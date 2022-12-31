MU Extension Specialty Crop Webinar Series
From the University of Missouri Extension
University of Missouri Extension will offer an eight-week winter webinar series on growing specialty crops in tunnels.
“Growing Specialty Crops in Tunnels — Protected Agriculture” runs 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 24 to March 14, 2023.
Extension educators and researchers from the Midwest, as well as high tunnel growers, will teach the classes. Topics include an overview of structures and mulches, high tunnel fruit production, irrigation, fertility management and soil issues, insect and disease management, economics of diversifying crop rotations, high tunnel tomato production, a grower panel on winter production, and benefits of low tunnel production.
“There has been an increased interest in production of specialty crops in high, medium and low tunnels over the past several decades,” says MU Extension horticulture specialist Justin Keay. The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service offers cost-share programs to support the purchase of high tunnels.
Presenters will explain how tunnels can give growers more control over temperature, light and water, improving growing conditions for plants. Keay says extending the growing season by using tunnels lets growers market before and after the peak of the season, when a glut of produce often leads to lower prices and smaller returns for growers.
The series will detail both the opportunities and challenges that come with growing in these systems, Keay says.
Recordings of classes will be available for registrants who can’t attend the live sessions.
Scholarships are available to Missouri beginning farmers and can be redeemed at registration.
Register at muext.us/SCPT or call MU Extension in Jefferson County at 636-797-5391. For questions about the series or available scholarships, email Keay at justin.keay@missouri.edu.
MSHP reports 3 traffic fatalities over Christmas holiday weekend
From the Missouri State Highway Patrol
Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, provides the following preliminary statistics related to the Christmas holiday weekend:
Three people died in traffic crashes during the 78-hour counting period, which began at 6 p.m. Friday, December 23, 2022, and ended at 11:59 p.m. Monday, December 26, 2022.
Troopers investigated the following:
Traffic Crashes — 306
Traffic Crash Injuries — 84
Traffic Crash Fatalities — 3
DWI — 52
There were no boating crashes or drownings over the 2022 Christmas holiday counting period.
Of the three fatality traffic crashes investigated by troopers, two occurred in the Troop F, Jefferson City, MO, area, and one occurred in the Troop D, Springfield, MO, area.
There were no traffic fatalities on Friday, December, December 23, 2022, during the holiday counting period.
There was one fatality on Saturday, December 24, 2022. Kristan R. Price, 26, of Florence, MO, died when the vehicle she was operating traveled into the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 50 and struck a vehicle before returning to the eastbound lanes, then skidding back into the westbound lanes, and striking another vehicle. Price’s vehicle then overturned. It is unknown if Price was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The first vehicle Price’s vehicle struck skidded off the roadway; the driver was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. The driver of the second vehicle Price’s vehicle struck was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash; he sustained minor injuries. The crash occurred in Morgan County on U.S. Highway 50 west of Lewis Drive. Dr. M.B. Jones pronounced Price dead at the scene. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the scene.
One fatality occurred on December 25, 2022. Samuel M. Mitchell, 63, of Joplin, MO, died when the vehicle he was driving traveled off the right side of the road and struck the concrete cap of a vertical culvert. The crash occurred in Newton County on Apricot Road south of Joplin, MO. Three passengers in Mitchell’s vehicle sustained serious injuries, one passenger sustained moderate injuries, and one passenger sustained minor injuries in the crash. No one in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt. Dr. Gross pronounced Mitchell dead at Mercy Hospital in Joplin, MO.
One fatality occurred on Monday, December 26, 2022. Susan C. Graham, 73, of Arcola, MO, died when another vehicle crossed the center of the roadway in front of the vehicle in which she was a passenger. After striking the other vehicle, Graham’s vehicle rotated and traveled off the right side of the roadway and came to rest. The crash occurred in Camden County on U.S. Highway 54 west of Tangle Drive. Dr. Cooper pronounced Graham dead at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach, MO. Graham was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The driver of the vehicle was wearing a seat belt; he sustained moderate injuries. The driver of the vehicle that crossed in front of Graham’s vehicle was not wearing a seat belt and he sustained serious injuries in the crash.
Too many people die in traffic crashes each year in Missouri. The choices you make when you’re behind the wheel matter. Make good choices, so you’ll never have to say, “If I could just go back.”
Follow the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Twitter @MSHPTrooperGHQ
Applications available for 2023 Missouri Agribusiness Academy
From the Missouri Department of Agriculture
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Agriculture is offering 30 high school students representing 4-H clubs and FFA chapters, as well as farm families, throughout Missouri the opportunity to explore careers in agriculture through the 2023 Missouri Agribusiness Academy (MAbA). MAbA is a competitive program for sophomores interested in pursuing agriculture-related degrees and careers.
“Year after year, the Missouri Agribusiness Academy allows some of Missouri’s brightest students to gather and collaborate,” said Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn. “This program presents high school students the opportunity to learn alongside those with a similar passion for agriculture. Through MAbA, students build leadership skills and gain a better understanding about the career opportunities available throughout the Missouri agriculture industry.”
The students selected will participate in a yearlong program to learn about the unique opportunities for careers in the St. Louis area, volunteer at the Missouri State Fair and learn more about the agriculture industry in Jefferson City. The 2023 schedule will be finalized in the spring and will include visits with industry and agribusiness leaders, as well as tours of their facilities.
Since 1988, the Missouri Agribusiness Academy has graduated more than 1,060 students through a competitive application and interview process. The first portion of the 2023 MAbA will be held June 5-9, and marks the program’s 36th year. Students interested in participating must submit an application by Feb. 1, 2023.
For applications and guidelines, as well as more information on the Missouri Department of Agriculture and its programs, visit the Department online at Agriculture.Mo.Gov.
Missouri Taskforce releases Guide for Dual Diagnosis Best Practices
From the Missouri Department of Mental Health
Jefferson City, MO — The Missouri Alliance for Dual Diagnosis (MOADD) Taskforce announces the release of its Best Practices Guidebook. The objective of the MOADD Taskforce is to research, define and describe best clinical practices to support people with co-occurring mental/behavioral health symptoms and a diagnosed intellectual/developmental disability (IDD), including Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).
In Missouri, on average 37 percent of individuals with IDD in residential services also have a co-occurring mental health or substance use concern. The MOADD Taskforce, comprised of 25 members, convened in March 2019 and began to create consolidated resources and decision aids to guide treatment consideration for individuals with developmental/intellectual disabilities and behavioral health dual diagnoses.
“We know that individuals with IDD can be successful in behavioral health treatment,” said Valerie Huhn, Director of the Department of Mental Health (DMH). “The department is committed to building bridges across the division silos and ultimately creating a holistic system that seamlessly meets the needs of Missourians with IDD and behavioral health needs across the lifespan.”
“Individuals will benefit and avoid crisis situations as a result of advanced treatment and support from better informed clinicians,” said Dr. Angeline Stanislaus, DMH Chief Medical Director.
The Best Practices Guidebook includes approach considerations, supporting literature, and information to make informed support and treatment decisions. The guidelines identify safety concerns, treatment approaches, biological and psychosocial factors, trauma, interventions, and case vignettes for four behavioral combinations (anxiety, substance use, aggression and depression) with developmental/intellectual disabilities.
“Healthcare professionals are busier now more than ever, so to make the information more accessible, a MOADD app was developed,” said Jessica Bax, Director of DMH Division of Developmental Disabilities. “The app provides all of the information in a real time decision-making format.” See the image below to access the app.
“The app marries the comprehensive resources available in a convenient, immediate, and tech-friendly spot,” said Nora Bock, Director of DMH Division of Behavioral Health. “These guidelines highlight that people are more alike than different and that enhanced skill sets improve services delivered to those with complex conditions.”
The complete MOADD Best Practices Guidebook can be found at: https://dmh.mo.gov/moadd. For more information contact Debra Walker debra.walker @dmh.mo.gov or 573-751-1647.
WGU Missouri offers reasons for adults to pursue a college degree
From WGU Missouri
St. Louis – With the New Year approaching, many individuals are making resolutions to change or improve their lives in 2023. One of the resolutions adults often make is going back to college to earn their degrees and advance their careers. Since taking the steps to go back to school can be daunting, especially for those who have not been to school in years, WGU Missouri has put together a list of tips to keep in mind to help with choosing the right college and degree path. The fully online, nonprofit university has also launched a new scholarship for new students who plan to enroll in 2023.
“For those seeking a fresh start in their careers, going back to school and obtaining the skills that will make them more marketable is a great option,” said Dr. Terrance Hopson, Regional Vice President of WGU Missouri. “We encourage individuals who are ready to make that leap to do their homework so they can select the college or university that’s best for them. WGU Missouri offers affordable, competency-based education programs that are a fit for many working adults, and we look forward to helping more students achieve their educational goals in the coming year and find careers they love.”
WGU Missouri recommends that those resolving to go back to school consider the following:
• Identify the type of degree that will lead to your desired career. Before choosing a college, it’s important to recognize what you’ll need to study to achieve your desired career path. Make sure the degree selected is in demand, relates to your current field and is relevant to employers. And choose a college that offers a degree program that will equip you with the skills necessary to advance your career. For those who are unsure what career path might be best, consider reaching out to potential employers to see what they value in a degree program or skillset.
• Choose a college that works with your lifestyle. Adult students often work full-time, have children or family responsibilities, or have a career plan that doesn’t allow for the full-time, on-campus experience. Online options are driving positive enrollment trends at many traditional colleges and universities, with most now offering fully online courses and degree programs that provide students flexibility in completing coursework. Some universities have even done away with the traditional semester – instead opting for a competency-based model of learning. This approach allows students to use their prior knowledge and experience to move through courses at their own pace, often accelerating degree completion.
• Compare tuition costs and financing. A college education can be one of the most expensive investments in a student’s life. With tuition reaching $50,000 a year or more at some schools, higher education is financially inaccessible for many. Some schools are committed to making education more affordable by offering flat-rate tuition with the ability for students to accelerate degree completion without extra fees. No matter where you choose to go to school, make sure tuition costs make sense for your lifestyle and career goals. And remember, there are several ways to make higher education more affordable and accessible. Many employers offer tuition reimbursement or assistance, and there are thousands of scholarships available. Federal and private loans are also an option, but responsible borrowing is a must.
• Verify the school’s accreditation status. One of the most common mistakes for those considering different college programs is to focus on the cost of the degree instead of the value. Accreditation ensures the university you select has passed rigorous requirements from organizations that specialize in determining quality within higher education. Institutional accreditation is the gold standard of accreditation for colleges and universities, indicating the school has earned the approval of an accrediting body recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. If the school you select is not properly accredited, your investment may not pay off because other institutions and employers may not recognize your degree or credits.
• Choose a highly rated school. Not all schools are created equal, but luckily resources exist that allow students to compare schools and see which ones best fit their needs. College Scorecard is an online platform created by the U.S. Department of Education for Americans to compare the value data of higher education institutions. The platform — located at https://college scorecard.ed.gov — pulls data about cost, graduation rate, employment rate, loan default rate, average amount of loans borrowed by students, enrollment, socioeconomic diversity and more. Since it’s a government program, students can use this source knowing that the information is non-biased and well researched.
To help make college more affordable for new students attending WGU in 2023, the university has launched a new Year of You Scholarship. The scholarship is open to new students enrolling in any of the university’s 80-plus undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the high-demand fields of IT, business, education, and health professions, including nursing. Each scholarship is valued at up to $2,500 per student and will be applied to WGU Missouri’s already-low, flat-rate tuition of about $3,800 per six-month term. New students can apply online at wgu.edu/ny scholarship by March 31, 2023, to be considered.
For more information about WGU Missouri and its programs or the Year of You Scholarship, visit missouri.wgu.edu.
Treasurer Fitzpatrick announces over 1,000 MOScholars scholarships awarded
From the Missouri state treasurer’s office
Jefferson City, MO — Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced that over 1,000 scholarships have been awarded to students to attend the school of their choice through the MOScholars program. The 1,029 awards come from six Educational Assistance Organizations (EAO) and provide scholarships to students in all eligible regions of the state.
“1,000 scholarships is an important milestone for this program. MOScholars gives Missouri students with special needs and from low-income households the opportunity to attend a school that can best meet their educational needs—this is good news for our state,” Treasurer Fitzpatrick said. “This program, the first of its kind in Missouri, launched this year and has proven to be a great success for the students and families of this state. I am grateful for the continued efforts of our partner EAOs, their donors, and my staff to ensure eligible Missouri children and families are able to access education that meets their needs.”
Nearly $9 million in tax credits have been reserved for contributions to EAOs.
In 2021, the Missouri General Assembly passed HB349 and SB86 which established the Missouri Empowerment Scholarship Accounts Program, MOScholars. The law provides state tax credits for contributions to approved, non-profit Educational Assistance Organizations (EAOs). These EAOs use the contributions to award scholarships to Missouri students with Individual Education Plans (IEPs) and students living in low-income households.
More information about the program, tax credits, a list of certified EAOs and eligibility requirements, can be found at https://treasurer.mo.gov/MOScholars.
Study shows booster vaccinations against COVID-19 lower infections, hospitalizations, deaths in nursing homes
From the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services
JEFFERSON CITY, MO — Nursing homes have experienced a significant amount of SARS-CoV-2 transmission resulting in hospital admissions and severe outcomes throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Findings from a large study including hundreds of nursing homes recently published by JAMA Network Open suggest that administration of a SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine booster among nursing home residents may have played an important role in preventing COVID-19-associated morbidity and mortality.
Authors of the study stated, “During a period in which both the Delta and Omicron variants were circulating, SARS-CoV-2 booster vaccination was associated with significant reductions in SARS-CoV-2 infections, hospitalizations, and the combined end point of hospitalization or death among residents of two U.S. nursing home systems.”
Throughout Missouri skilled nursing facilities, an average of just 45% of current residents per facility are up to date on COVID-19 vaccines (based on available facility reporting). Missouri has one of the lowest rates of vaccination among long-term care facility staff in the nation. And among all eligible Missourians age 65 and older, only 35% have received an updated booster dose.
COVID-19 vaccines continue to be widely available. Visit MOStopsCovid.com to find a Missouri COVID-19 vaccinator near you.
About JAMA Network Open: JAMA Network Open is an online-only open access general medical journal from the JAMA Network. On weekdays, the journal publishes peer-reviewed clinical research and commentary in more than 40 medical and health subject areas. Every article is free online from the day of publication.
