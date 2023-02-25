National Engineers Week: S&T student Baylor Dickinson has a positive reaction to university’s nuclear reactor
From Missouri University of Science and Technology
ROLLA, Mo. — Baylor Dickinson, a first-year student at Missouri University of Science and Technology, envisions he will be “creating the future” as a nuclear engineer after he graduates.
“Creating the Future” is the theme for National Engineers Week 2023, which celebrates the difference engineers make throughout the world.
Dickinson, of Webb City, Missouri, says he has long known that Missouri S&T would be the ideal university for him to study this field.
“Everything about S&T is designed to make you successful academically and professionally,” he says. “I chose to major in nuclear engineering because I feel that it has a good opportunity to experience significant growth in the future, and I can be a part of creating a better world.”
Dickinson says he is especially interested in working more with S&T’s nuclear reactor. The university is home to a fully-operational nuclear reactor, which allows students to train and become student operators while also learning about other aspects of the field, such as reactor physics.
“So far, I have not conducted any in-depth research, but I look forward to using the reactor in my future research,” he says. “In one of my classes, we were able to change the reactor’s power levels, and I know I will eventually spend a lot of time working in this facility.”
Even though he is only in his second semester at Missouri S&T, Dickinson says he is looking toward the future and is excited for his prospects.
“Nuclear engineering is fascinating because we get to use radioactive materials to produce large amounts of energy, treat diseases and solve problems that other forms of engineering can’t do,” he says. “I envision that my degree will help me be a part of the change that allows for more powerful, more efficient, cleaner energy that can help the world in many ways from powering homes and businesses to improving treatments for diseases.”
Carl Junction partners with MOSO CAPS students for capstone project
From the Carl Junction Area Chamber of Commerce
The Carl Junction Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce an exciting partnership with Carl Junction students involved in the MOSO CAPS program. Three groups are working on projects specific to Carl Junction for their CAPstone Project.
“A component of the Missouri Southern Center for Advanced Professional Studies (MOSO CAPS) program is the CAPStone Project. Our Student Associates were introduced to the process of identifying their CAPStone Project in September. Rikki Smith with Freeman Health System guided the students through a series of tasks to help them with the identification process,” said Dr. Suzanne Hull, Director of MOSO CAPS. “It is important for our Student Associates to identify an area of need and develop a solution which will give back to their community and sometimes beyond the boundaries of the community in collaboration with community mentors. As young professionals, they are learning that it is important to be engaged in the community and the positive impact their actions can have on those in need.”
One particular project named “Healthful Living” will be housed inside the Carl Junction Area Chamber of Commerce office. Carl Junction High School seniors Emily Szura, Addy Whisman, Allie Wrestler, and Laurel Shallenburger are preparing a community hygiene closet for residents to receive products they may need. Things like baby wipes, feminine hygiene products, toothbrush & toothpaste, deodorant, and shampoo are currently housed inside the closet.
“When we were brainstorming ideas on our passion project, we knew we wanted to make a big impact and help residents in the community,” said the “Healthful Living” students. “We know there is a lot of need for hygiene products in our area and we want our community to have resources to get these products. We want our community and its residents to be healthy and feel it is a safe place to turn to when in need.”
The other two projects focused in Carl Junction are working closely with the city and school district. One group will help create a page on the city website that will focus on history and historical buildings. The other group is working with the district’s after-school program to develop mentorship opportunities with elementary students and A+ students. These groups are also seeking donations to supply the after-school program with equipment for activities and products for the hygiene closet inside the chamber office.
If you are interested in learning more about the MOSO CAPS program, please visit https://mosocaps.yourcapsnetwork.org.
A Fitting Honor: Curators approve naming building after Eldon Cole
From the University of Missouri
A building under construction at the Southwest Research, Extension and Education Center (SW-REEC) in Mount Vernon has been officially named in honor of Eldon Cole by the University of Missouri System Board of Curators.
Cole was a longtime employee of University of Missouri Extension, serving 58 years before his death in April 2022. After four years in Saline County, he started at the Lawrence County extension center in 1968; working most recently as a livestock field specialist. He worked closely with faculty and staff at the SW-REEC, often offering workshops for producers.
Jay Chism, SW-REEC director, said it was fitting to name the new building, a state-of-the-art livestock handling facility, in Cole’s honor. It will be known as the Eldon Cole MU Livestock Facility when completed.
“Eldon worked so tirelessly with our livestock producers in SW Missouri for so many years,” Chism said. “He was the go-to for so many producers. This is just the perfect way to honor his amazing legacy.”
In fact, it was Cole who first expressed the need for the building to Mizzou leadership, Chism said. Cole’s role at MU Extension saw him learning the science of livestock production and translating it into messages producers were ready to understand. His purview also included forages, insects, weather and marketing.
The groundbreaking for the new building was held in November 2022; construction is scheduled to be completed by June 2023. The facility is a joint project between MU Extension and the College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources.
“The goals of the new building are to offer more public education and research opportunities,” Chism said. The facility, which will sit on the portion of the REEC north of I-44, will offer an indoor space for breeding activities like pregnancy checking, healthcare procedures such as vaccinations, and research data collection like blood draws; it will also feature an observation deck.
In addition to conducting research, SW-REEC facilities are used to provide community education that helps area farmers improve practices and make their own farms more productive and profitable. Chism said he looks forward to offering classes through MU Extension to area farmers that the REEC currently cannot support, including topics like artificial insemination in which live demonstrations are key to learning.
Gov. Parson announces funding available for new partnership programs between businesses and child care providers
From the Missouri Governor’s Office
JEFFERSON CITY, MO — Governor Mike Parson announced that new grant funding is available through the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s Office of Childhood for eligible child care providers and businesses and/or community partners who want to work together to expand child care in their local community. The Innovation Start-up Grant application is now open on the Child Care Relief Funds website and must be submitted by May 31, 2023.
“Access to quality child care for Missouri families is critical to achieving our workforce development goals,” Governor Parson said. “Missouri businesses consistently rank child care access as one of the largest hurdles to recruiting and retaining skilled workers. This grant opportunity will allow more businesses and providers to work together to start new child care programs in their communities. Coupled with the three child care tax credits we’ve asked the General Assembly to approve, we can not only increase child care access but sustain it for more Missouri families now and into the future.”
“Stakeholders at the state and local levels are working hard to address the serious child care capacity challenges in our state,” said Dr. Pam Thomas, Assistant Commissioner, Office of Childhood. “We are slowly recovering from the impact the pandemic had on Missouri’s child care system, but we still have a lot of work to do. Start-up and expansion grants like this one are tools to continue improving child care access for children and families.”
The amount of funding available is dependent upon the facility capacity, the hours of operation, and a commitment in matching funds or in-kind contributions from businesses and/or community partners supporting the new child care program. If awarded, the provider must become a licensed child care program with children enrolled and attending by March 31, 2024.
Additional innovation programs will be announced in the coming weeks:
• An expansion grant for current programs working with a business or community partner to support increased access to child care in their community.
• A workforce grant for current programs working with a business or community partner to help restore full capacity by providing funding for teachers in child care programs.
These grants were part of Governor Parson’s fiscal year 2023 budget plan for Missouri’s child care portion of the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Discretionary funds. For more information on all of the activities planned for Missouri’s ARPA Child Care Discretionary funds, review the complete ARPA Discretionary Spend Plan.
Applicants may review the Innovation Start-up Grant application instructions and email ChildCareRelief@dese.mo.gov with questions.
Cast your vote for conservation
From Johnny Morris’ Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium
Springfield, Mo. — Johnny Morris’ Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium (WOW) in Springfield, Missouri, has once again been nominated by USA TODAY for the honor of “America’s Best Aquarium.” This is the fifth year Wonders of Wildlife has been nominated, having won the prestigious Readers’ Choice Award a record four times, as well as earning “America’s Best New Attraction” in its grand opening year of 2017. Fans are encouraged to vote once per day by visiting wondersofwildlife.org/vote until voting ends at 11 a.m. CST on March 6, 2023.
“We are honored that Wonders of Wildlife has been nominated again for ‘America’s Best Aquarium’,” said noted conservationist and Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris. “This is another great opportunity to spread awareness of our conservation efforts and to connect people of all ages with the great outdoors. We’re grateful for all our visitors and members and for every one of our passionate volunteers, team members and all our conservation partners who help us inspire future conservationists. Your vote for Wonders of Wildlife is a vote for conservation!”
Partnering with respected museum collections and other conservation supporters, Wonders of Wildlife continues to expand its exhibits to showcase and raise awareness of conservation efforts everywhere. Galleries featuring exhibits from the American Museum of Fly Fishing, the International Game Fish Association’s Hall of Fame, the Bass Fishing Hall of Fame and the Boone and Crockett Club educate visitors about the role of sportsmen and women in conservation.
WOW’s newest exhibit hall, Nature’s Best, features beautiful, award-winning photography from the Windland Smith Rice International Awards. The 10,000-square-foot gallery space transports guests around the world and inspires people of all ages to enjoy and love the great outdoors.
With 350,000 square feet and more than 1.5 miles of trails that feature 800-plus species, Wonders of Wildlife takes visitors on a journey through immersive exhibits that entertain and educate while sharing the story of America’s most significant conservationists throughout history and today. It is the only national aquarium where hunters and anglers and all of those who hunt, fish, and act as stewards of the land and water are celebrated.
Newly accredited AZA facility
Wonders of Wildlife received accreditation in 2022 by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums following a lengthy application process and on-site inspections. With fewer than 300 facilities nationwide touting this recognition, WOW joins an elite collection of zoos and aquariums dedicated to the highest standards of conservation, animal welfare and education.
The AZA team conducted its facility inspection at Wonders of Wildlife in June 2022. A panel of 16 experts in zoological and aquarium operations, animal welfare and veterinary medicine voted to accredit the award-winning attraction. Further solidifying the museum and aquarium’s reputation as a leader in wildlife conservation, management, and education.
Midwest’s only sea turtle rescue, rehabilitation, and release facility
For the third year, Wonders of Wildlife has partnered with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Turtles Fly Too to provide critical care for 10 cold-stunned loggerhead sea turtles before returning them to their natural habitat. WOW has rehabilitated 30 sea turtles so far and will continue to open its doors as the only sea turtle rescue, rehabilitation, and release facility in the Midwest.
Expanding educational opportunities
Continuing its priority to connect people of all ages to the great outdoors and inspire future conservationists, Wonders of Wildlife is expanding its youth educational efforts by partnering with the U.S. Forest Service. Since its opening, WOW has reached 1.5 million kids through its virtual and on-site education programs. Collaborating with Agents of Discovery and the U.S. Forest Service, WOW is committed to educating the next generation worldwide on the importance of conservation and to promote the wise use and respect of our land, air, water, and wildlife.
MU Extension Beef Cattle Conference
From the Missouri Department of Agriculture
“Drought has affected the forage base and cattle operations in Southwest Missouri and cattle producers will benefit from management strategies as they rebuild their farming operations,” says Patrick Davis MU Extension Livestock Field Specialist. Therefore, the SW MO MU Extension Beef Cattle Conference will be held March 14 at 4 p. m. at the SW MU Research Extension and Education Center, 14548 Highway H, Mount Vernon, MO 65712.
“This year’s conference will have MU Extension state and field specialist in the forage and beef cattle area discussing management strategies to rebuild the forage base and beef cattle herd following a drought,” says Davis.
Below is a list of presenters and topics:
• Dr. Harley Naumann, MU Associate Teaching Professor in Plant Science and Technology, will be discussing warm season grasses.
• Dr. Sarah Kenyon, MU Extension Agronomy Field Specialist, will be discussing what cattle producers can do in the short term to deal with thin pasture stands.
• Dr. Jordan Thomas, Assistant Professor/State Cow-Calf Extension Specialist, will be discussing rebuilding the cow herd after a drought.
“Agriculture businesses that sponsor the event will have booths set up. Attendees can visit and learn how their products can help improve their beef cattle operation,” says Davis.
For more info or to register to be a booth sponsor, contact the Cedar County MU Extension Center at (417) 276-3313. Deadline to register to be a booth sponsor is March 1.
The evening will include a catered meal with registration.
“In order to attend the event, registration and a $25 payment is required by March 7,” says Davis.
Registration can be done online at https://extension.missouri.edu/events/sw-mo-mu-extension-beef-cattle-conference.
You may also mail your registration and payment to the Cedar County MU Extension Center at 113 South Street, Stockton, MO 65785, by the deadline.
No refunds for cancellations will be allowed after the registration deadline. No walk-in registration allowed.
For all other questions related to the conference, contact the Cedar County MU Extension Center at (417) 276-3313 or Davis by email at davismp@missouri.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.