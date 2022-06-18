TSACA Awards over $13K in scholarships
From the Tri-State Area Contractors Association
The Tri-State Area Contractors Association (TSACA) announced 8 lucky recipients received scholarships totaling $13,500 to be used for higher education goals in or related to the construction industry.
TSACA’s scholarship committee evaluated applications from association company employees and their families and ranked them based on merit and the applicants’ own stated goals. In addition to formal application and transcripts, scholarship applicants were asked to submit a 2-page essay describing why they desired a career in construction and what events led them to their chosen paths.
This year’s recipients of TSACA scholarships are seeking degrees or certification in construction management, construction engineering technology, industrial engineering, communications, and utility line operations.
“Our association takes great pride in inspiring careers in the construction industry through education, as this is one of our main stated goals,” stated Shael Puckett, executive director for TSACA. “This is our 13th year awarding scholarships to deserving applicants.”
This year’s scholarship recipients are:
• Kyle Deterding, APAC, $2,000
• Cade Englert, Asbell Companies, $2,000
• Will Ghan, APAC, $2,000
• Bret Rockers, Crossland Construction, $2,000
• Ryan Wentworth, Republic Services, $2,000
• Carter Kennedy, Liberty Utilities/Mercy, $1,500
• Jasmine Hill, G&H RediMix, $1,000
• Jada Twitchell, Branco Enterprises, $1,000
Heat and humidity can be a dangerous combination
From the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services
JEFFERSON CITY, MO — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) urges Missourians of all ages to take precautions as heat and humidity rise to dangerous levels.
Heat-related illnesses often affect the very young, the elderly and the chronically ill, but summer temperatures can also take a toll on healthy young and middle-aged adults.
In 2021, 18 people died from heat exposure in Missouri, ranging in age from 35-105 years. Half of the deaths occurred among those between the ages of 35-64.
During prolonged periods of high temperatures, using air conditioning — either at home or by seeking shelter in a local cooling center — is the best preventive measure.
“Heat and humidity can place a lot of stress on the body,” said DHSS Acting Director Paula Nickelson. “Heat exhaustion can come on suddenly, with little warning, and lead to heatstroke which becomes a very dangerous situation.”
During excessive heat, Nickelson urges Missourians to check on friends and neighbors, especially those who are elderly and chronically ill. To report a senior citizen or an adult with disabilities who is in need of assistance due to the heat, call the state’s toll-free abuse and neglect hotline at 1-800-392-0210, or make a report online.
Medications can impair a body’s response to heat, making them more vulnerable to the heat.
There are a number of steps individuals can take to stay cool including:
• Wear appropriate clothing — wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.
• Stay cool indoors — stay in air-conditioned places as much as possible. Find a local cooling center.
• Stay hydrated — drink plenty of fluids regardless of your activity level, and do not wait to until you are thirsty. Avoid sugary and alcoholic beverages; these actually cause you to lose body fluids.
• Schedule outdoor activities carefully — try to plan outdoor activity for morning or evening hours when the temperature is coolest.
• Pace yourself — reduce exercise or physical activity during the hottest part of the day, and take frequent breaks in the shade or in an air-conditioned place.
• Wear sunscreen — sunburn affects your body’s ability to cool down and can make you dehydrated.
• Prepare your home — change air conditioner filters, cover windows that receive morning or afternoon sun with drapes or shades, and make sure you have portable fans if necessary.
Knowing the signs and symptoms of heat related illness and how treat them is also important. Signs of heat exhaustion may include muscle cramps; heavy sweating; cold, pale and clammy skin; dizziness; headache; nausea or vomiting; and fainting or passing out. If you think you or a loved one are experiencing heat exhaustion, you should stop physical activity move to a cool place — preferably air-conditioned, loosen clothing, and sip cool water. Seek medical attention immediately if you are throwing up, your symptoms get worse or symptoms last longer than one hour.
Signs of heat stroke may include high body temperature (103°F or higher); hot, red, dry or damp skin; fast, strong pulse; headache; dizziness; nausea; confusion; or loss of consciousness. If you think you or a loved one are experiencing heat stroke you should call 911 immediately. Heat stroke is a medical emergency. Move the person to a cool place — preferably air-conditioned. Help lower the person’s body temperature with cool cloths or a cool bath until medical personnel arrive. Do not give the person anything to drink.
For more information regarding heat-related illness and prevention, visit the websites of DHSS or the CDC.
Missouri American Water announces recipients of first annual Hydration Station Grant Program
From Missouri American Water
Twenty schools, cities and non-profit organizations across the state will now have improved access to quality drinking water due to funding from the annual Missouri American Water Hydration Station Grant Program. Launched this year, the program offers non-profit organizations and public institutions an opportunity to apply for water bottle filling stations and drinking fountains for indoor and outdoor use.
The program also promotes environmental stewardship by encouraging reusable bottle use to reduce single-use plastic bottles. According to the Container Institute, roughly 60 million plastic bottles are thrown away every day. While most end up in landfills, millions also litter streets, parks and waterways.
“We are excited to provide convenient access to safe, clean tap water on the go in an environmentally sustainable way,” said Rich Svindland, President of Missouri American Water. “This program, which eliminates plastic waste to help protect our waterways, is another way we keep life flowing in the communities we serve.”
Recipients of indoor Hydration Stations for 2022 are:
• Affton School District
• The Bartlett Center in St. Joseph
• Bellefontaine Neighbors Recreation Center
• Hazelwood Northwest Middle School • Hazelwood Opportunity Center • Interfaith Community Services (InterServ) in St. Joseph
• Jennings Educational Training School • Joplin City Hall • Joplin School District • Marygrove in Florissant
• Missouri Military Academy in Mexico
• The Salvation Army in Jefferson City
• Sisters of Solace in St. Joseph
• Warrensburg City Hall • Warrensburg Martin Warren Elementary School • Webster Groves High School Recipients of outdoor Hydration Stations for 2022 are:
• Pine Lawn Parks & Recreation • St. Louis County Parks & Recreation • Sunset Hills Parks & Recreation • Wildcat Glades Friends Group in Joplin
The annual grant program will be accepting applications again in spring 2023. Applicants who did not receive grants this year are encouraged to reapply. To be eligible, applicants must receive their water service from Missouri American Water. Grant recipients are responsible for ordering, installing and maintaining the units.
Stronghold Data, regional managed service provider, announces partnership with national cybersecurity firm Cyber74
From Stronghold Data
Stronghold Data, a New Charter Technologies company, announced its partnership today with the newly launched national advanced Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP), Cyber74. Cyber74 is a subsidiary of New Charter Technologies and backed by Palo Alto-based private equity firm, Oval Partners. New Charter strategically merged two regional MSSPs, Digital Umbrella and MachBlue Defense, to create a national advanced security firm with industry leading resources, expertise, and capabilities.
Cyber74 aims to bridge the gap between enterprise level security services and small to midsized businesses (SMBs), bringing advanced security services addressing over 50 types of cybersecurity protection to businesses throughout North America. Cyber74 proudly serves SMBs, healthcare, and government organizations. The company name, Cyber74, signifies offering cybersecurity services metaphorically as strong as Tungsten – atomic number 74 — one of the strongest known chemical elements.
“We are excited for the opportunity to bring expanded security services and expertise to our clients in the four-state region,” said James Richards, CEO of Stronghold Data. “Having a deep relationship with a dedicated cybersecurity firm is a huge advantage for small to mid-sized businesses. We’ve seen the damage that cybercrime is responsible for at all levels, but especially locally. We’re passionate about helping protect clients everywhere in our region, from our hometown of Joplin to the entire four-state area. Partnering with Cyber74 will enable Stronghold Data to offer advanced cybersecurity services that will help protect businesses and organizations from today’s cyber threats.”
Cybercrime, by all accounts, is growing — both in terms of its frequency as well as its gravity. Statistics show that enterprise organizations spend over 4x per employee on cybersecurity solutions compared to small and mid-sized businesses. Yet, the small and mid-market are now bigger targets for malicious actors than enterprise companies. Cyber74 levels the playing field by offering true advanced security with a focus on value, offering managed security services as well as providing project-based engagements such as Risk Assessments, Penetration Testing, Incident Response, Digital Forensics, and more. Clients receive complex security with common sense and clarity to address their core business needs.
“For years, small to mid-sized businesses have been focused on individual offerings and solutions,” said Cyber74 President, Scott Putnam. “We’re bringing a truly comprehensive security program to the market, implementing the people, process, technology — everything necessary for complete security services. We’re bringing a high-end offering to a market that historically hasn’t been able to afford it.”
Cyber74’s most comprehensive security service, “Tungsten Complete”, provides end-to-end advanced cybersecurity management backed by a 24x7x365 Security Operations Center (SOC) and a highly skilled incident response team ready to respond to critical alerts. In addition to Chief Information Security Officer (CISO)-led strategic management, Tungsten Complete offers seven vectors of cybersecurity protection — network, human, cloud, application, identity, perimeter, and endpoint. Traditionally, this level of service would be inaccessible for SMBs, but Tungsten Complete’s scalable pricing model is user-based, making it an affordable solution for organizations and industries of all sizes.
“There hasn’t been a clear, concise solution for SMBs, there’s traditionally more for enterprise clients. Our focus is on providing a clear path where there hasn’t been one before. Cyber74 offers enterprise grade services to businesses of all sizes, making complete cybersecurity more accessible,” said Peter Melby, Chief Revenue Officer, New Charter Technologies.
Cyber74 has dozens of full-time cybersecurity professionals on staff throughout North America and is actively hiring. The Cyber74 team has over two hundred years of combined IT and security experience, with team members specializing in Red Team, Purple Team, and Blue Team cybersecurity services. Cyber74 is focused on hiring highly skilled security professionals to fill gaps that traditional Managed Service Providers (MSPs) commonly experience. Cyber74 plans to onboard nearly 30 additional team members this year. By the end of 2023, the firm plans to grow its team by 180%.
One of Cyber74’s goals is to have one of the lowest endpoint-to-SOC ratios in the industry. In the current threat landscape, an overwhelming number of alerts are generated every day. This can lead to delays in response, and in some cases to alerts being missed. Cyber74 strives for a low ratio of endpoints to people to ensure its team is proactive in reviewing and responding to alerts — to better protect and serve clients.
With locations in Rocky Hill, Connecticut, Redding, California, and Palo Alto, California, Cyber74 has experts available at a regional and national level. Having local footprints and cybersecurity professionals nationwide allows for “boots-on-the-ground” engagement in addition to providing many services remotely. This combined approach helps Cyber74 deepen relationships with its clients and offer truly comprehensive cybersecurity services. Cyber74 also offers a 100% inhouse U.S.-based SOC for organizations subject to ITAR compliance.
Mitch Morgan, CEO of New Charter Technologies believes it is imperative that MSPs have cybersecurity partners who truly understand the challenges clients are experiencing. “It’s great to partner with a provider that has scale and resources and has a portion of their business on the ground with clients. We’re living this every single day. We’re not disconnected from the end customer, and that understanding makes for more effective partnerships.”
