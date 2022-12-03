Groundbreaking held for new livestock handling facility at MU’s Southwest REEC
From MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources
The University of Missouri’s Southwest Research, Extension and Education Center (REEC) is poised to offer more public education and research opportunities with the addition of a state-of-the-art livestock handling facility.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday in celebration of the joint effort between the College of Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources (CAFNR) and MU Extension.
“This one building is going to offer an incredible expansion of educational opportunities for our students, researchers and the community,” said Christopher R. Daubert, vice chancellor and dean of CAFNR. “Here, our students will get more hands-on learning experiences, and our researchers will have the best infrastructure to allow them to focus on what they do best — world-class research that is applicable on working farms throughout Missouri and moves the livestock industry forward.”
The facility, which will sit on the portion of the REEC north of I-44, will offer an indoor space for breeding activities like pregnancy checking, health care procedures such as vaccinations, and research data collection like blood draws. It will also feature an observation deck and add basic amenities like restrooms that do not currently exist on the portion of the nearly 900-acre REEC that sits north of I-44.
“We are excited about this new investment at the SW-REEC,” said Marshall Stewart, vice chancellor for extension and engagement. “The beef industry is a vital part of Missouri’s economy. So, through this facility, MU Extension faculty will be better equipped to serve the needs of Missourians.”
In addition to conducting research, MU Extension uses Southwest REEC facilities to provide community education that helps area farmers improve practices and make their own farms more productive and profitable.
“This is going to make our farm and our programs so much more accessible to the public,” said Jay Chism, director of the SW-REEC. “As a land-grant university, the ability to bring the knowledge of our researchers and faculty to the hard-working farmers of Southwest Missouri is truly rewarding, and this facility will make even more of that work possible.”
Chism looks forward to offering classes through MU Extension to area farmers that the REEC currently cannot support. These would include topics like artificial insemination in which a live demonstration would be key to learning.
He also looks forward to seeing students being able to focus more on retaining information and less on dealing with mother nature. He recounted a story of graduate students using blankets to shield themselves from a snowstorm last year when pregnancy checks had to be done.
“There’s not a lot of education going on at that point,” Chism said. “You’re just cold and miserable.”
MU Extension and CAFNR are working together to make this $400,000 facility a reality, and the groundbreaking marks the beginning of this project. The facility is expected to be completed by June 30, 2023.
In addition to Daubert, Stewart and Chism, attendees heard from Missouri state Sen. Lincoln Hough and Missouri state Reps. Mitch Boggs and Scott Cupps as well as Jim Spencer, Southwest REEC Advisory Chair.
The Southwest REEC was established in 1959; the site represents various soil types in this region on Missouri. Serving 22 counties, the center addresses the main agricultural concerns of area industries including beef, forage, and horticultural crop production.
NEO Agriculture wins at Oklahoma Farm Bureau competition
From Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College
Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College student, Taylor Fent, won the Oklahoma Farm Bureau Collegiate discussion competition, and NEO adjunct instructor, Dillon Johnson, won the Young Farmers and Ranchers discussion on November 12, 2022, in Norman, Oklahoma.
As the YF&R discussion winner, Johnson received a John Deere lawnmower sponsored by P&K Equipment, and he can compete in the national discussion contest at the 2023 American Farm Bureau Federation annual meeting in January, held in San Juan, Puerto Rico. As the collegiate winner, Fent received an expense-paid trip to compete at the 2023 AFBF FUSION conference in March, held in Jacksonville, Florida.
The American Farm Bureau Federation discussion competitive event simulates a committee meeting where discussion and active participation are expected from each participant. This competition is evaluated on an exchange of ideas and information on a predetermined topic. Participants build basic discussion skills, develop a keen understanding of important agricultural issues, and explore how groups can pool knowledge to reach a consensus and solve problems.
“We are so blessed and honored to have the opportunity to provide our students with opportunities through Oklahoma Farm Bureau,” said Alisen Anderson, NEO agriculture instructor and Collegiate Farm Bureau club sponsor. “Competitions like these enhance our student’s knowledge and advocacy through the agriculture industry. We are proud to have Taylor and Dillon represent us on the national stage in Puerto Rico and Jacksonville, Florida in 2023.”
Anderson will also chair the 2023 Oklahoma Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers.
For more information, please contact Alisen Anderson at alisen@neo.edu or 918-540-6273.
Pittsburg Cornhole League starts Jan. 5
From the city of Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, KS — Kick off the new year with the Pittsburg Parks and Recreation Department’s Cornhole League. The league starts on January 5 and ends on March 9, 2023.
League is every Thursday for eight weeks with games hosted at Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th Street, Pittsburg.
The registration fee is $30 and all teams must be registered by December 29. To sign up or learn about other activities, call the Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department at (620) 231-8310.
New Will to Win movie meeting to be held at Will Rogers Memorial Museums
From Kirkpatrick & Kinslow Productions
Claremore, Okla. — Producers for a new movie featuring a Will Rogers character will be joined by acclaimed Author Jim Stovall, and Screenwriter Aaron Fulkerson with an update on the Will To Win movie, Saturday, December 3rd at 10 a.m. at the Will Rogers Memorial Museums, in Claremore. This event is free, and open to the public.
The movie, now in development, is based on Mr. Stovall’s book with the same title. Will to Win is a female centric family friendly sports movie about Will Rogers High School student Sky Forest, who is devastated when softball is cut at Will Rogers High, threatening the promise she made to her Cherokee parents before they died to win a championship and secure a college scholarship. The school board president tries to sabotage her last option — pitching for the boy’s baseball team. Through her vivid imagination Sky enlists the help of Will Rogers, whose wisdom and humor helps her to discover the Will to Win.
The movie is designed, in part, to reintroduce Will Rogers to current and future generations of people around the world. Filming is scheduled to begin in 2023. Planned locations for the movie include the historic Will Rogers High School in Tulsa, and other locations in northeast Oklahoma, including in Claremore at the Will Rogers Memorial Museums, Will’s birthplace in Oologah and along the Route 66/Will Rogers Highway corridor.
Executives for the project, Russ Kirkpatrick and Andy Kinslow are producing from Tulsa, while Mark Heidelberger is producing from Hollywood, during development. The movie is the first ever to be endorsed by Will Rogers Family Representative Jennifer Rogers-Etcheverry. It’s also endorsed by the Will Rogers Memorial Museums, and the Oklahoma Historical Society.
PSU recognized as having Phi Kappa Phi Circle of Excellence Platinum Chapter
From Pittsburg State University
The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi — the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines — recently recognized the Pittsburg State University chapter of Phi Kappa Phi as a Circle of Excellence Platinum Chapter, the highest commendation a chapter can receive from the organization.
The Circle of Excellence Platinum honor is given to chapters who scored a perfect 100 on a criteria scale that evaluates chapter health indicators.
By receiving the Platinum distinction, the Pittsburg State chapter is recognized as a thriving organization that holds annual initiations, upholds the Society bylaws, regularly attends chapter training opportunities, and submits a chapter-endorsed nominee to the Phi Kappa Phi Fellowship Program.
“We are elated to have been awarded such a prestigious honor and distinction on behalf of our chapter at Pittsburg State University,” said chapter president Kristen Livingston, an assistant professor of communication at PSU. “We have a team of dedicated officers who make our chapter as great as it is. We will continue to expand our impact and hopefully inspire others with our dedication to Phi Kappa Phi.”
Chapters achieving the Circle of Excellence Platinum distinction receive a special recognition on the Phi Kappa Phi website, a commendation letter, and a $300 cash award.
Founded in 1897, Phi Kappa Phi is the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Membership is by invitation only to the top 10 percent of seniors and graduate students and 7.5 percent of juniors. Faculty, professional staff, and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction also qualify. The Society’s mission is “To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and engage the community of scholars in service to others.”
Governor Parson extends drought alert until March 1, 2023
From the Missouri governor’s office
JEFFERSON CITY, MO — Governor Mike Parson issued Executive Order 22-07 extending Missouri’s drought alert until March 1, 2023, to address issues outlined by the state’s Drought Assessment Committee.
Currently 87 percent of Missouri continues to face abnormally dry conditions, with many counties still experiencing moderate, severe, or extreme drought. Drought conditions are not expected to substantially improve this winter.
“It will take a lot of precipitation to help Missouri recover from the current water deficit,” Governor Parson said. “Water for livestock is just as important in the winter as it is the summer, and we want to ensure resources are available to our farmers and ranchers that may need them. Additionally, with navigational challenges forming on Missouri’s rivers affecting barge traffic, extending our Executive Order is necessary to support continued mitigation efforts.”
On July 21, Governor Parson issued an Executive Order declaring a drought alert for 53 counties hardest hit by drought conditions. While conditions have improved marginally since that time, drought has continued to create challenges for our Missouri citizens.
In response to Governor Parson’s initial Executive Order on this matter, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources activated the Drought Assessment Committee, a workgroup set up to assess drought levels and work with impact teams on response and recovery recommendations. The Agriculture Impact Team was assembled in August to coordinate response actions for the state’s agricultural community that has been impacted throughout this drought.
In addition, following the most recent Drought Assessment Committee meeting, the Commercial Navigation Impact Team is being convened as well because low flow levels on the Missouri and Mississippi rivers are making it difficult for commercial navigators, such as barges, to maneuver through the rivers.
The July Executive Order was set to expire on December 1. Extending it will allow the Drought Assessment Committee and associated impact teams to continue supporting affected communities throughout the winter and continue to expand the state’s capabilities to respond to and lessen the impacts of future droughts.
Citizens can submit information about local drought conditions at Condition Monitoring Observer Reports (CMOR). For more information about Missouri’s drought conditions or the Drought Assessment Committee, visit dnr.mo.gov/drought.
13th annual Seasonal Choral Flourish set for Dec. 3
From Missouri Southern State University
Joplin, Mo. — The 13th annual Seasonal Choral Flourish will be presented at 1 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 812 S. Pearl Ave.
The annual holiday concert will feature performances by the Missouri Southern Chamber Singers and the Concert Chorale.
“It’ll be a mixture of some classical and popular music,” said Dr. David Sharlow, director of choral music. “That’s what’s exciting about it and it’s a good mixture, too.”
A brass quintet will perform starting at 7 p.m. The Concert Chorale will then open the evening with the classic carol “Personent Hodie,” and end the performance with “O Holy Night.” Audience members will be invited to sing along with some of the traditional favorites.
“It’s tradition to ask the audience to join in,” said Sharlow. “It’s what makes the Choral Flourish feel festive.”
The event is free and open to the public. Doors will open one hour before each performance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.