work has been completed, crews will move north on Rouse St. and end at East Quincy St.
Working hours will be 7:15 am to 5:00 pm Monday – Friday. Work is expected to be complete by Wednesday, June 29, weather permitting.
While this work is being performed, there will be partial lane closures. Construction signs and safety cones will be placed along the route. Residents and pedestrians are advised to be aware of the crews working and use extreme caution. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes when possible.
The City of Pittsburg appreciates the patience of motorists and residents while this work is being performed. Please contact Director of Public Works & Utilities Matt Bacon at (620) 240-5126 with questions regarding this work.
America in Bloom to visit Carthage
From America in Bloom
Professional volunteer Advisors from the America in Bloom (AIB) national awards program will visit Carthage, MO on June 13-14. This is Carthage’s third year as an America in Bloom participant, and it is one of the many proud and passionate communities across America working on local revitalization programs. Participants experience better cooperation among municipal, commercial, and residential sectors because everyone works toward a common goal.
In addition to receiving a detailed written evaluation from the Advisors citing strengths and opportunities for improvement, participants receive a special mention for what the judges deem to be an extraordinary project or program. Additional awards that can be earned includes:
• Population category winner
• Outstanding achievement award — the “best of the best” over all participants in each of the evaluated criteria
• Special awards
• Community Champion
• YouTube Video
Advisors will be evaluating the community’s efforts in the areas of community vitality, flowers, landscaped areas, urban forestry, environmental efforts, celebrating heritage, and overall impression.
The Advisor team members are Cheryl Corson and Tim France.
Cheryl Corson, RLA, CPSI, NBC-HWC, is a landscape architect, writer, and health & wellness coach in private practice. As a certified playground safety inspector (CPSI), Cheryl has designed and inspected playgrounds, and served as an expert witness on playground safety matters. Her award-winning Sustainable Landscape Maintenance Manual for the Chesapeake Bay Watershed is freely available at https://corsonlearning.com. Cheryl holds a BA in Public Administration from the University of Maine, an MLA from the Harvard Graduate School of Design, and a Post-Baccalaureate Certificate in Health and Wellness Coaching from the Maryland University of Integrative Health. Cheryl enjoys supporting the vital connection between human and environmental wellness.
Tim France has been serving as the Coshocton, Ohio Municipal Court Judge (an elected position) since 2006, currently serving his third 6-year term. He has been involved with the community in various capacities, including serving on the Board for Coshocton Community Housing, which provides homes for people with developmental disabilities. He is President of Coshocton is Blooming, a non-profit board established to participate in America in Bloom. His talent for planting and nurturing flowers began about 20 years ago when his daughter’s junior high track boosters raised funding by planting flowers in the 30 downtown planters. The planters were planted in May and were dead by July. He realized that someone needed to take more responsibility, so he hauled water in the back of his truck to keep the plants alive all summer; however, they were not thriving. The next year, he convinced the local Rotary Club to donate different flowers and the City of Coshocton to allow usage of their spigots and City water. He completed the Master Gardener Program through the Ohio State University Extension Office. He has personally designed and planted the Courthouse and City flowerbeds and helped Coshocton is Blooming obtain planters for every intersection in the City. Finally, he piloted a program to replace the old containers on Main Street to enhance the architecture of the City buildings. The planters have grown from 30 to over 400 which includes 96 hanging baskets.
To date, more than 275 communities from 43 states have participated in the program and more than 22 million people have been touched by it. Awards will be announced September 29-October 1, 2022 at AIB’s National Symposium & Awards Celebration in St Louis, Missouri.
Rural school districts receive $90,000 for physical and mental health needs
From Community Foundation of the Ozarks
The Community Foundation of the Ozarks and the Louis L. and Julia Dorothy Coover Charitable Foundation recently granted $90,000 to improve the health and wellness of students and teachers in 21 rural school districts:
• Ash Grove R-IV: $5,000 to expand its backpack program;
• Aurora High School Youth Empowerment Project/Alumni Outreach Center: $5,000 to provide dental screenings for area schools with Children’s Smile Center;
• Cabool R-IV School District: $581 to purchase dental and personal hygiene items for its early childhood special education classroom;
• Cape Girardeau Public Schools: $5,000 to provide counseling center sessions and vision and dental screenings;
• Clinton School District: $5,000 to create a calming room in the high school and purchase laptops for nurses who travel between buildings;
• Crawford County R-II: $5,000 to purchase a vision screener for the school in Cuba;
• Greenfield R-IV: $4,898 to purchase an automated external defibrillator and other medical devices for the high school;
• Houston R-I: $3,000 to purchase training and materials for social emotional learning;
• Laclede County R-I: $2,941 to bring in motivational speaker Chad Thornsberry and purchase his books for teachers in Conway;
• Maries County R-II: $3,500 to cover therapy copays for teachers and staff of the school in Belle;
• Monett R-I: $5,000 to purchase a vision screener;
• Mountain Grove R-III: $5,000 to purchase food for its backpack program;
• Niangua TLC: $5,000 to purchase a vision screener and audiometer for the school;
• Oregon-Howell R-III: $5,000 to purchase food, clothing and hygiene items for a sharing closet at the school in Koshkonong;
• Poplar Bluff R-I: $3,870 to purchase Calm resources for teachers and hire a mental health consultant in the junior high;
• Sarcoxie R-II: $4,900 to create a teacher wellness center;
• Seymour R-II: $2,810 to purchase a tower garden, supplies and wellness incentive items for teachers and staff;
• Skyline R-II: $5,000 to increase the hours for the nurse and counselor at the school in rural Douglas County;
• Sparta R-III: $5,000 to purchase items for a sensory path and classroom;
• Waynesville R-VI: $3,500 to cover therapy copays for teachers and staff; and
• West St. Francois County R-IV: $5,000 to purchase a vision screener for the school in Leadwood.
The grants are a collaboration between the Coover Charitable Foundation and the CFO’s Rural Schools Partnership, which advances rural education through a variety of programs. The CFO administers grantmaking for the Coover Charitable Foundation, which is managed by Commerce Trust Company.
To guide this year’s Coover Regional education program, the CFO conducted a survey of educators in its network of school partners and received more than 400 responses. Among funding priorities, the health and mental health of both students and teachers were identified as areas of greatest need in rural school districts.
“Supporting students’ physical- and mental-health needs, which often aren’t covered by traditional school-funding sources, can make a significant improvement in their ability to learn,” said Jill Reynolds, senior vice president at Commerce Trust Company. “These grants are an example of how philanthropy’s flexible funding can complement other resources for the overall benefit of children and schools.”
Julia Dorothy Coover, a 30-year Commerce employee, founded the Louis L. and Julia Dorothy Coover Charitable Foundation in 1992 to honor her husband’s memory. Since then, the Coover Charitable Foundation has awarded more than $7 million in grants to nonprofit agencies and rural schools across the Ozarks.
