Air Methods celebrates MedFlight’s 30-year anniversary
Reaching a significant milestone in October, MedFlight celebrated 30 years of providing critical care in the community with a special banquet on Oct. 11 at Crestwood Country Club along with past and present crew members, hospital executives, local partners and a former patient.
MedFlight — a subsidiary of Air Methods, the leading air medical service provider in the U.S. — is based out of Joplin, MO and Parsons, KS providing essential lifesaving services in Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma. Over the past three decades, MedFlight Joplin has established deep roots within the four-state community.
“Both bases, in Joplin at Freeman Health and in Parsons, KS on the Labette Health campus, demonstrate the commitment and relationships we have built throughout the four-state area over the years,” said Rod Pace, vice president of customer experience. “The deep relationships with local EMS and first responders are a tribute to the MedFlight team.”
Having been with Air Methods for 22 years and with the MedFlight program for more than 24 years, Pace noted the change in helicopter emergency services (HEMS) over his tenure explaining the technology and equipment used are far more advanced in the ability to save lives. The safety technology on-board the aircraft and the advancements in the care provided are of the highest quality in the region.
“Quality emergency medical care doesn’t always begin in the emergency room — it can begin at the scene of an accident, in a patient’s home, or wherever illness strikes. That’s why Freeman Health System relies on Air Methods’ MedFlight program to help us care for patients,” said Paula Baker, president and CEO of Freeman Health System. “MedFlight helicopters are flying critical care units, communicating with our doctors and Emergency Department all along the way to the hospital. This ensures rapid, expert treatment for patients experiencing a heart attack, stroke, traumatic injuries, and many other conditions.”
MedFlight’s highly skilled medical team is now able to provide advanced trauma care such as blood products administration; advanced airway intervention; cardiac/hemodynamic monitoring; ventilator management; vasoactive medication administration and titration; and advanced surgical procedures, all while in-flight to provide the best care at the scene and pre-hospital arrival.
“At the end of the day, we’re all neighbors and all part of the same community. We are all individuals who deserve the best healthcare possible,” said CEO of Labette Health Brian Williams. “Our partnership with MedFlight does just that – provide healthcare centered around the patient, providing the best and most efficient care.”
Since taking flight in October 1992, MedFlight Joplin crews have completed more than 21,000 patient transports. The high-caliber crew is staffed by nine registered nurses, seven paramedics, seven pilots, and three mechanics. Additionally, both locations operate a EC130 aircraft and are equipped with state-of-the-art equipment. With so many rural areas in four states, the skilled crews coupled with advanced equipment provide a fast response and mean all the difference in saving lives now and for many years to come.
Pittsburg Fire Chief Dennis Reilly announces retirement
PITTSBURG, KS — Pittsburg Fire Chief Dennis Reilly has announced his retirement from the Pittsburg Fire Department.
“The chief has had a long career in the fire service and we appreciate him spending the last two years as a firefighter with the city of Pittsburg, sharing his experiences and knowledge of fire tactics,” said Pittsburg City Manager Daron Hall.
Reilly has served as Pittsburg Fire Chief since September of 2020, and has dedicated more than 40 years to the fire service.
“I’m excited to focus on my family, traveling, and my training and consulting business,” said Reilly. “It’s been an honor to serve the citizens of Pittsburg and I appreciate the opportunities I have been given.”
The city has appointed Battalion Chief Taylor Cerne as Interim Fire Chief.
MSSU welcomes students from the Czech Republic
Missouri Southern is welcoming 13 students from the Czech Republic who will have an opportunity to experience life on campus and in the surrounding community.
The students, who arrived on Oct. 9, have been participating in three joint classes that are offered between Missouri Southern and its partner university – the University of Hradec Králové in the Czech Republic. The classes – history, art, and international business – are being team taught by professors from both universities.
“We already have a normal student exchange with Hradec Králové,” said Dr. Chad Stebbins, director of the Institute of International Studies. “So, this is a separate and unique, once-in-a-lifetime chance for these students to visit the United States.”
The Czech students will participate in campus activities, such as attending athletic events, the musical “Happy Days,” and a MOSO Connect luncheon – an event designed to engage faculty and staff while networking and learning more about what MSSU has to offer. They will also explore the region during trips to Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville, Ark., the Maple Leaf Parade in Carthage, Mo., and an Amish community.
Students at Missouri Southern have had the opportunity to engage with these students virtually and will be able to get to know them in person. In December, a group of MSSU students will be studying in the Czech Republic, where they will already have made acquaintances.
“They will be getting the full cultural experience,” said Stebbins. “It’s a great opportunity while they take these joint classes.”
ServSafe Manager Training for Food Safety
The Wildcat Extension District will conduct a ServSafe Food Manager Training and exam on November 22. Training will be held at Southeast Research Center 25092 Ness Road, Parsons. The class starts at 8 a.m. with an exam at 4 p.m.
The ServSafe Managers Training and Exam program provides in-depth knowledge for those individuals that manage or oversee food safety in a food service operation. Participants must pre-register to attend.
The registration deadline is November 7, 2022. Registered participants will be able to pick up the book and practice tests prior to the training to begin studying for the exam. It is recommended that participants study prior to the exam to ensure their successful completion of the course.
For more information about the ServSafe Manager Training and Exam please contact Holly Miner, Nutrition, Food Safety, and Health Agent, haminer@ksu.edu, (620)331-2690.
PSU to benefit from grants in nursing, plastics engineering technology and wood tech
Grants awarded to three programs for which Pittsburg State University is known will help those programs better serve students by preparing them for the workforce.
Nursing
A $1 million grant from the HRSA, the Nurse Education, Practice, Quality, and Retention — Registered Nurse Training Program will provide a total of 20 scholarships per year for the next three years in the Irene Ransom Bradley School of Nursing.
Director Cheryl Giefer said it will help not only students but will positively impact the nursing workforce in Southeast Kansas.
“This means we’ll be able to provide to our area health care partners more graduates trained in acute care settings in medically underserved areas who are ready to work,” Giefer said.
PSU is a pipeline for nurses heading to the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas, Freeman Health System, and Girard Medical Center.
Each year, the grant will fund 10 pre-licensure BSN scholarships and 10 RN to BSN scholarships, covering tuition and fees.
PSU is one of 14 schools in the nation to receive this federal grant.
Plastics Engineering Technology
A $500,000 grant from the National Institute of Standards and Technology will allow the Plastics Engineering Technology program at PSU to purchase equipment and implement lecture-based and hands-on laboratory learning modules focused on plastics circularity in the materials, design, and processing phases of production.
A circular economy for plastics is one in which materials retain their value through repeated reuse, repair and recycling, and are discarded only as a last resort. It requires new manufacturing methods, chemical processes, and separation capabilities, as well as new approaches for optimizing how plastics cycle through the industrial supply chain.
The funding also will provide summer stipends for faculty and students to develop a curriculum around sustainability.
PSU is one of five universities nationwide to receive the grant. It is under the direction of Jeanne Norton and Greg Murray.
Wood Technology
The Architectural Manufacturing and Management Technology program at PSU received a $36,000 grant and matched funds, for a total of $72,000, from the Architectural Woodwork Institute Education Foundation.
The funding will allow the AMMT program to upgrade the design and engineering lab with new computers, monitors, and components.
The PSU AMMT, or “Wood Product Manufacturing” program, is unique among higher education institutions nationwide and draws students from many states away.
PSU AMMT is one of only six accredited programs to receive the grant. It is under the direction of Charlie Phillips and Jordan Backs.
Flu and COVID-19 shots encouraged as flu season begins
JEFFERSON CITY, MO — With flu season now officially underway, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is encouraging Missourians to get a flu shot and a COVID-19 vaccine or booster, if eligible.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended that people 65 years and older get a high-dose flu vaccine this season. Individuals can receive flu and COVID-19 vaccines in the same visit but are encouraged to check with the provider first to ensure there is available inventory. Both the COVID-19 and flu vaccines are safe and effective, and have been shown to reduce the risk of serious illness, hospitalization, and death.
“We encourage everyone to get a flu shot to protect themselves and their loved ones against flu – especially those who are considered high-risk for serious complications,” said Paula Nickelson, acting director of DHSS. “It is important that Missourians visit a flu clinic or their primary health care provider soon as it can take two weeks for the vaccine to begin working.”
On Oct. 14, DHSS began its statewide surveillance reporting for the 2022-2023 flu season. Weekly data reports are published each Friday and include the number of diagnosed influenza cases, influenza-like illness visits to the ER, and flu-related hospitalizations across Missouri. From October 2-8, 80 laboratory-confirmed flu cases were reported in Missouri (as compared to 28 cases during the same time period in 2021). Currently, the highest rate of infections is among the youngest children aged 0-4.
“It is important for parents to know that while their young children may have a lower risk of severe illness from COVID-19, young children are at higher risk of developing serious flu-related complications,” said Nickelson.
In addition to young children, high-risk individuals also include:
• Adults 65 years and older,
• Pregnant individuals, • Children with underlying medical conditions, • And individuals with these conditions: asthma, heart disease or stroke, diabetes, HIV/AIDS and/or cancer.
The flu can be very serious. Each year, hundreds of thousands of individuals are hospitalized, while thousands die from flu-related illnesses. The most common symptoms of flu are fever, cough and sore throat. Other symptoms include body aches, headaches, chills, runny nose and fatigue. Not everyone will experience the same symptoms, and it is important to stay home if you are experiencing any of these symptoms. Seek medical assistance if you have trouble breathing, or if your symptoms worsen. Those who are in a high-risk group and experience flu-like symptoms should contact their primary health care provider.
“Now is also a great time to get up-to-date on your COVID-19 shots especially since they can be taken care of in the same visit,” said Nickelson.
Bivalent vaccines just became available for adults last month, and the reformatted dose became available for those as young as age 5 last week. The bivalent boosters both target two versions of SARS-CoV-2, the ancestral virus that caused COVID-19 – the original strain of the virus and two of the Omicron subvariants (BA.4 and BA.5), which are currently the most widespread variants globally.
According to a recent Commonwealth Fund study, it was estimated that “a fall booster vaccination campaign reaching coverage similar to the 2020–2021 influenza vaccination (scenario 1) would prevent more than 75,000 deaths and more than 745,000 hospitalizations and generate savings of $44 billion associated with direct medical costs by the end of March 2023, compared to the baseline. An even more successful campaign (scenario 2) would prevent approximately 90,000 deaths, more than 936,000 hospitalizations, and avert $56 billion in direct medical costs over the course of the next six months, compared with the baseline scenario.”
The report continues, “If vaccination continued at its current pace through the end of March 2023, a potential winter surge in COVID-19 infections could result in a peak of around 16,000 hospitalizations and 1,200 deaths per day by March 2023. Under both scenarios modeled, the study showed an aggressive fall booster vaccination campaign could prevent COVID-19 deaths from exceeding 400 per day.”
Flu vaccines are now widely available, and it is recommended annually for everyone 6 months and older. Contact your health care provider, or find a location near you for either vaccine at Vaccines.gov.
Last month, DHSS launched a flu public awareness campaign for social media, online and digital platforms and billboards across the state to encourage Missourians to “stick it to the flu” to protect themselves, their families and their communities.
For more information about flu in Missouri, visit MOStopsFlu.com.
