Kansas 4-H: Community clubs, county fairs & experiential learning for all
From K-State Research and Extension
As county fair season begins across Kansas, thousands of families are putting the final touches on year-long 4-H projects to present to their community. When we think of 4-H, images of the fair often come to mind – youth in starched jeans leading goats, pigs or steer around a show ring, a child presenting a cake they made to a judge, public displays of vegetables grown, art created, and information learned. These projects are signatures of the 4-H model – “making the best better” through guided work that takes practice, provides feedback and opportunities for success, building confidence over time.
While county fairs and community clubs are the capstones of 4-H, it is also the guiding philosophy of all youth education delivered through K-State Research and Extension. One of the oldest and largest youth development organizations in the United States, 4-H was established at the turn of the last century from an American societal commitment to collaboration for the well-being of communities through investment in youth through intentional program design and cooperation between local county, university, and national resources.
K-State, as the land grant university in Kansas, delivers youth education following the 4-H model through Research and Extension, which has staff in every county in Kansas. The founding cooperative spirit of 4-H is demonstrated through the nationwide resource network of land-grant universities, the co-governance of the program at the county and state levels and the participation of thousands of adult volunteers who join our commitment to teaching, learning, research and service to the people of Kansas, the nation and the world.
This summer, hundreds of students throughout Southeast Kansas are learning to cook, sew, build rockets, and make art from our agents, educators, and volunteers. These summer school and camp programs follow the core principles of 4-H: youth and adults working together on experiential hands-on activities, feeling nurtured in a safe environment, learning to master new skills and abilities, and reflecting on how they are contributing to their environment and communities in a positive way.
The 4-H brand also provides confidence to parents that their children are participating in a program with standards of conduct and oversight. Every adult educator and volunteer is screened through the 4-H background check and trained by our agents to both follow and enforce our principles of community and code of conduct. This code guides all participants and leaders to think critically, behave safely, participate responsibly in our shared world, and practice good sportsmanship, honesty, and a helpful spirit to others. Whether it is a tractor safety class, an agriculture program in the classroom or a summer camp, the 4-H brand demonstrates consistent commitment to these historical ideals.
This summer, please consider visiting your local county fair to encourage the local students to show off their projects and thank the volunteers you see guiding them along the way. And as you notice the 4-H clover promoting our programs and educators, know that these opportunities are open to all students in Kansas with standards of learning and conduct that work to develop tomorrow’s leaders today.
For more information, please contact Frances Graves, Wildcat District Director and Community Vitality Agent, francesgraves@ksu.edu or 620-784-5337.
DESE announces new 5-year strategic plan for Missouri Aagricultural education
From the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s (DESE’s) Agricultural Education section, along with partners at the Missouri Department of Agriculture (MDA), developed a new Five-Year Strategic Plan to provide direction from 2024-2029 for agricultural education. The “Reinventing Agricultural Education for the Year 2020” strategic plan has served as a valuable resource to lead the industry for more than 20 years. Now, DESE has an updated plan to withstand the rapid changes and growth taking place in technology, agriculture, and education.
“As we navigate the coming years, the priorities developed through this process will guide the work of all stakeholders involved in agricultural education across Missouri,” said DESE’s Director of Agricultural Education Keith Dietzschold. “Missouri’s number one economic driver is the $93 billion agricultural industry. Education plays a key role in ensuring we develop the workforce needed to sustain that industry, along with informed Missouri consumers.”
The 2024-2029 Missouri Agricultural Education Five-Year Strategic Plan identifies four key priorities:
• Comprehensive Reach of Agricultural Education Programs • Quality Curriculum and Resources • Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources Literacy • Quality Instructors and Instruction Additionally, each priority establishes guiding themes to be carried out through the Missouri Agricultural Education Vision and Mission statements.
Representatives from education — including instructors, administrators, and students — government, and industry, along with other key stakeholders, met in a multi-stage process to affirm the key issues facing agricultural education in Missouri and to help determine the new vision. Committee work will continue this fall to establish the goals and action steps necessary to fulfill this vision.
Be alert for MoDOT mowing crews
From the Missouri Department of Transportation
JEFFERSON CITY – Though it’s been a drier start to summer than usual, seasonal growth along Missouri’s roadways still needs to be mowed. The Missouri Department of Transportation urges motorists to use caution when encountering tractor mowers near the shoulders of interstates and other busy roadways.
“Mowing roadsides increases visibility for motorists along Missouri roadways,” said MoDOT State Maintenance Director Natalie Roark. “We ask motorists to please watch out for our crews and help keep them safe too. Pay attention, slow down when approaching mowing crews, and never drive distracted.”
MoDOT’s goal is to mow major and minor routes three times by the end of October, dependent upon staffing and equipment availability. MoDOT mows about 400,000 acres of grass each year, which is equivalent to 300,000 football fields.
Crews use a protective “follow” truck to alert motorists they are approaching slow-moving mowers. Drivers are advised to use the following tips to safely pass mowers on rural two-lane roads:
• Be alert for trucks and tractors with lights flashing and moving slowly, 2-5 mph.
• Slow down and focus on the road ahead of you. Put your cellphone down and avoid other distractions.
• Be prepared to stop or drive very slowly behind a “follow” truck, especially approaching a hill or curve on a two-lane road.
• Obey the no-passing zone stripes, and only pass when you can see far enough past the “follow” truck to avoid meeting oncoming traffic.
Between mowing cycles, you can report grass and weeds blocking visibility at intersections along state-maintained roads by calling MoDOT’s 24/7 Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or by going to modot.org/report-road-concern.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.