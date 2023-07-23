Building resilience in the beef industry meetings on August 4 in Mt. Vernon and Clever
From University of Missouri Extension
GALENA, Mo. — Poor forage stands carried over from last year’s drought, lower hay yields, less fertilizer used and a drought again for 2023 has created major uncertainty in the Missouri beef industry. These challenges will affect livestock producers who are preparing to feed cattle this winter with little forage and hay on hand. The Lawrence and Christian County Extension Councils are offering meetings on Friday, August 4 at two locations for cattle producers who want to discuss this issue and gain tips for how to build resilience and survive the effects of drought.
The programs will focus on the cattle market outlook, assessing hay prices, using alternative feeds, feeding silage, nitrate concerns, tips for culling the herd, early weaning, assessing the need for forage renovation, forage options for the fall and beyond and a look at economics associated with forage irrigation.
“Back-to-back droughts have taken a major toll on livestock farms and ranches in the area. Short hay supplies will continue to plague these farms as we go into winter,” said Tim Schnakenberg, a field specialist in agronomy with University of Missouri Extension based in Galena. “Producers need to evaluate if they should continue to sell down, look into new options for feeding and what they can do to make themselves more resilient if these weather patterns continue.”
Dr. Eric Bailey, state beef nutrition specialist, Patrick Davis and Andy McCorkill, livestock specialists, Joe Horner and Wesley Tucker, ag business specialists and Tim Schnakenberg will be on hand for the discussion. On August 4 a meeting will be offered from 8:30 a.m. until 11:45 at the University of Missouri Southwest Research, Extension and Education Center (14548 Hwy H) at Mt. Vernon. Another meeting will be offered from 2 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. the same day at the First Baptist Church in Clever (105 Kennedy Ave.).
To register, either call 417-357-6812 or register online for Mt. Vernon at https://bit.ly/MVDrought or for Clever at https://bit.ly/ CleverDrought.
Corporate Challenge begins Aug. 6
From the city of Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, KS — The City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department is gearing up to host the annual Corporate Challenge competition Sunday, August 6-Wednesday, August 9. Companies in Crawford County have begun assembling their teams, in preparation for the event.
Corporate Challenge includes daily activities that promote team building and employee engagement. Teams will play games, solve problems, dodge obstacles, and use their creativity through a variety of fun events.
This three-day competition kicks off with a fun run/walk, and continues with activities like trivia, minute-to-win-it games, billiards, bowling, disc golf, axe throwing, bocce ball, golf, tug-of-war, cook-off, bake-off, music/talent battle, and more.
Companies can register to compete in one of two divisions – 100 or more employees or 99 or fewer employees. The registration fee is $200 per company. Deadline to register is Wednesday, July 31.
For more information, contact the Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department at (620) 231-8310 or email pprd@pittks.org.
Pelican Festival coming up
From the Grand Lake Association
The 40th annual Pelican Festival, and hopefully the most memorable yet, will happen in three months and event organizers are currently accepting applications for exhibitors and parade entries.
Entry forms are available on the event’s website, www.PelicanFestOK.com or by calling the Grand Lake Association offices at 918-786-2289.
Booth rental for a 10x10 space is $100 and non-profits is $75. There is no charge for parade entries.
The 2023 Pelican Festival will be Thursday through Sunday, October 5-8, at Wolf Creek Park, located off Highway 59 in Grove. The carnival by Fun Time Shows will kick things off Thursday while vendor booths, food trucks, live entertainment and other activities are set for Friday and Saturday. The Grove Masonic Lodge will again host a car show at the Festival on Saturday. The Miss Pelican Festival pageant will also be held in conjunction with the event.
40th Annual Pelican Festival t-shirts are also available to pre-order. Short sleeves are $25 and long sleeves are $30. Call the office to order yours today.
GLA Executive Director Jay Cranke says the 2022 version of the Festival once again set records in attendance, arts and crafts vendors, parade entries and car show entries. Attendance was estimated at between 7,000-8,000 people last year, which spanned over four days.
“The show keeps getting a little bigger every year,” Cranke said. “This is the 40th year for the Pelican Festival and rest assured your GLA staff will make this one to remember.”
Find the Pelican Festival event on Facebook and keep up with all the latest information or call 918-786-2289 for more information.
MoDOT hiring service- oriented individuals to join winter maintenance crews
From the Missouri Department of Transportation
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Transportation is seeking individuals who are interested in a career to “come for the snow, stay for the mow” and keep Missouri moving during the winter season and beyond.
MoDOT is currently hiring maintenance personnel for winter operations, with opportunities for year-round employment including mowing, striping and other maintenance functions. The department currently has hundreds of full-time and emergency maintenance positions available across the state. Maintenance worker position salaries begin at $19.08 per hour, depending on level of experience and area of operation, and is also eligible for an additional $3 to $6 per hour when working winter and emergency operations.
“These positions are critical to Missouri travelers once the snow starts to fall, but also include critical work to maintain our highway system throughout the year,” said MoDOT State Maintenance Director Natalie Roark. “If you’re a dedicated, hard-working individual looking for a job with excellent benefits where you can make a difference, there’s no better time to apply than right now.”
Career opportunity job postings can be found online at modot.org/careers. In addition, MoDOT is hosting hiring events across the state from late July through the month of August. These events will provide applicants an opportunity for an accelerated hiring process, including on-site interviews and potential job offers; followed by initiating criminal background checks, drug testing and work simulation physicals.
Offers made could result in new employees starting within a week. For details on these events, and to learn more about these career opportunities, visit modot.org/opportunities-maintenance.
Full-time maintenance employees receive training and a long list of benefits including paid leave, medical, vision and dental insurance, a retirement plan, and a culturally diverse workplace that is dedicated to safety and personal development. Applicants need to be at least 18 years old and successfully complete a criminal background check (a misdemeanor or felony conviction is not an automatic restriction to employment). It’s preferable for applicants to have a CDL permit, but assistance and training is available to help new employees achieve their CDL.
