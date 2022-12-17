Wyandotte Nation donates $100,000 to NEO Nursing
From Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College
The Wyandotte Nation donated $100,000 to the Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College Nursing program to update technology and equipment.
NEO President Dr. Kyle J. Stafford said, “I truly appreciate this donation to support our nursing program. The Wyandotte Nation’s investment demonstrates their commitment to NEO and our ability to produce quality nurses that serve our community and the region.”
The college will use the funding to modernize the simulation labs, which will provide cutting-edge experiences for students in low-risk, safe clinical labs that mirror high-stake, real-world scenarios.
“We feel very fortunate to have such a quality educational facility as Northeastern Oklahoma A&M in our community,” said Wyandotte Nation Chief Billy Friend. “The NEO Nursing Program is one of the top programs in the state and has produced many of the nurses for our community hospitals, clinics, and tribal health facilities. When we were made aware of the current needs of the program, our Board of Directors were unanimous in their support of making this donation to assist the program.”
According to the grant, the Oklahoma Board of Nursing allows students to obtain up to 30 percent of their clinical hours in a simulated environment, and predictions indicate it will increase to 50 percent in the future.
“NEO Nursing is blessed to receive this generous donation from the Wyandotte Nation,” said NEO Allied Health department chair Kathleen Norman. “We are excited to apply these funds towards upgrading equipment in our nursing program.”
Funding opportunities from partners such as the Wyandotte Nation help make it possible for NEO to continue training associate degree registered nurses for jobs in critical need of immediate staffing. In Oklahoma, 60 percent of all registered nurses are associate degree nurses.
For more information, please contact the NEO Allied Health department chair, Kathleen Norman, at kathleen.norman@neo.eduor 918-540-6312.
PHS production chosen for performance at State
From Friends of PHS Performing Arts
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg High School Theatre Department’s production “Big Fish,” a musical, has been chosen for a statewide honor: a performance on the main stage at the 2023 Kansas State Thespian Festival on Jan. 6.
In the weeks leading up to that, PHS Theatre will be busy rehearsing, planning, and offering one last showing of “Big Fish” to the public in Pittsburg before packing everything up for the trip.
That performance, planned for 7 p.m. Jan. 3 at PHS, will help the cast, crew, and band rehearse the show one final time before State. It also will serve as a fundraiser; rather than sell tickets, the students will accept donations at the door and during intermission.
Five schools from high schools across Kansas are selected to perform at the festival each year after being judged. This marks the fourth time since 2016 that PHS Theatre has been chosen for the honor: The school performed “Band Geeks” in 2016, “Urinetown” in 2018, and “Pippin” in 2020.
Additionally, in 2019, Pittsburg High School’s student-directed one-act, “Dog Sees God,” performed at State and was chosen for the International Thespian Festival.
“Big Fish” was produced Nov. 17-19 at PHS under the direction of Breana Clark in her first year leading PHS Theatre.
The show was accompanied by a pit band of student musicians. Music direction was by Susan Laushman and Cooper Neil; set design and technical direction was by Chuck Boyles; and choreography was by Maggie and Molly Stephens.
Held annually in January at the Hyatt Regency Wichita and Century II Performing Arts and Convention Center, the festival draws approximately 1,800 high school theater students and their teachers from across the state.
Students from PHS Theatre regularly attend the festival to participate in workshops taught by college theater professors, high school drama teachers, and guest artists from around the country.
College recruiters are at the festival, and students compete in events for a chance to win college scholarships and to qualify individually for the International Thespian Festival in June.
Missouri launches dashboard displaying pregnancy-associated deaths
From the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services
JEFFERSON CITY, MO — Annually, an average of 61 Missouri women die while pregnant or within a year of pregnancy, making Missouri rank 44th in maternal mortality. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is leading the nation in launching the first statewide, interactive dashboard displaying maternal mortality data.
“The road to becoming a mother is not always easy. DHSS and the PAMR Board are looking to help ease what should be a joyful journey from becoming one of grief and loss,” said Paula Nickelson, acting director for DHSS. “Focusing on increasing awareness of new mothers’ needs and providing postpartum care are a few factors that can impact another new mother from becoming a mortality statistic. With the dashboard, DHSS is hoping to further awareness, discussions and the need to improve obtainable resources for mothers to prevent these tragic deaths.”
From a global standpoint, the United States has the highest rate of maternal mortality among 11 developed nations. Additionally, Black women are greater than three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women.
The dashboard summarizes three years (2017-2019) of data from the state Maternal Mortality Review Committee. The Committee operates using a standardized, comprehensive and evolving system to understand the context and causes surrounding a woman’s death. Accompanying visualizations of data highlight the information aiding in comprehension of the following:
• Two leading causes of pregnancy-related deaths are mental health conditions and cardiovascular disease.
• The majority of all maternal deaths occur in the time period between 43 days to one year postpartum.
The PAMR Board continues to review cases and provide recommendations for prevention. View the online PAMR dashboard and the latest PAMR annual report at Health.Mo.Gov/Data/Pamr. Women’s health resources supported by DHSS can be located at health.mo.gov/WomensHealth.
Land leasing strategies workshop series
From K-State Research & Extension
Build your land management and leasing knowledge while networking with others in agriculture at our upcoming workshop series. Southwind & Wildcat Districts will be hosting this series in Cherokee, Edna, Erie, & Neodesha from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the following dates:
• January 18 • January 25 • February 1 • February 8
“The Power of Negotiation and Communication: Land Leasing Strategies” is a three-state collaboration of extension women in agriculture programs at Kansas State University, Purdue University, and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Sessions will be held simultaneously at multiple locations in Kansas, Indiana, and Nebraska.
Each night will focus on a different topic. Topics include: lease agreement basics, landlord/tenant relations, negotiating skills, and conservation practices. These workshops will help raise attendees’ awareness of local land values and cash rental rates, along with the factors that influence them. Regardless of landlord or tenant status, attendees can learn more about the importance of having a written lease, what should be included in it and how to ensure it is equitable for both parties.
This workshop will allow attendees to hear from keynote speakers who will be streamed live to 65 workshop sites across all three states. Each site will also host local speakers and hands-on activities. Attendees will have the chance to ask local extension experts questions while learning negotiating strategies and best practices to improve the landlord-tenant relationship; as well as gain a greater understanding of conservation programs, including compliance requirements and voluntary programs that are available.
The series of four workshops costs $50 per person (dinner included each night). In-person attendance is encouraged to better network with other attendees and interact with speakers. However, there is a virtual option available for those unable to attend a workshop site. This workshop series is open to both men and women. The registration deadline for this series is January 13th. Register at www.agmanager.info/events under “The Power of Negotiation and Communication: Land Leasing Strategies for Midwestern Ag Women”. This link is also a resource to find more information, including the program agenda.
This material is based upon work supported by United States Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture under Award Number 2021-70027-34694.
For more information, please contact Adaven Scronce, Diversified Agriculture and Natural Resource Agent, adaven@ksu.edu, 620-331-2690.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.