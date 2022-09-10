Soroptimist International of Joplin inducts new members
From Soroptimist International of Joplin
Soroptimist International of Joplin inducted four new members on Thursday, August 18 during their noon meeting.
New inductees Anne McLaughlin, Jamie Williams, Abby Tribble, and Stacy Braman were presented with the official membership pin of the organization and a yellow rose, the official flower of the organization.
Anne is the owner and designer of Blue Lake Designs. Anne’s membership was sponsored by Lynda Banwart.
Jamie is an Academic Support Specialist at Missouri Southern State University. Jamie’s membership was also sponsored by Lynda Banwart.
Abby is a Learning Specialist at Kansas City University. Abby’s membership was sponsored by Lisa Paugh.
Stacy is a former social worker and a previous member of Soroptimist International of Joplin. Her membership is sponsored by Rikki Smith.
Soroptimist International of Joplin is part of Soroptimist International of the Americas, a global volunteer organization that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment. The Soroptimist Live Your Dream Awards is the signature project of Soroptimist International of the Americas. Soroptimist, a 501(c)(3) organization that relies on charitable donations to support its programs, also powers LiveYourDream.org — an online community offering offline volunteer opportunities in support of women and girls.
For more information about becoming a member, or how Soroptimist improves the lives of women and girls, visit www.soroptimist.org, www.joplinsoroptimist.org, or www.facebook.com/SIJoplin.
PSU grad is new owner of Brick + Mortar Social House
From Pittsburg State University
Brick + Mortar Social House is under the new ownership of Darrell Pulliam — a Pittsburg State University graduate who years ago helped with a planning grant that led to the creation of Block22, where the restaurant is located.
Pulliam (BST ‘90), who is part of the University Strategic Initiatives team, also worked in Block22’s office space when it first opened.
When it became apparent that ownership was to change hands at Brick + Mortar Social House, a flagship business at the intersection of Fourth & Broadway, “I wanted to make sure it stayed locally owned and would maintain the cool factor we set out to create in those initial planning stages,” he said. “It’s hard to believe how things come full circle sometimes when you least expect it.”
A similar thing happened to him as a student, when he served on a planning team for the soon-to-be-built Kansas Technology Center.
After graduation, he was recruited to work in industry for Banta Corporation, a Fortune 500 printing company, where he spent 20 years, and in that role, he returned to campus to recruit students from programs housed at the newly built KTC.
In 2013, he retired from Banta and returned to Pittsburg on what he thought was a one-year project at the university in partnership with the Department of Commerce.
“That one year turned into nine, and now this feels like home,” he said. “It’s amazing what has happened in the Pittsburg community since that time.”
Today, Pulliam has an office in the Tyler Research Center, where he is the facilities manager for the National Institute for Materials Advancement (previously known as the Kansas Polymer Research Center).
He will divide his time between there and Brick + Mortar, where he is building up his staff so the restaurant can reopen on Mondays. The staff of more than 30 part-time and full-time employees includes many PSU students.
“Brick + Mortar will also be the host site for the Coach Brian Wright Radio Show on Mondays throughout the 2022 football season,” he said.
He has no plans to change the menu, which features a range of popular entrees and appetizers.
“If it’s not broken, don’t fix it,” he said. “That’s one thing we have heard from so many of our patrons.”
He’s also preparing to relaunch a burrito restaurant next door this fall in the Baxter Building in the space previously occupied by Juicy’s; that building also is part of Block22.
“It’s really rewarding to be part of things in Pittsburg, and to partner with the university, in this new and exciting way,” he said. “It’s also exciting to be a partner to other Block22 businesses, all of which are now owned by PSU graduates.”
JPL celebrates Library Card Sign Up Month
From the Joplin Public Library
September is Library Card Sign-Up Month, when libraries nationwide join the American Library Association (ALA) to remind parents, caregivers, and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.
Libraries play a crucial role in the education and development of children, offering a variety of programs to spark creativity and stimulate an interest in reading and learning. Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams, explore new passions and interests, and find their voice.
At Joplin Public Library, patrons of all ages can find a variety of educational resources and activities, including homework help, STEM Club and Curiosity Kits, books of all kinds, and databases such as Mango, Computer Skills Center and Learning Express Library.
“During Library Card Sign-Up Month, we invite you to explore all the Library has to offer,” says Library Director Jeana Gockley, “Take advantage of our numerous free resources — new books, digital offerings, and fun programs!”
The theme for this year’s Library Card Sign-Up Month is “Let your imagination sing at the library”. JPL will have programming throughout the month, and each patron that signs up for a card can add a musical note to our display!
For information on these programs and a complete listing of all September events, visit the Library’s calendar at https://www.joplinpubliclibrary.org/calendar, or contact Lori Crockett at 417-623-7953 (ext 1019) or lcrockett@joplinpubliclibrary.org.
QuikTrip offers mobile app customers free drinks for a limited time
From QuikTrip
TULSA, Okla. — QuikTrip (QT), everyone’s favorite drink stop, is launching a new mobile app promotion. Drink HQ will showcase the stores’ wide variety of beverage selections. Between September 1 and October 30, 2022, QT will give all paid mobile app orders a chance to win a digital gift for a free beverage to be redeemed on a future visit.
Throughout the promotional period, QT will offer digital freebies of a variety of beverages including soft drinks, energy drinks, cold coffee drinks and teas. Some customers will also win specialty drinks from QT Kitchens, including Frappes and cold brews.
Customers have seven days to redeem their winning digital gifts from the time they are received in the mobile app. There is no limit on the number of mobile app orders that can receive a digital gift.
“QT is already “Drink HQ” to a number of our regular customers who rely on us to always have their favorite beverage stocked and ready to go,” said Aisha Jefferson-Smith, QuikTrip Corporate Communications Manager. “This is our way of showing our appreciation, and giving our customers an added incentive to give our convenient mobile app a try.”
To participate in the Drink HQ promotion, QT customers should complete purchases using the QT mobile app between September 1 and October 30, 2022. Customers will receive a digital gift that will appear in their offers inbox for each complete mobile order.
MSSU’s Adult Degree Completion program receives grant
From Missouri Southern State University
Joplin, MO – Missouri Southern State University’s new Adult Degree Completion (ADC) program has been approved for a $30,000 Institutional Workforce Enhancement grant by the Missouri Scholarship and Loan Foundation.
The Missouri Scholarship and Loan Foundation is a non-profit organization that focuses on making higher education more accessible and affordable by providing grants and scholarships to Missouri families, and is responsible for grant programs such as Finish Line.
The ADC program at Missouri Southern, which launched this fall, focuses on assisting adult learners who wish to finish school by offering them tailored degrees and certifications. The students’ life and employment experience can also count toward college credit and help them to accelerate advancement in the workforce.
Dr. William Mountz, Director of Adult Degree Completion, said that MSSU has wanted to do more to assist adult learners.
“There’s not a lot of tools for adults who work full time that allows them to finish their degrees,” he said. “This grant will go toward helping us launch this program and for things like technology that students can come in to use to do assignments or check out.”
Mountz plans to apply for more grants for adult learners to continue offering them a flexible way to return to school and finish their degree.
“We’re still building up the program while we’re launching it,” he said. “This grant will help us achieve that goal.”
For more information, contact Mountz at 417-625-9325 or Mountz-W@mssu.edu, or visit www.mssu.edu/adc.
The Wizard Run returns to Joplin
From The Wizard Run
Joplin, MO — The Wizard Run will take place on October 1 in downtown Joplin.
“We are excited to host the Wizard Run in Joplin again,” says Ashleigh Teeter, the Wizard Run Event Director. “The gathering of so many lovers of the fantastical in Downtown Joplin is simply magical and there is still time to join us!”
Participants will take a magical journey through town with wizardly sights and sounds along the way and a detour through Wizard Alley in the last mile! Distances include a 5K and a 1 Mile Fun Run. The post-race festivities is open to the public and will feature craft and food vendors.
Packet pick-up will be on Friday, Sept. 30, at a time/place TBA. On Saturday, October 1, the 1 Mile Fun Run starts at 7:30 AM and the 5K starts at 8:00 AM. The start line for both distances is at 511 S. Main Street. The event festivities go from 7:30 AM to 11:00 AM on the 500 block of Main Street. Costumes are highly encouraged!
For more information or to register, please visit TheWizardRun.com.
