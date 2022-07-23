‘A universal experience’: Students share stories from pilgrimage along the Camino
As she concluded a presentation about her experiences along the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage trail, Irmarie Dolz-Maldonado shared a passage from a prayer she discovered along the way:
“Although I may have traveled all the roads, crossed mountains and valleys from East to West. If I have not discovered the freedom to be myself, I have arrived nowhere.”
“I am so grateful to have had this experience with teachers who filled our itinerary impeccably, and to have shared this opportunity with students that I got to know more personally,” said Dolz-Maldonado, a senior legal affairs major from Joplin who participated in the study abroad trip offered May 19 through June 1. “But also for the things I learned and the connections I made with something bigger than myself.”
Fifteen students and three faculty members made the pilgrimage earlier this summer — an interdisciplinary trip that found students experiencing things firsthand outside of the classroom, bonding over shared experiences, and even learning from one another.
Starting their journey in the town of St. Jean Pied du Port at the Spanish-French border, the group followed “The French Way” — one of the traditional pilgrimage paths leading to the Santiago de Compostela Cathedral, the burying place of the apostle St. James.
The recent presentations by students focused on their experiences as they made the journey. While time necessitated traveling by bus for much of the nearly 500 miles, students also walked on the traditional path, sometimes more than 10 miles a day.
“I think for anyone who wants to go on a pilgrimage, exercise before you do it,” said Caleb Hatfield, a senior secondary education-social sciences major from Granby.
Hatfield’s presentation put an emphasis on the pilgrim culture, from the stamps travelers receive on their “passports” along the way, to the religious aspect of the journey.
“We visited a lot of cathedrals and churches,” he said. “When you walk in, you could hear music and the sound of footsteps on stone, and smell wax and incense. It was beautiful.”
Madelyn Enlow, a senior history major from Neosho, said she was excited to make architectural connections during their journey.
“A few semesters ago, I did an internship with Joplin Historical Neighborhoods, and got to do a lot of archiving work going on during the reconstruction of the Schifferdecker House,” she said. “One place that stood out in particular to me was Casa Botines, designed by (the architect) Antoni Gaudí’ in Leon, Spain.
“I wrote a lot in my journal comparing and contrasting the two structures, which were both built in the early 1890s. The tower is the focal point of the Schifferdecker House, but Gaudi’s towers were much smaller.”
Abigail Harrold, a senior fine arts major from Diamond, said traveling the Camino marked her first trip outside of the United States.
“I fell in love with the architecture and unique stories of each place we went,” she said. “We were surrounded by people from all over the world. Once we finally arrived at the cathedral in Santiago, you could see travelers crying, lighting candles and praying.”
The trip was offered as a joint venture between the History, Kinesiology and Spanish Departments.
“It was helpful for students to think about the pilgrimage not just from a historical perspective, but also its spiritual and physical impact,” said Dr. Rebecca Shriver, assistant professor of history.
“I think having this universal experience was valuable for our students, especially when thinking about the conditions and mental stress we all lived through during the last two years.”
Dr. Andrea Cullers, associate professor of kinesiology and department chair, said she enjoyed watching as students learned from one another.
“You’d have one of my students lead the entire group in stretching exercises, then have another student casually discussing the history of the area. There were a lot of informal conversations about what they had studied in class and applying it (to the trip).
“In the end, it didn’t matter what their major is. They were there as a group, learning from each other.”
Dr. Susana Liso, associate professor of Spanish, was the third faculty member joining students on the journey.
Many of the students embraced the spiritual aspect of the pilgrimage, leaving rocks or shells at certain symbolic points along the way.
“I left my most sentimental rock at the resting place of St. James, and a final rock for Finisterre, which is known as the ‘Edge of the World,’” said Dolz-Maldonado.
“It was a lightening of the load. I would leave rocks and send good wishes to family and friends, from my past, present and who will be in my future, and leaving behind the burdens of life.”
Pelican Festival at Grand Lake approaching
The 39th annual Pelican Festival, hosted by the Grand Lake Association, is less than three months away and applications for exhibitors, parade entries and Miss Pelican Festival are being accepted.
“We have recently redesigned our Pelican Festival website and it is much more user-friendly,” Grand Lake Association Executive Director Jay Cranke said. All applications can easily be downloaded at www. PelicanFestOK.com.
The 2022 Pelican Festival will be Thursday through Sunday, October 6-9, at Wolf Creek Park, located off Highway 59 in Grove. The carnival by Fun Time Shows will kick things off Thursday while vendor booths, food trucks, live entertainment and other fun, family activities are set for Friday and Saturday. The Pelican Festival Parade begins at 9:30 am Saturday and the Grove Masonic Lodge will again host a car show at the Festival on Saturday.
Cranke said his team has been working on the event since last October and he hopes to bring another memorable event to Grand Lake.
The Miss Pelican Festival pageant will be held ahead of the Festival on Saturday, October 1. This year, the scholarship pageant will be at the Legacy Event Center, located at 500 West 39th Street in Grove.
“Last year, we barely assisted with the pageant and basically allowed organizers to use our tent,” Cranke said. “It worked, but this year the GLA is taking a larger role by adding scholarships and moving it to the Legacy, which is a much better location for a pageant.”
Pelican t-shirts are making a come-back at this year’s event and you can order yours today by calling the GLA office at 918-786-2289.
“We have teamed up with the folks at Eskimo Joe’s and they have designed a fabulous shirt for the event,” Cranke said. “Only 200 shirts will be available, so order yours today.”
Also, in conjunction with this year’s Pelican Festival, Har-Ber Village, one of GLA’s great partners, will be offering discounted admission during the weekend. Oasis Animal Adventures will have some of their cuddly animals at the park and the Balloon E. Dude will be making free animal balloons on Saturday.
“I truly don’t know if we can bring a better event than last year’s, but we are going to make every effort,” Cranke said.
Once again, Facebook promotion for the event began in March and nearly 30,000 people from the four-state region have already seen the ad in their feeds and are making plans to attend.
“That’s about 5,000 more people than our early Facebook promotion received during the same time period last year,” Cranke said. “I think that might indicate a larger attendance this year.”
Cranke said typical attendance to the 4-day event is around 4,000 people but estimates indicate nearly 7,000 attended last year.
“I believe our early marketing plan last year helped get our event on people’s radars quicker and drove attendance numbers up,” Cranke said. “So, we plan to continue that momentum.”
Vendors are already signing up for the annual event so don’t wait until it is too late. Organizers make every effort to curtail food and product competition so that all exhibitors have a successful Festival.
2022 booth rental for a 10x10 space is $100, non-profits rental is $75 and food vendors are $125 per truck. There is limited electric service for all vendors at an additional cost of $25. There is no charge for parade entries.
Pre-sale carnival armband coupons will be announced in the next few weeks.
To reserve your booth space today, email kim@GLAOK. com or tonya@GLAOK. com.
For parade entries, email kathleen@GLAOK. com. For more information, call 918-786-2289.
Frederick and Rebekah Hughes Charitable Trust awards $3,000 to Bright Futures Joplin
Bright Futures Joplin was awarded a grant in the amount of $3,000 from the Frederick and Rebekah Hughes Charitable Trust.
The funds will be used in support of food-insecure students in the Joplin School District through Bright Futures Joplin’s Snack Pack program. In past years, the Snack Pack program has provided a reliable food source over the weekend and during holiday breaks for an average of 400 students per week.
“It’s been our ongoing mission at Bright Futures Joplin to make sure our food-insecure kids aren’t going hungry,” said Bright Futures Joplin Coordinator Amanda Stone. “The Hughes grant goes a long way toward supporting that need, especially with food costs continuing to rise. When Joplin kids head back to school in August, we want to be able to tell our teachers and counselors that we’re ready to meet their needs. They know that when kids are fed, they’re more able to reach academic success, so we’re incredibly grateful for the chance to make a difference. It wouldn’t be possible without community support like this,” said Stone.
The late Fred Hughes was a former owner and publisher of The Joplin Globe. He and Rebekah Hughes, his wife, established a Charitable Trust to give support to the institutions that will best benefit the citizens of Joplin and Southwest Missouri at the current time. U.S. Bank Wealth Management acts as trustee.
Bright Futures Joplin is a grassroots, community-based program which helps students achieve success by matching student needs with resources via community partnerships. Through the support of local businesses, faith-based organizations, social service agencies, volunteers and parents, Bright Futures Joplin aims to strengthen the community by facilitating a brighter future for all students. The Bright Futures framework was started in Joplin in 2010, and has since been implemented in more than 70 communities nationwide. More details about the program and its initiatives are available at brightfuturesjoplin.org.
Miami Public Library adds online tutoring, job and veterans assistance
If you need help navigating assistance programs for veterans, are looking for a job, or need online tutoring or homework help, the Miami Public Library has new useful resources to fit these needs through Brainfuse. The Miami Public Library is launching three helpful online services Brainfuse JobNow, Brainfuse VetNow, and Brainfuse HelpNow.
“We are so thankful that the Oklahoma Department of Libraries has realized the importance of these programs. It is wonderful that they are funding these opportunities for our Oklahoma Communities. We at the library are often given the opportunity to help many different individuals, but we are limited, whether it be to staffing, time, or budget. Now we can refer our patrons to these programs for assistance that we would typically not be able to help with,” Miami Public Library Director Callie Cortner said.
Brainfuse is one of the nation’s leading online assistance providers serving hundreds of libraries, school districts, colleges and universities.
Brainfuse JobNow is an online service designed to support every step of the job search process, featuring live online coaches who assist in resume preparation and help job seekers prepare for interviews. JobNow also provides downloadable resume templates, career resources to strategically target jobs suitable to interests and qualifications, and aids with career-enhancing skills and test preparation including GED and USCIS citizenship tests.
Brainfuse VetNow supports community veterans and their families by assisting them with VA bureaucracy, VA benefits assistance, providing academic tutoring, and employment transition assistance. Veterans and their families can get answers regarding benefits eligibility, referral to community resources for housing, healthcare, and educational needs. VetNow is also designed to help with job-hunting tools and college skills. Veterans can receive real-time tutoring via instructors in online classrooms.
Brainfuse HelpNow provides learning solutions for users of diverse needs through live online tutors using interactive whiteboards to chat, write, draw, copy/paste, and graph homework problems. HelpNow offers help with homework, test preparation, skill building and is personalized for each user.A Writing Lab offers detailed feedback of submitted papers and a 24/7 Center offers help any time of day for non-writing assignments such as math or science. Helpful Study Tools creates a learning plan based on skills assessments through LEAP, and Flashbulb creates sets of flashcards for a learning resource. The program even offers MEET and Brainwave allowing students to work collaboratively during online sessions or in study groups. An Adult Learning Center is available for adult learners who can access GED, US Citizenship test prep, resume skills, and career resources.
Assistance is now just a click away at any time. To access Miami Public Library’s Brainfuse programs VetNow, JobNow and HelpNow please visit the library’s website at https://miamipl.okpls.org/, or for more information contact the Miami Public Library at 918-541-2292.
