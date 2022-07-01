Grand Lake Summer Expo coming up
From the Grand Lake Association
The 2nd Annual Grand Lake Summer Expo, sponsored by the Grand Lake Association, is just around the corner and it’s not too late to register for the two-day event to sell your creations.
Cost is $75 for a 10x10 space for both days. Non-profit booth space is $50. Admission to the show will be FREE.
The Summer Expo will feature nearly 50 vendor booths in the air-conditioned Grove Civic Center, located at 1702 South Main Street in Grove. Event hours for both July 8 and 9 will be 9am to 6pm.
Some familiar faces will be displaying their arts and crafts, goodies for your home, food items and outdoor furnishings. Others will be on hand with literature to distribute about their businesses.
Grand Lake Association Executive Director Jay Cranke said the event will also include a car show on Saturday, organized by the Grove Masonic Lodge, and Pistol Pats BBQ.
“This event will feature a variety of vendors,” Cranke said. “Shoppers might find a booth selling peanut brittle next to an insurance agency next to someone selling cosmetics.”
“We also thought lake area visitors might want something to do inside when it will be 100-degrees outside,” Cranke said.
Exhibitor applications are available by clicking on the Grand Lake Summer Expo logo at www.GrandLakeFun.com. You can also receive an application by emailing tonya@glaok.com or kim@glaok.com or by calling the GLA office at 918-786-2289.
Treasurer Fitzpatrick encourages Missourians to check 2022 Unclaimed Property List
From Missouri Treasurer’s Office
Jefferson City, MO — Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is launching an annual effort to return Unclaimed Property to Missourians. The names of more than 129,400 individuals, small businesses, and non-profit organizations with Unclaimed Property will be listed in over 100 publications across the state. Missourians can also search and view the lists by county on ShowMeMoney.com.
“I want to return Unclaimed Property to as many Missourians as possible. We are required by law to run these lists in newspapers, but we are also making them available online so that all Missourians have access to these county lists regardless of their ability to pay for a newspaper,” Treasurer Fitzpatrick said. “I encourage all Missourians to check the Unclaimed Property list and claim any money that is rightfully yours. I also encourage Missourians to take a look at the list and if you see a name you recognize, let that person know. It is always free to claim your Unclaimed Property and many claims can be filed online.”
County lists are accessible here: https://treasurer.mo.gov/UCP/2022-New-Unclaimed-Property-Account-Owner-Lists-by-County.aspx
St. Louis County has the largest list of names with 28,449 names while Worth County has the shortest list with only 30 names.
Most Unclaimed Property consists of cash from bank accounts, stocks, bonds, and contents of safe deposit boxes that have been abandoned. It can also include uncollected insurance policy proceeds, government refunds, utility deposits, and wages from past jobs.
Treasurer Fitzpatrick currently manages over $1 billion in unclaimed assets in more than five million owner accounts. One in ten Missourians has Unclaimed Property, and the average return is nearly $300.
Since taking office in 2019, Treasurer Fitzpatrick has broken many unclaimed property records, including returning the first $1 million of his administration in less than 10 days, returning Unclaimed Property to more Missourians in one year than any prior treasurer, returning $100 million to Missourians faster than any prior treasurer, and returning more Unclaimed Property in one fiscal year than any prior year.
State law requires notices be published annually in a newspaper in each Missouri county listing the names of individuals whose Unclaimed Property of $50 or more has been turned over to the Missouri State Treasurer’s Office in the past year.
Missouri Department of Revenue encourages residents to prepare for REAL ID deadline
From the Missouri Department of Revenue
JEFFERSON CITY — The federal REAL ID enforcement deadline is one year away on May 3, 2023. Since the Missouri Department of Revenue began offering REAL ID-compliant driver licenses and ID cards on March 25, 2019, over 1.6 million REAL IDs have been issued. With the new REAL ID enforcement deadline coming up next year, the Department wants to remind Missourians about the new requirements and make sure everyone is prepared.
“The REAL ID enforcement deadline is approaching fast, and we want Missourians to be prepared,” said Director of Revenue Wayne Wallingford. “If you’ve already decided to get a REAL ID, don’t wait to apply; gather your documents and head to your local license office. If you’re still unsure, the Department has a variety of resources on our website that can help you make an informed decision.”
A Missouri-issued REAL ID-compliant driver license or ID card will have a star in the upper right-hand corner. A license or ID card that is noncompliant with REAL ID will have “NOT FOR REAL ID PURPOSES” in the upper right-hand corner.
Who will need a REAL ID?
Under Missouri law, applying for a REAL ID is your choice, and is not mandatory. However, all U.S. residents will soon be required to present a REAL ID in order to enter nuclear power plants, access federal facilities, and board federally regulated domestic flights. If you plan on flying in the future but do not want to apply for a REAL ID, you can present another acceptable form of ID such as your U.S. passport.
A noncompliant license or ID card is, and will continue to be, acceptable for verification of driving privileges, verification of age, voting and registering to vote, state purposes and other purposes not limited by the REAL ID Act.
What documents do I need to obtain a REAL ID?
To apply for a REAL ID-compliant driver license or ID card, Missourians will need to submit valid, original documents verifying their identity, lawful status, Social Security number, proof of residency, and official name change if needed. For a full list of acceptable documents, click here. Anyone wishing to apply for a REAL ID-compliant license or ID card must notify the person assisting them at the start of their transaction.
When will REAL ID requirements start being enforced?
Last year, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security extended the REAL ID enforcement deadline to ease the burdens caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. REAL ID will now be enforced starting May 3, 2023.
Where can I apply for a REAL ID?
Residents can apply for a REAL ID-compliant driver license or non-driver identification card at one of Missouri’s several contract license office locations. The transaction and processing fees for a REAL ID-compliant driver license or ID card, new or renewal, are the same as for a license or ID card that is noncompliant with REAL ID. Detailed fee information can be found at https://dor.mo.gov/driver-license/resources/license.html#fees.
Why are these changes being made?
The REAL ID Act was passed by the U.S. Congress in 2005 after the 9/11 Commission recommended the federal government set new standards for the issuance of identification in an effort to achieve enhanced security.
Missourians can learn more about REAL ID at https://dor.mo.gov/driver-license/issuance/real-id. Information is also available on the TSA website at tsa.gov/real-id and on the DHS website at dhs.gov/real-id.
University of Kansas: Book gives fresh perspective on Black literature of 1930s
From the University of Kansas
In the conventional telling of African American literary history, the 1930s are overshadowed, at best, by the Harlem Renaissance of the 1920s and the social realism/protest novels of the 1940s.
But a new volume on the decade marked indelibly by the Great Depression takes a closer look and finds important transitions between one era and the other occasioned by such disparate forces as the New Deal and the Communist Party USA.
“African American Literature in Transition, 1930-1940” is the 10th volume in a planned series of 17 from Cambridge University Press. Ayesha Hardison, University of Kansas associate professor of English, co-edited the collection of essays with her Vassar College counterpart, Eve Dunbar. The 12 contributors include John Edgar Tidwell, KU professor emeritus of English, whose chapter is titled “Racial Representation and the Performance of 1930s African American Literary History.”
Hardison said the assignment to concentrate on the 1930s “felt like an intellectual challenge and a learning opportunity. It was not only an invitation to highlight some understudied writers, but also a chance to collaborate with scholars who have been conducting interesting research on them.”
While not ignoring Depression-era writers like Langston Hughes, Zora Neale Hurston and Richard Wright — who remain well-known today — the authors of the new volume critically consider such figures as novelist Arna Bontemps (“Black Thunder”), journalist Roi Ottley (“New World A-Coming”) and a group of female short-fiction writers including Dorothy West, Marita Bonner and Octavia B. Wynbush. The collection also discusses the period’s ethnography, poetry, journals and magazines.
Faced with the racist absence of major publishing opportunities, Hardison said, some writers of the 1930s, like Hurston and Wright, latched on to Works Progress Administration programs like the Federal Writers’ Project. They wrote anything they could get paid for, including state guidebooks, though they were not always credited for their contributions. Others documented the experience of economic privation in the form of theater. Art from a WPA artist illustrates Hardison and Dunbar’s introduction to the book, and one chapter references James Van Der Zee’s photography.
Another important, alternative stream of thought — communism — was also explored by Black writers in the 1930s, including Kansas-born Frank Marshall Davis, who would later become an acquaintance of and influence on the future President Barack Obama.
“The Communist Party was another kind of professionalizing opportunity for various writers,” Hardison said. “Not only for someone like Richard Wright, whose party affiliation was well known, but also other writers that emerged later in the African American literary tradition like Ralph Ellison, whose association with the party is not as widely known. The party compelled writers to think about economic and labor conditions, to think about the working class, to include them as characters and to center social commentary in their work. Such politics and aesthetics help shape the kind of protest novels emerging in the 1940s.”
Moreover, Hardison said, communist thought informed an “internationalist” orientation among a segment of the Black intelligentsia, linking the African American human-rights struggle with liberation movements around the globe. In this way, she said, the social critiques of the ‘30s presage not just the 1940s, but also the Black Arts and Black Power movements of the 1960s.
Hardison said the new book offers additional perspectives, including insight on the value of literature and the humanities, more broadly, to society.
“Despite the limited publishing and financial opportunities for writers during the 1930s, they worked in various genres to document the experience of African Americans. They saw their creative work as important to racial representation, social politics, educational development and the greater good,” Hardison said.
MU Extension guide helps farmers with replant decisions
From MU Extension
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Challenging weather has forced Missouri farmers to make difficult decisions on whether to replant crops because of sparse stands or delayed planting.
A newly revised University of Missouri Extension guide, “Corn and Soybean Replant Decisions,” gives farmers a step-by-step procedure to estimate the financial aspect of replanting, says Ray Massey, co-author of the publication and MU Extension professor of agricultural business and policy.
Guide co-author and MU Extension agronomist Bill Wiebold says the guide “takes the emotion” out of replant decisions.
At times, replant costs might exceed the value of extra yield, Wiebold says. The guide helps producers figure estimated seed costs, fuel, machinery, labor, pesticides and other input costs vs. yield potential and profits. The guide also provides worksheets for Missouri’s different regions and variables such as row width and length, planting date and plant populations.
The guide suggests farmers consider the following when deciding whether or not to replant:
• Cause of the sparse stand.
• Stand density and condition of the stand.
• Yield potential of the sparse stand.
• Expected gross revenue from the sparse stand.
• Yield potential and gross revenue from a replanted stand.
• Cost to replant.
• Whether replanting will pay for itself.
A downloadable Excel worksheet can help with calculations to make the replant decision.
Massey and Wiebold say farmers should not make decisions solely upon the guide and worksheet and should also consider demands on time and competing management demands. They also recommend consulting with an area agronomist.
“Corn and Soybean Replant Decisions” and related Excel worksheet are available for free download at extension.missouri.edu/G4091.
Food pantries serve critical needs for hungry Missourians
From the University of Missouri
Missourians using food pantries made difficult trade-offs to feed their families in 2021. A new report from the University of Missouri found that 46% of food pantry clients had to choose between paying for food or utilities last year, while 38% had to decide between paying for food or medicine/medical care and 34% had to choose between purchasing food or paying for housing.
That’s according to Food Assistance & Hunger in the Heartland 2021: State Report for Missouri which was conducted by the MU Interdisciplinary Center for Food Security to better understand the characteristics of food pantries and circumstances of food pantry clients. The report was prepared for Feeding Missouri and includes results obtained from six regional food banks — Second Harvest Community Food Bank, St. Louis Area Foodbank, Harvesters – The Community Food Network, Southeast Missouri Food Bank, The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri and Ozarks Food Harvest — which collectively distribute more than 120 million pounds of food each year. This was the first time these in-state partners have worked together to examine the impacts of hunger in Missouri.
“It is important to remind ourselves that food insecurity doesn’t happen in a vacuum,” said Bill McKelvey, co-author and project coordinator with the center. “People may also struggle to afford other essentials like housing, transportation and medical care.”
The Unites States Department of Agriculture Economic Research Service found that 11.5% of all Missouri households were food insecure in 2020 — the most recent year for which data is available. All total, about 700,000 people in Missouri sacrifice the quality, variety or desirability of their diet or go hungry at times during the year.
For families using food pantries affiliated with Feeding Missouri’s coalition of six regional food banks, the statistics are even more dire. According to the new study, 70% of households that used food pantries in 2021 experienced food insecurity. To cope with their circumstances, 61% of households purchased the least expensive food, 44% consumed food past its expiration date and 42% purchased food in dented or damaged packages.
“This report illustrates the critical role food banks and pantries play in supplying food to struggling families,” said Scott Baker, state director for Feeding Missouri. “In 2021, our network reached an estimated 653,000 people through food pantries alone. Additional people were reached through meal sites and other types of feeding programs.”
MU researchers found that hunger impacts a wide range of Missourians. The report shows that 48% of households have at least one working adult and 28% have a household member who is working full-time. Among the clients surveyed, 66% identify as white, 19% identify as African American, and 7% identify as Hispanic. Eighty-one percent of households have an adult member with a high-school degree or higher level of education. Additionally, 42% of households have at least one adult over the age of 65 and 41% have at least one child under 18.
The report also shows that health is an area of concern for food pantry client households. Some 60% of households have a member with high blood pressure, 48% have a member with high cholesterol and 41% have a member with diabetes or pre-diabetes. Finally, 39% of households have a member with no health insurance of any kind.
The research team at the Interdisciplinary Center for Food Security — which included multiple faculty, staff and students — was chosen to conduct this study because of members’ considerable experience in the development and implementation of survey research, including several projects focusing on food pantry clients in central and northeast Missouri. The study involved an online and telephone survey of 344 food pantry directors and in-person interviews with 3,377 food pantry clients conducted on-site at food pantries.
Data collection for the study was completed during the spring and summer of 2021, a time when COVID-19 was an issue in the coverage area. Sixty-six percent of pantries reported serving more clients in 2021 compared to 2020 and 83% changed the way they distributed food, such as changing to a drive-thru distribution.
The study also shows a gap between Missourians who are eligible for safety net programs and those who participate. For example, approximately 77% of households surveyed have incomes that make them eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), but only 41% participated in SNAP in the previous year.
Food Assistance & Hunger in the Heartland 2021: State Report for Missouri is part of a larger study that included Missouri, Kansas and parts of western Illinois. For more information, visit foodsecurity.missouri.edu.
Research at the Interdisciplinary Center for Food Security — which is housed in the Division of Applied Social Sciences and part of the College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources — is used to inform policy makers, researchers, government agencies and a variety of local, regional and statewide non-profits. Other projects include the Missouri Hunger Atlas and the center’s partnership with MU Extension to host the Community Food Network, a resource for local and regional food systems stakeholders working on community-based initiatives.
